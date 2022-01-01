Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Optimist Cafe

134 Route 6A

Yarmouth Port, MA 02675

Order Again

Optimist

Optimist

$10.00

2 eggs any style with our seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast, or a breakfast salad. Add grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon, ham, spicy sausage, canadian bacon or sausage

Breakfast Box To Go!

Breakfast Box

Breakfast Box

$14.00

Includes freshly made 2 egg croissant sandwich with american cheese, choice of meat, seasoned breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or bottled water. Ready in 10 minutes! Add Ohza Mimosa or Cape Cod Beer as option

Omelettes

Optimal Omelette

$11.00

3 farm fresh eggs & your choice of cheese served with our seasoned breakfast potatoes & toast, or a breakfast salad

Benedicts with Potatoes & Berries

comes with fresh berries & breakfast potatoes

Untraditional Benedict with Ham Steak

$14.00Out of stock

thick cut ham steak, 2 beautifully poached eggs, housemade hollandaise

Lobster Avocado Benedict

Lobster Avocado Benedict

$21.00

fresh lobster, avocado slices, 2 beautifully poached eggs, housemade hollandaise

Fisherman Benedict

Fisherman Benedict

$17.00

2 beautifully poached eggs, our signature smoked salmon, housemade hollandaise

Veggie Benedict

$14.00

2 beautifully poached eggs on top of fresh sauteed spinach, thick cut garden tomatoes, topped with housemade hollandaise

Bacon Benedict

$14.00

honey cured crispy bacon, 2 beautifully poached eggs, housemade hollandaise

Breakfast Sandwich

Traditional Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 over hard fresh eggs, american cheese, bacon, sausage or ham (or no meat) on toasted english muffin or bagel

Delight Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

buttery croissant filled with scrambled eggs, spinach, ham, american cheese and topped with housemade hollandaise

Waffles

belgian style cornmeal waffle, honey-chili dipping sauce
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$14.00

Delicious Belgian Waffle served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham or sub seasoned breakfast potatoes

Pancakes

Short Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Two 'from scratch' fluffy buttermilk pancakes. The best on the Cape!

Short Fruit Pancake

Short Fruit Pancake

$12.00

2 'from scratch' buttermilk pancakes with fresh blueberries, strawberries or bananas

Short Chocolate Chip Pancake

$12.00

2 homemade buttermilk pancakes with semi-sweet chocolate morsels. Yum!

French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$14.00

Four thick triangles of our fresh cinnamon swirl bread dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter. Fan favorite!

Monte Cristo

$15.00

grilled egg battered wheatberry bread, swiss cheese, virginia baked ham, with breakfast potatoes

Gluten Free Monte Cristo

$17.00

grilled egg battered gluten free bread, swiss cheese, virginia baked ham, with breakfast potatoes (which are always gluten free!)

Specials

Beef Brisket Hash & Eggs

Beef Brisket Hash & Eggs

$17.00

Slow cooked Angus beef brisket, caramelized onions, gold & sweet potatoes, 2 eggs, toast

Garden Frittata

$15.00Out of stock

tomato, spinach, mushroom, red onion, potato, cheddar cheese, fresh fruit & homemade scone

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$16.00

vanilla cinnamon infused belgian waffle, cream cheese glaze & bacon, sausage or ham

Brunch Fried Rice Bowl

$15.00

lightly seasoned jasmine rice, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.00

2 homemade spice filled pumpkin pancakes, cinnamon whipped cream and bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage (not GF)

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Gluten Free English Muffin

$4.00

Side Beef Brisket Hash

$11.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Lighter Side

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Fresh seasonal fruit

Bakery

Scones

$6.00

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00
Coffee Cake Cinn Swirl Muffin

Coffee Cake Cinn Swirl Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

always fresh and from scratch- made in house

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

made from scratch in house with the freshest blueberries!

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Rasp Streusel

Rasp Streusel

$4.00Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Kids Breakfast

Kid's Plain Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Blueberry Pancake

$6.00

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Family Meals

Family Size Frittata

$50.00

Full Frittata- serves 4 to 6 tomato, spinach, mushroom, red onion, potato, cheddar cheese, fresh fruit & homemade scones

Family Size Brunch Fried Rice

$35.00

lightly seasoned jasmine rice, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes Serves 4 to 6

Family Size Beef Hash

$55.00

slow cooked Angus beef brisket, caramelized onions, sweet potatoes, gold potatoes & fresh seasonal fruit. Serves 4-6

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, english cucumber, grape tomates & red onion. Option to add grilled chicken or grilled tilapia

Nuts and Berry Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, fresh seasonal berries, walnuts & feta cheese

Apple Cranberry Salad

$15.00

Boxed Lunch To Go!

Ready in 10 Minutes! Includes freshly made ham or turkey on brioche with guacamole mayo, lettuce & tomato, homemade coleslaw, Cape Cod Chips, homemade cookie or brownie & choice of bottled water or fountain drink. Option to add Cape Cod Beer or Ohza Mimosa!
Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$18.00

Ready in 10 Minutes! Includes freshly made ham or turkey on brioche with guacamole mayo, lettuce & tomato, homemade coleslaw, Cape Cod Chips, homemade cookie or brownie & choice of bottled water or fountain drink. Option to add Cape Cod Beer or Ohza Mimosa!

Hot Sandwiches With a side

Gourmet Grilled Chicken

$16.00

specially seasoned grilled fresh chicken breast, ginger preserves, goat cheese, buttery brioche bun

Turkey Melt

$15.00

oven roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, guacamole mayo, baby spinach, garden tomato, grilled sourdough

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

freshly sliced corned beef, hearty sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled marble rye

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$15.00

blend of gourmet cheeses, seasoned sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, grilled multigrain. option to add bacon, tomato, avocado

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$21.00

grilled sourdough, fresh lobster, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, sliced tomatoes

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

oven roasted turkey breast, plentiful bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted wheatberry bread

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

slow cooked Angus beef brisket, guacamole mayo, caramelized onions, cheddar, coleslaw, sweet & tangy bbq sauce, buttery brioche bun

Lunch Sides

Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

No Side

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Banana & Nutella Sandwich

$6.00

Cake and Pie

Buttercake

Buttercake

$8.00Out of stock

Original recipe- made in house

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Dark chocolate flourless torte- made in house!

Light Desserts

Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Toffee Bar

$3.00
Salted Caramel Bar

Salted Caramel Bar

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

To Go Lemonade

$2.00

To Go Arnold Palmer

$2.00

To Go Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.00

To Go Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.00

To Go Pepsi

$2.00

To Go Diet Pepsi

$2.00

To Go Twist Mist

$2.00

Poland Springs

$2.00

Soda Water & Cranberry

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee

Iced TO GO Coffee

$3.00

Sm To Go Coffee

$2.00

Lrg To Go Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Mocha

$4.75

Double Espresso

$4.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Red Eye

$4.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Cape Cod IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Cape Cod Red

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$15.00

First Crush Winery Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

First Crush Winery Zinfandel

$18.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

Clothing

T-Shirts

$20.00

Optimist Mugs

$12.00

Optimist Mug W/coffee

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are a year round scratch kitchen serving Breakfast All Day, Fresh Lunch Fare, Creative Mimosas, Beer & Wine in an antique Sea Captains Home on scenic Route 6A. We are family friendly, have outdoor patio seating, a gluten free menu & free Wi-Fi.

134 Route 6A, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675

