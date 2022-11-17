A map showing the location of Optimum Eats 5700 Harper Drive NortheastView gallery

Optimum Eats 5700 Harper Drive Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

5700 Harper Drive Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Order Again

Drinks

Izze Sparkling

$2.00

Spindrift

$2.50

Brew Dr Kombucha

$4.00

Blue Monkey Sparkling Juice

$5.00

Naked Smoothie

$3.50

Chobani Drink

$2.50

Kin Spritz

$6.50

Vanilla Apres Shake

$6.50

Kin Bloom 4-pack

$22.00

Kin Lightwave 4-pack

$22.00

Snacks

Hardboiled Eggs

$3.00

2 hard boiled eggs

Babybel Cheese

$1.50

1 cheese

Chobani Yogurt

$2.00

Aussie Bites

$3.50

Jerky Stick

$1.50

Genoa Salami Snack Tray

$6.50

Balanced Breaks

$3.00

Nutella

$2.50

Chocolate Crepe

$2.50

Hummus

$2.00

Grapefruit

$3.50

Burrito

Adovada Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Sandwich

Comfort Club

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pesto Pasta Salad

$4.99

Salad

Cowboy Corn Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

5700 Harper Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109

