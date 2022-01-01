Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Opuntia Cafe 1607 Alcaldesa Street

review star

No reviews yet

1607 Alcaldesa Street

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Order Again

Popular Items

Singapore Noodle Bowl ~v/gf~
Santa fe bowl ~v/gf~
Organic Buffalo Burger

Morning

Chai Spiced Granola ~v/gf~

Chai Spiced Granola ~v/gf~

$12.00

Breakfast Hash

$17.00
Seasonal Omelet ~v~

Seasonal Omelet ~v~

$17.00
Huevos Rancheros Opuntia Style ~gf~

Huevos Rancheros Opuntia Style ~gf~

$17.00
Breakfast Tacos ~gf~

Breakfast Tacos ~gf~

$14.00

Toast

Bacon and Egg Toast

$15.00

Avocado Toast ~v~

$15.00

Mushroom Toast ~v~

$14.00

Cinnamon Toast ~v~

$10.00

French Toast

$14.00

Bowls

Japanese bowl ~v/ve/gf~

Japanese bowl ~v/ve/gf~

$16.00
Santa fe bowl ~v/gf~

Santa fe bowl ~v/gf~

$16.00

Polenta bowl ~v/gf~

$16.00
Singapore Noodle Bowl ~v/gf~

Singapore Noodle Bowl ~v/gf~

$16.00

Salads

Opuntia Kale Salad ~v/gf~

$15.00
Beet Salad ~v/gf~

Beet Salad ~v/gf~

$15.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Soup

Soup of the day

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$18.00
Moroccan Lamb Sandwich

Moroccan Lamb Sandwich

$17.00
Organic Buffalo Burger

Organic Buffalo Burger

$19.50
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Buffalo Sliders

$16.00

Sweet

Flan

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

german chocolate

$8.00

Pumkin Pie

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Veggies Bowl

$12.00

Fries

Order Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fries of Abundance

$12.00

Food Tour

$15.00

Side Hash

$7.00

Sides

Side Local Bacon

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.25

Side Fruit Cup

$5.75

Side Sauteed Chicken

$6.00

Side Japanese Broth

$5.00

Side Meriquez Lamb Meatballs

$7.00

Side Organic Egg

$3.25

Side Tomatilla Salsa

$1.50

Side Tomatilla Salsa

Side Ancho Salsa

$1.50

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Buffalo Patty

$12.00

Side Roasted Pork

$5.00

Side Wild Caught Salmon

$9.00

Side Toast and Butter

$4.50

Side Toast Butter and Jam

$5.25

Side Chimichuri

$1.50

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Roasted Ham

$5.00

Side Jam

$1.25

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Hash

$5.00

Tea

apple ginseng

apple ginseng

$5.25

blood orange

$5.25
cacao mint

cacao mint

$5.25
california persian

california persian

$5.50
chamomile twist

chamomile twist

$5.25

downy sprout

$13.50
earl grey

earl grey

$5.00
english breakfast

english breakfast

$5.00
hibiscus bliss

hibiscus bliss

$5.25
iron goddess

iron goddess

$6.00
jasmine

jasmine

$5.25
maidens ecstasy

maidens ecstasy

$5.50
moon bud

moon bud

$8.50
moorish mint

moorish mint

$5.50
nishi sencha

nishi sencha

$10.00

pineapple coconut

$6.25
rooibos earl grey

rooibos earl grey

$5.25

rooibos wisdom

$5.25
ryokucha

ryokucha

$6.00
spearmint sage

spearmint sage

$5.25
tumeric spice

tumeric spice

$5.75
velvet cacao

velvet cacao

$5.50
wuyi mountain

wuyi mountain

$6.50

Coffee-Espresso

Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.25

Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.25

Cortado

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.25

London Fog

$5.50

Matcha Americano

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Red Chile Mocha

$6.00

Maple Bacon Latte

$8.00

Brown Sugar Maple Cappuccino

$6.00

Velvet Fog

$6.00

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Iced English Breakfast Tea

$4.25

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Prickly Pear Kombucha

$5.00

Lemonaide

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Kids Milk Cow

$4.00

Kids Milk Almond

$4.00

Kids Milk Oat

$4.00

Zia Root Beer

$4.50

Spk. Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

diet coke

$4.00

Bulk Tea and Coffee

Iconik Brazil Retail

$19.50

Blood Orange Pu-Erh Retail

$20.00

Cacao Mint Tea Retail

$16.00

California Persian Tea Retail

$19.00

Chai Concentrate Retail

$14.00

Chamomile Twist Tea Retail

$16.00

Downy Sprout White Tea Retail

$25.00

Earl Grey Tea Retail

$19.00

English Breakfast Tea Retail

$19.00

Hibiscus Bliss Tea Retail

$16.00

Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong Tea Retail

$26.00

Jasmine Green Tea Retail

$19.00

Maidens Ecstasy Pu-Erh Tea Retail

$19.00

Matcha Retail

$20.00

Moonbud White Tea Retail

$38.00

Moorish Mint Green Tea Retail

$16.00

Rooibos Earl Grey Retail

$16.00

Rooibos Oceans of Wisdom Retail

$16.00

Ryokucha Green Tea Retail

$20.00

Velvet Cacoa Pu-Erh Tea Retail

$20.00

Wuyi Dark Roast Oolong Retail

$20.00

Turmeric Spice Tea Retail

$20.00

Spearmint Sage Tea Retail

$20.00

Grocery

Chai Spice Granola

$8.00

Heidi's Jam

$12.00

Wonder Valley Olive Oil

$34.00

Heidi's Jam Sampler

$12.00

Wild Sam Guide

Wild Sam Guide

$20.00

Tea Accessories

Fellow Kettle

Fellow Kettle

$159.00

For pour-over coffee and teas, this precision kettle allows you to reach the desired temperature for your favorite drinks in minutes and is made with a gooseneck spout to pour slowly. -Variable Temperature control 135 - 212 degrees -1200 Watts - 11.5″ x 6.75″ x 8″

Samovar Vivid Brew Pot

Samovar Vivid Brew Pot

$35.00

Tempered, scratch resistant glass and stainless steel lid with micro-mesh filter Dishwasher safe Makes one perfect 12oz cup of tea

Tea Filters

$10.00
ModTribe Wooden Trays

ModTribe Wooden Trays

$30.00

Cherry wooden trays made locally by ModTribe Design, custom crafted for Opuntia Cafe.

Succulent Bowls

Large Succulent Bowl

Large Succulent Bowl

$67.00

These lightweight pots are made from recycled plastic bottles mixed with crushed stone and wood pulp to create lightweight and natural looking bowls. Succulents add color and sculptural shapes to admire all year long.

Small Succulent Bowl

Small Succulent Bowl

$52.00

These lightweight pots are made from recycled plastic bottles mixed with crushed stone and wood pulp to create lightweight and natural looking bowls. Succulents add color and sculptural shapes to admire all year long.

Cups and Mugs

W/R/F Tumbler

W/R/F Tumbler

$30.00

Large: ø3.5” (base 2.25”) x h4” (8 oz) 0.6lbs

W/R/F Espresso Tumbler

W/R/F Espresso Tumbler

$25.00

Medium: ø3” (base 1.75”) x h3” (5 oz) 0.4lbs

W/R/F

W/R/F

$44.00

1 size: ø4” (base 3.5”) x h 3.5” (12 oz) 1lbs

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea, coffee, beer, wine, cocktails, plant boutique, local art and pottery.

Location

1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Opuntia Cafe image
Opuntia Cafe image
Opuntia Cafe image

