OPPA SUSHI

185 Harvard ave
Allston, MA 02134
Popular Items
Appetizers from Kitchen
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce.
Corn Cheese
Edamame
Fried Calamari
Gyoza
6 pieces of pork dumpling.
Hamachi Kama
Kaki Fry
Miso Soup
Salmon Kama
Shrimp Tempura
Six pieces of shrimp tempura.
Shumai
Six pieces of shrimp dumpling.
Sisamo
5 peices of deep fried smelt fish
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab with house special sauce.
Takoyaki
Vegetable Tempura
White rice
Appetizers from Sushi Bar
Sushi Appetizer
Six pieces chef's choice.
Blue Fin Tuna Tataki
Tuna Naruto Appetizer
Salmon Naruto Appetizer
Sashimi Appetizer
Nine pieces, chef's choice.
Salmon Tataki
Sunomono
Octopus, seaweed and cucumber served in ponzu sauce.
Ankimo Special
steamed monkfish liver
Crispy Spicy Salmon Ball
Spicy
Scallop Yaki
Scallop, tobiko, crab, mayo and mozzarella cheese.
Kaki Fry
5 pieces. Deep-fried oyster
Salmon Kama
Beverages
Dinner Entrees from Sushi Bar
Salmon Love
6 pieces of salmon sushi and spicy salmon maki. Served with miso soup.
Tuna Love
6 pieces of tuna sushi and spicy tuna maki. Served with miso soup.
Eel Love
6 pieces of eel sushi or sashimi and eel avocado maki. Served with miso soup.
Maki Combo
24 pieces. California maki, salmon avocado maki and tuna avocado maki. Served with miso soup.
Make Combo for 2
40 pieces. California maki, salmon avocado maki, tuna avocado maki, shrimp tempura maki and crazy maki. Served with miso soup.
Sushi Regular
16 pieces. Chef's choice of 8 pieces of sushi and California maki and avocado cucumber hand roll. Served with miso soup.
Sushi Deluxe
18 pieces. Chef's choice of 10 pieces of sushi and spicy salmon maki and spicy salmon hand roll. Served with miso soup.
Sashimi Deluxe
18 pieces. Chef's choice of assorted sashimi and sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
Sashimi Special
24 pieces. Chef's choice of assorted sashimi and sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
Chiarashi Special
15 pieces. Assorted raw fish served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
Sake Don
15 pieces. Fillets of salmon served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
Tuna Don
15 pieces. Fillets of tuna served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
Unagi Don Regular
10 pieces. Served with miso soup.
Unagi Don Deluxe
Whole pieces of eel. Served with miso soup.
Sashimi Don
Chef's choice of raw fish on a bed of green. Served with miso soup.
Vegetable Maki Combo
Avocado cucumber maki, avocado mango maki, spinach, oshinko maki and fried tofu sushi. Served with miso soup.
Hand Roll Special
Tuna avocado, salmon avocado and shrimp tempura avocado. Served with miso soup.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice of 6 sushi, 6 sashimi and California maki. Served with miso soup.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 2
Chef's choice of 8 pieces sushi and 12 pieces sashimi with tuna maki, salmon maki and crazy maki. Served with miso soup.
Big Party Boat (feeds 4-6 people)
Black dragon, red dragon, spider maki, Boston maki, 16 sushi, 15 sashimi and fire maki (crazy maki). Served with miso soup.
Small Party Boat (2-3 people)
Hoso Maki
Avocado Maki
Seaweed outside.
Cucumber Maki
Seaweed outside.
Tuna Maki
Seaweed outside.
Salmon Maki
Seaweed outside.
Unagi Maki
Grilled eel. Seaweed outside
Negihama Maki
Yellowtail, and scallion. Seaweed outside
Crab Meat Maki
Seaweed outside.
Japanese Pickles Maki
Seaweed outside.
Salads
Sashimi House Special
SALMON FEAST (18 pieces salmon sashimi, 12 pieces salmon sushi, 3 spicy salmon maki, 3 salmon avocado maki)
Oppa Special (Korean-style sashimi, Salmon Kama, Corn Cheese, Shrimp Tempura App, and spicy fish-bone soup)
Korean-style sashimi, corn cheese, and spicy fish bone soup (Mae-oun-taang), Hamachi cama, Shrimp Tempura App
Oppa Special + (Korean style sashimi, yellowtail 15 pcs, corn cheese, hanchi, salmon kama, Shrimp Tempura App, takoyaki, spicy fish bone soup)
Oppa Special ++ (Korean style sashimi, yellowtail 30pcs, corn cheese, spicy fish bone soup, hanchi, ankimo, tuna tataki, crazy maki, Shrimp Tempura App, salmon kama, tako yaki)
45 pieces Salmon Sashimi (yun-uh hwe)
KOREAN STYLE HWE YELLOWTAIL (BAANG-UH)
Korean Style Hwe FLUKE (GUANG-UH)
KOREAN STYLE HWE (DODARI)
Korean style hwe Black Sea bass (ooruk)
Squid Salad (hanchi)
Spicy Fish Bowl Soup
Korean style hwe Stripe Bass (Nong-uh)
Tautog
Soup
Special Maki
Crazy Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Dragon Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Red Dragon Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Black Dragon Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce and topped with torched eel. Served with miso soup.
Playboy Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, crushed tempura and tobiko mayo eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Frenchkiss Maki
Cream cheese, avocado, mango and topped with tuna and salmon. Served with miso soup.
Rainbow Maki
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, white fish, salmon and tuna avocado. Served with miso soup.
Crunch Special Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo, crunched tempura and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Red Sox Maki
Tuna, avocado and topped with tobiko. Served with miso soup.
Celtics Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, avocado sauce and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Fire Bruins Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, scallion, cucumber, topped with torched yellowtail, eel sauce and tobiko. Served with miso soup.
Patriots Maki
Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, torched scallops, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Served with miso soup.
Caterpillar Maki
Eel, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Scorpian Maki
Eel, cucumber, topped with shrimp and avocado. Served with miso soup.
Tornado Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crab sticks, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Served with miso soup.
Super Crunch Maki
Shrimp tempura, crunch, avocado, cucumber, spicy crabstick, eel sauce, and tobiko. Served with miso soup.
Lion King Maki
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, eel sauce and scallions. Served with miso soup.
Tuna Scallion Maki
Tuna and scallions on top with tuna. Served with miso soup.
Oppa Maki
Spicy crab stick, and cucumber topped with torched salmon, cream cheese, tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Salmon Mango Harmony
Salmon and mango topped with salmon and mango. Served with miso soup.
Pink Lady Maki
Salmon, avocado, mango, cream cheese and tobiko wrapped with soy bean paper. Served with miso soup.
Baked Spicy Scallop Maki
Spicy. Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy scallop, crab, tobiko and crunch. Served with miso soup.
Spider Maki
Fried soft shell crabs, mayo, tobiko, avocado, crab sticks, cucumber, lettuce and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Futo Maki
Sushi & Sashimi
Maguro (tuna)
Tuna
Sake (salmon)
Salmon
Hamachi (yellowtail)
Yellowtail
Unagi (eel)
Eel
Ebi (shrimp)
Shrimp
Inari Sushi Only (fried tofu)
Fried Tofu
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Tamago (sweet egg)
Sweet Egg
Avocado Sushi
Kanikama (crabstick)
Crab Stick
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
Ika (squid)
Squid
Saba (mackerel)
Mackerel
Tako (octopus)
Octopus
Hotate (scallop)
Scallop
Hokkigai
Surf Clam
O toro (fatty tuna belly)
Chu toro (less fatty tuna)
Uni (Sea Urchin)
Ura Maki
California Maki with Tobiko
Crab, Avocado, & cucumber
Alaskan Maki
Cooked salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Unagi Avocado Cu Maki
Tuna Cucumber Maki
Tuna Avocado Maki
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Cucumber Maki
Salmon Mango Maki
Eel Cucumber Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Spicy
Philedelphia Maki
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
Crunch Maki
Spicy crab stick, cucumber, and tempura flakes
Eel Avocado Maki
Idaho Maki
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, & mayo
Boston Maki
Salmon, crab stick, mayo & cucumber
Allston Maki
Spicy California Maki
WEEKLY COMBO DEALS
Date night meal for 2
$44 value (Maki combo for 2, edamame, 2 miso soups)
Spicy Roll Combo (spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail)
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail
5 Special Roll Deal
$62 value (crazy, super crunch, rainbow, frenchkiss, patriots) comes with 2 miso soups
SUSHI PARTY 7-9 People (maki combo for 2 + sushi/sashimi combo for 2 + BIG Party Boat)
Mango Madness (pink lady, frenchkiss, salmon mango harmony)
pink lady, frenchkiss, salmon mango harmony
Dragon Rolls Combo (dragon, red dragon, black dragon)
dragon, red dragon, black dragon
TUNA MEAL (1 order tuna sushi, 1 order tuna sashimi, spicy tuna maki, tuna avocado maki)
1 order tuna sushi, 1 order tuna sashimi, spicy tuna maki, tuna avocado maki
SALMON MEAL (1 order salmon sushi, 1 order salmon sashimi, spicy salmon, salmon avocado)
1 order salmon sushi, 1 order salmon sashimi, spicy salmon, salmon avocado
YELLOWTAIL MEAL (1 order yellowtail sushi, 1 order yellowtail sashimi, negihama maki, spicy yellowtail maki)
1 order yellowtail sushi, 1 order yellowtail sashimi, negihama maki, spicy yellowtail maki
EEL MEAL (1 order unagi sushi, 1 order unagi sashimi, eel avocado roll, eel cucumber roll)
TOP 4 SPECIAL ROLL COMBO (Patriots Maki, Super Crunch Maki, Frenchkiss Maki, Spider Maki)
Patriots Maki, Super Crunch Maki, Frenchkiss Maki, Spider Maki
CRAZY DEAL (3 crazy maki)
3 orders of crazy maki
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!
185 Harvard ave, Allston, MA 02134