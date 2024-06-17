- Home
Orale Orale 113 Sacramento St
113 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94111
FOOD
APPETIZER
- Chicken Wings
Eight Wings topped with Grilled oinions an Jalapenos$15.75
- Bean Dip
Refired Beans, Enchilada sauce, and Sour cream topped with Monterey Jack cheese$8.50
- Carne Asada Fries
French Fries, Carne Asada, cheee, guacamole and sour cream$14.99
- Taquitos
Choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef. Four miniature crispy flour type flautas, topped with mild salsa, cotija cheese and sides of lettuce, sour cream and guacamole$12.50
- Quesadillas
Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork or cheese. Flour tortilla with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese with side of lettuce sour cream and guacamole$14.99
- Two Corn Quesadillas
Corn toritllas filled with Monterey Jack Cheese, with sides of lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole$10.99
- Nachos
Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, or Pork. Mexican corn chips topped with Beans cheese, Mild salsa, cotija cheese, and jalapenos$14.99
- Vegitarian Nachos
Mexican Corn chips, toppd with whole beans, cheese, lettuce,fresh tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream mild salsa. cotija cheese and jalapenos.$14.99
SUPREMO
- Carne Asada superemo$15.25
- Grilled Chicken supremo$15.25
- Carnitas supremo$15.25
- Al pastor supremo$15.25
- Shredded Beef supremo$15.25
- Pork supremo$14.75
- Chicken supremo$14.75
- Ground Beef supremo$14.75
- Vegitarian supremo w/ Cheese$14.75
- Combonation supremo
(chicken, Ground beef, Pork)$16.99
- Shrimp supremo$17.50
- Surf & Turf supremo
(Carne asada, Shrimp)$17.99
- Seafood supremo
(Fish, Shrimp, Scallops) Topped with Aurora sauce$16.99
- Chile Relleno supremo
Fresh Green Pepper filled with monterey jack cheese, dipped in batter with a tomato and onion sauce.$15.99
- Cali supremo
Fries,Carne asada, and quacamole only$14.99
- Birria Burrito
Onions, cilantro, cheese, rice and beans only$15.99
BURRITO
- Chile Verde Buritto
Tender chuncks of Pork prepred in tomatillo sauce$14.99
- Chile Colorado Burrito
Tender chunks of Beef prepare in Chile Passila sauce$15.99
- Burrito
Your choice of chicken or Ground Beef$14.50
- Bean and Cheese burrito
Flour tortilla, filled with refriend beans and Monterey Jack cheese served with Rice on the side$9.50
- Baby Burrito$7.25
TOSTADA
- Tostada
Your choice of Chicken, Gorund Beef, or Vegitarian. Open face corn tortilla topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, quacamole,mild salsa and cotija cheese. Served with rice an beans.$14.99
- Civeche Tostadas
Marinated Fish chilled, with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, sour cream and spice. served on a tortilla shell covered.$15.50
- Tostada Salad
Deep fried tortilla shell shaped as a bowl and filled with your choice of chicken, gorund beef, or Vegitarian. Topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, quacamole, mild salsa and cotija cheese. Served with Rice on the side.$16.50
TACOS
- One Taco plate
- Two taco plate
- Shrimp Tacos
2 soft corn tortillas with shrimp and guacamole topped with tomatoes, onions and cilantro$17.99
- Al Pastor Tacos
2 soft corn tortillas with Al pastor topped with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and Salsa verde.$16.99
- Carnitas Tacos
2 Soft corn tortillas with csrnitas, topped with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.$16.99
- Fish Tacos
2 Soft flour tortillas with Talpia Fish dipped in egg batter the fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with a special white sauce$16.99
- Surf & Turf Tacos
2 Soft corn tortillas with shirmp, carne asada and guacamole. Topped with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro$19.99
- Birria Tacos
Topped with onions, cilantro and cheese$17.50
- (1) Steak Taco$13.99
- (2) Steak Tacos$16.99
COMBINATIONS
- #1 Taco and Enchilada
Served with rice an beans.$17.50
- #2 Tostada & Flauta
Served with rice an beans.$19.99
- #3 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
Served with rice an beans.$20.99
- #4 Burrito & Chile Relleno
Served with rice an beans.$21.50
- #5 Flauta & Chile relleno
Served with rice an beans.$21.50
- Trio Amigo Combo *excludes Chile relleno
Create a Trio combo of any kind served with rice and beans$22.50
- Filet Talpia
Grilled Talpia Fish, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, rice and beans.$18.50
- Flautas (2)
Two soft corn tortillas, choice of meat topped with sour cream, guacamole, (monterey jack cheese only on soft) and Cotija cheese. Served with rice beans.$18.99
ENCHILADAS
- Crab Enchiladas * FRIDAYS ONLY*
Flour tortillas filled with FreshSnow Crab, topped with our special Aurora sauce.$18.50
- Seafood Enchiladas
Flour tortillas filled with Shrimp, Fish, & Scallops. topped with our speacial Aurora sauce$18.50
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Flour tortillas filled with fresh Shrimp. Topped with our special Aurora Sauce$18.50
- Surf & Turf Enchiladas
Flour tortillas filled with fresh Shrimp & Carne Asada topped with our speacial Aurora sauce$19.99
- Enchiladas
Your choice of meat made with a delicious red sauce or Green tomatillo sauce, topped woth cotija cheese, Served with rice and beans.$17.50
- One Enchilada
Your choice of meat made with a delicious red sauce or Green tomatillo sauce topped with cotija cheese, Served with rice and beans.$13.50
MEXICAN PLATES
- Chile Colorado
Tender chuncks of Beef prepared in a pasilla red sauce. Served with rice an beans.$21.50
- Chile Verde
Tender chuncks of Pork prepared with Manuels special Tomatillo green sauce.$19.99
- Steak/Pollo Ranchero
Sliced Steak or Chicken Breast sauteed and served with fresh tomatoes, peppers and onions.$20.99
- Carne Asada
Steak cooked to your choice and served with Jalapenos and guacamole.$21.50
- Fajitas
Your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp fried with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cilatnro.$17.99
- Camerones A la Diabla
Large Prawns sauteed and served witha spicy salsa, serrano peppers and onions.$21.50
- Camerones A la Aurora
Large prawns cooked in a creamy Aurora suace and mushrooms.$21.50
- Camerones Rancheros
Large Prawns sauteed and served with Fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions.$21.50
- Orale's Surf & Turf
Steak topped with mushrooms and four of the Camerones Aruora.$26.99
- Chile Relleno
Fresh green pepper filled with monterey jack cheese, dipped in batter and topped with a tomato and onion sauce.$16.50
- Al Pastor
Marinated pork in herbs and spices. *$19.99
- Carnitas
Little cuts or pork so tender and juicy!$19.99
- Birria Plate
Topped with onions, cilantro, and cheese.$19.99
CHIMICHANGAS
- Original
(Steak an pork) Topped with sour cream, guacamole, Orale's special sauce and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.$18.99
- Chicken
Topped with sour cream, guacamole, Orale's special sauce and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.$17.50
- Shrimp
(Large Prawns, peppers, and onions) Topped with sour cream, guacamole, Orale's special sauce and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.$21.50
BREAKFAST PLATES
- Huevos con Tocino
Scrambled eggs with bacon, tomatoes, and onions$14.25
- Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled eggs with Ham, tomatoes, and onions$14.25
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy with rancheros sauce$14.25
- Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with mexican sausage.$14.25
- Huevos con papas
Scrambled eggs with potatoes, tomatoes and onions.$14.25
- Huevos machaca
Scrambled eggs with shredded Beef, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions.$15.25
- Huevos A la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with spicy serrano peppers, tomatoes , onions.$14.25
- Chilaguiles Rojos or Verdes
Corn chips with egg, serrano peppers, tomatoes and onions and cheese$15.99
- Huevos Montados
Carne Asada with two eggs over easy topped with salsa Ranchero. Served with rice an beans.$17.99
- Chilaquiles Rojo or Verdes (no meat)$14.99
OMELETTES
BREAKFAST BURRITO
SIDE ORDERS
DRINK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
113 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94111