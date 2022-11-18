Restaurant header imageView gallery

OPPA SUSHI

review star

No reviews yet

185 Harvard ave

Allston, MA 02134

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Salmon Avocado Maki

Appetizers from Kitchen

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce.

Corn Cheese

$13.00

Edamame

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Gyoza

$7.50

6 pieces of pork dumpling.

Hamachi Kama

$13.50

Kaki Fry

$11.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Salmon Kama

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Six pieces of shrimp tempura.

Shumai

$7.50

Six pieces of shrimp dumpling.

Sisamo

$7.95

5 peices of deep fried smelt fish

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

Deep fried soft shell crab with house special sauce.

Takoyaki

$7.25

Vegetable Tempura

$9.25

White rice

$2.00

Appetizers from Sushi Bar

Sushi Appetizer

$13.00

Six pieces chef's choice.

Blue Fin Tuna Tataki

$13.50

Tuna Naruto Appetizer

$11.50

Salmon Naruto Appetizer

$12.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.50

Nine pieces, chef's choice.

Salmon Tataki

$13.00

Sunomono

$11.50

Octopus, seaweed and cucumber served in ponzu sauce.

Ankimo Special

$14.50Out of stock

steamed monkfish liver

Crispy Spicy Salmon Ball

$14.25

Spicy

Scallop Yaki

$15.50

Scallop, tobiko, crab, mayo and mozzarella cheese.

Kaki Fry

$10.00

5 pieces. Deep-fried oyster

Salmon Kama

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Honey Ginger

$3.50

Honey Citron

$3.50Out of stock

Dinner Entrees from Sushi Bar

Salmon Love

$25.00

6 pieces of salmon sushi and spicy salmon maki. Served with miso soup.

Tuna Love

$25.00

6 pieces of tuna sushi and spicy tuna maki. Served with miso soup.

Eel Love

$30.00

6 pieces of eel sushi or sashimi and eel avocado maki. Served with miso soup.

Maki Combo

$21.00

24 pieces. California maki, salmon avocado maki and tuna avocado maki. Served with miso soup.

Make Combo for 2

$38.00

40 pieces. California maki, salmon avocado maki, tuna avocado maki, shrimp tempura maki and crazy maki. Served with miso soup.

Sushi Regular

$29.00

16 pieces. Chef's choice of 8 pieces of sushi and California maki and avocado cucumber hand roll. Served with miso soup.

Sushi Deluxe

$39.00

18 pieces. Chef's choice of 10 pieces of sushi and spicy salmon maki and spicy salmon hand roll. Served with miso soup.

Sashimi Deluxe

$37.00

18 pieces. Chef's choice of assorted sashimi and sushi rice. Served with miso soup.

Sashimi Special

$45.00

24 pieces. Chef's choice of assorted sashimi and sushi rice. Served with miso soup.

Chiarashi Special

$35.00

15 pieces. Assorted raw fish served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.

Sake Don

$32.00

15 pieces. Fillets of salmon served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.

Tuna Don

$32.00

15 pieces. Fillets of tuna served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.

Unagi Don Regular

$25.00

10 pieces. Served with miso soup.

Unagi Don Deluxe

$39.00

Whole pieces of eel. Served with miso soup.

Sashimi Don

$24.50

Chef's choice of raw fish on a bed of green. Served with miso soup.

Vegetable Maki Combo

$24.00

Avocado cucumber maki, avocado mango maki, spinach, oshinko maki and fried tofu sushi. Served with miso soup.

Hand Roll Special

$18.00

Tuna avocado, salmon avocado and shrimp tempura avocado. Served with miso soup.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$37.00

Chef's choice of 6 sushi, 6 sashimi and California maki. Served with miso soup.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 2

$62.00

Chef's choice of 8 pieces sushi and 12 pieces sashimi with tuna maki, salmon maki and crazy maki. Served with miso soup.

Big Party Boat (feeds 4-6 people)

$130.00

Black dragon, red dragon, spider maki, Boston maki, 16 sushi, 15 sashimi and fire maki (crazy maki). Served with miso soup.

Small Party Boat (2-3 people)

$72.00

Hoso Maki

Avocado Maki

$5.25

Seaweed outside.

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Seaweed outside.

Tuna Maki

$6.50

Seaweed outside.

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Seaweed outside.

Unagi Maki

$6.00

Grilled eel. Seaweed outside

Negihama Maki

$6.50

Yellowtail, and scallion. Seaweed outside

Crab Meat Maki

$5.50

Seaweed outside.

Japanese Pickles Maki

$5.25

Seaweed outside.

Salads

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.25

Veggie on top with tuna, crunch, spicy mayo and tobiko.

Spicy Salmond Salad

$14.25

Veggie on top with salmon, crunch, spicy mayo and tobiko.

House Salad

$7.25

Avocado Crab Salad

$6.50

Seaweed Salad

$7.75

Sashimi House Special

SALMON FEAST (18 pieces salmon sashimi, 12 pieces salmon sushi, 3 spicy salmon maki, 3 salmon avocado maki)

$140.00

Oppa Special (Korean-style sashimi, Salmon Kama, Corn Cheese, Shrimp Tempura App, and spicy fish-bone soup)

$105.00

Korean-style sashimi, corn cheese, and spicy fish bone soup (Mae-oun-taang), Hamachi cama, Shrimp Tempura App

Oppa Special + (Korean style sashimi, yellowtail 15 pcs, corn cheese, hanchi, salmon kama, Shrimp Tempura App, takoyaki, spicy fish bone soup)

$170.00

Oppa Special ++ (Korean style sashimi, yellowtail 30pcs, corn cheese, spicy fish bone soup, hanchi, ankimo, tuna tataki, crazy maki, Shrimp Tempura App, salmon kama, tako yaki)

$220.00

45 pieces Salmon Sashimi (yun-uh hwe)

$85.00Out of stock
KOREAN STYLE HWE YELLOWTAIL (BAANG-UH)

KOREAN STYLE HWE YELLOWTAIL (BAANG-UH)

$85.00

Korean Style Hwe FLUKE (GUANG-UH)

$60.00Out of stock

KOREAN STYLE HWE (DODARI)

$70.00Out of stock

Korean style hwe Black Sea bass (ooruk)

$70.00Out of stock

Squid Salad (hanchi)

$30.00

Spicy Fish Bowl Soup

$27.50

Korean style hwe Stripe Bass (Nong-uh)

$70.00Out of stock

Tautog

$70.00

Soba

Spicy Soba (bibim momil)

$14.25Out of stock

Cold Soba (neng momil)

$17.00Out of stock

Soup

Vegetable Udon Soup

$11.50

Seafood Udon Soup

$12.50

An assortment of seafood with vegetables

Beef Bulgogi Noodle Soup

$15.50

Like sukiyaki

Spicy Seafood Ramen Soup

$12.50

Spicy Ramen with Seafood

Regular Ramen

$10.50

Kimbap

Beef kimbap

$15.50Out of stock

Tuna kimbap

$15.50

Special Maki

Crazy Maki

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Dragon Maki

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Red Dragon Maki

$14.25

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Black Dragon Maki

$15.75

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce and topped with torched eel. Served with miso soup.

Playboy Maki

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, crushed tempura and tobiko mayo eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Frenchkiss Maki

$14.00

Cream cheese, avocado, mango and topped with tuna and salmon. Served with miso soup.

Rainbow Maki

$13.50

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, white fish, salmon and tuna avocado. Served with miso soup.

Crunch Special Maki

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo, crunched tempura and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Red Sox Maki

$15.00

Tuna, avocado and topped with tobiko. Served with miso soup.

Celtics Maki

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, avocado sauce and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Fire Bruins Maki

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, scallion, cucumber, topped with torched yellowtail, eel sauce and tobiko. Served with miso soup.

Patriots Maki

$16.50

Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, torched scallops, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Served with miso soup.

Caterpillar Maki

$13.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Scorpian Maki

$13.50

Eel, cucumber, topped with shrimp and avocado. Served with miso soup.

Tornado Maki

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crab sticks, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Served with miso soup.

Super Crunch Maki

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crunch, avocado, cucumber, spicy crabstick, eel sauce, and tobiko. Served with miso soup.

Lion King Maki

$14.50

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, eel sauce and scallions. Served with miso soup.

Tuna Scallion Maki

$14.50

Tuna and scallions on top with tuna. Served with miso soup.

Oppa Maki

$16.00

Spicy crab stick, and cucumber topped with torched salmon, cream cheese, tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Salmon Mango Harmony

$14.50

Salmon and mango topped with salmon and mango. Served with miso soup.

Pink Lady Maki

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, mango, cream cheese and tobiko wrapped with soy bean paper. Served with miso soup.

Baked Spicy Scallop Maki

$15.50

Spicy. Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy scallop, crab, tobiko and crunch. Served with miso soup.

Spider Maki

$15.00

Fried soft shell crabs, mayo, tobiko, avocado, crab sticks, cucumber, lettuce and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.

Futo Maki

$12.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Maguro (tuna)

$7.50

Tuna

Sake (salmon)

$7.50

Salmon

Hamachi (yellowtail)

$7.00

Yellowtail

Unagi (eel)

$7.50

Eel

Ebi (shrimp)

$6.00

Shrimp

Inari Sushi Only (fried tofu)

$5.00

Fried Tofu

Ikura

$8.00

Salmon Roe

Tamago (sweet egg)

$5.00

Sweet Egg

Avocado Sushi

$3.85

Kanikama (crabstick)

$5.50

Crab Stick

Tobiko

$8.00

Flying Fish Roe

Ika (squid)

$6.00

Squid

Saba (mackerel)

$6.00

Mackerel

Tako (octopus)

$7.00

Octopus

Hotate (scallop)

$9.00

Scallop

Hokkigai

$8.00

Surf Clam

O toro (fatty tuna belly)

$10.00

Chu toro (less fatty tuna)

$9.50

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$9.50

Ura Maki

California Maki with Tobiko

$6.50

Crab, Avocado, & cucumber

Alaskan Maki

$7.25

Cooked salmon, avocado, and cucumber.

Unagi Avocado Cu Maki

$8.25

Tuna Cucumber Maki

$7.25

Tuna Avocado Maki

$7.25

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.25

Salmon Cucumber Maki

$7.25

Salmon Mango Maki

$7.25

Eel Cucumber Maki

$7.75

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.50

Spicy

Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.25

Spicy

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$7.50

Spicy

Philedelphia Maki

$7.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber

Crunch Maki

$8.00

Spicy crab stick, cucumber, and tempura flakes

Eel Avocado Maki

$7.75

Idaho Maki

$6.00

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$5.75

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$8.75

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, & mayo

Boston Maki

$7.25

Salmon, crab stick, mayo & cucumber

Allston Maki

$8.50

Spicy California Maki

$6.75

WEEKLY COMBO DEALS

Date night meal for 2

$45.00

$44 value (Maki combo for 2, edamame, 2 miso soups)

Spicy Roll Combo (spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail)

$23.00

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail

5 Special Roll Deal

$64.00

$62 value (crazy, super crunch, rainbow, frenchkiss, patriots) comes with 2 miso soups

SUSHI PARTY 7-9 People (maki combo for 2 + sushi/sashimi combo for 2 + BIG Party Boat)

$200.00

Mango Madness (pink lady, frenchkiss, salmon mango harmony)

$38.00

pink lady, frenchkiss, salmon mango harmony

Dragon Rolls Combo (dragon, red dragon, black dragon)

$40.00

dragon, red dragon, black dragon

TUNA MEAL (1 order tuna sushi, 1 order tuna sashimi, spicy tuna maki, tuna avocado maki)

$32.50

1 order tuna sushi, 1 order tuna sashimi, spicy tuna maki, tuna avocado maki

SALMON MEAL (1 order salmon sushi, 1 order salmon sashimi, spicy salmon, salmon avocado)

$32.00

1 order salmon sushi, 1 order salmon sashimi, spicy salmon, salmon avocado

YELLOWTAIL MEAL (1 order yellowtail sushi, 1 order yellowtail sashimi, negihama maki, spicy yellowtail maki)

$32.00

1 order yellowtail sushi, 1 order yellowtail sashimi, negihama maki, spicy yellowtail maki

EEL MEAL (1 order unagi sushi, 1 order unagi sashimi, eel avocado roll, eel cucumber roll)

$32.00

TOP 4 SPECIAL ROLL COMBO (Patriots Maki, Super Crunch Maki, Frenchkiss Maki, Spider Maki)

$49.00

Patriots Maki, Super Crunch Maki, Frenchkiss Maki, Spider Maki

CRAZY DEAL (3 crazy maki)

$33.00

3 orders of crazy maki

All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Restaurant info

Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!

Location

185 Harvard ave, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

