Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Optimist Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a year round scratch kitchen serving Breakfast All Day, Fresh Lunch Fare, Creative Mimosas, Beer & Wine in an antique Sea Captains Home on scenic Route 6A. We are family friendly, have outdoor patio seating, a gluten free menu & free Wi-Fi.
Location
134 Route 6A, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
No Reviews
170 Old Wharf Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurant
We will be closed Monday, February 1st for our annual deep cleaning. We will re-open on Wednesday, February 3rd.
4.7 • 437
149 Cotuit Road Marstons Mills, MA 02648
View restaurant
More near Yarmouth Port