Restaurant info

Thomas Silvestri will be bringing it back to the basics at ORA Freestyle Italian by preparing quality ingredients to perfection. Our mission at ORA Freestyle Italian is to provide food that is approachable and delicious. Pizza made with the finest flour, steak cooked the way it should be, and seasoned to perfection, as well as techniques and recipes that highlight the product and delight the tastebuds. A combination of local and imported ingredients will highlight farms across NY and NJ, as well as regions in Italy close to the Silvestri’s family roots.