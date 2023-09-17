Salad

Avocado & Tomato Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, Cucumber, and Boiled Egg. Ranch Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Olives. Oil & Vinegar

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan. Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Iceburg Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, and Cucumber with Italian Dressing

Capree Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarela with Balsamic Vinaigrette

50 Yard Hoagie

50 yd Italian

$7.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Lettuce, Onions, Capicola, Tomato, Provolone with Italian Dressing

50 yd Roast Beef

$7.00

Roast Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Creamy Horseradish Sauce

50 yd Turkey Bacon Avocado

$7.00

Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

50 yd Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato with Ranch Dressing

50 yd Meatball

$7.50Out of stock

Simmered Meatball, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella

50 yd Buffalo Chicken

$7.50

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

50 yd Philly Steak

$7.50

Steak, Peppers, Onions, Melted Provolone and American Cheese

50 yd Barbeque Brisket

$7.50Out of stock

50 yd Tuna Salad

$7.00

50 yd Chicken Salad

$7.00

50 yd Turkey

$7.00

50 yd Ham

$7.00

Chicken Parm

$7.50

100 Yard Hoagie

100 yd Italian

$12.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Lettuce, Onions, Capicola, Tomato, Provolone with Italian Dressing

100 yd Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Creamy Horseradish Sauce

100 yd Turkey Bacon Avocado

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

100 yd Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato with Ranch Dressing

100 yd Meatball

$13.00Out of stock

Simmered Meatball, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella

100 yd Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

100 yd Philly Steak

$13.00

Steak, Peppers, Onions, Melted Provolone and American Cheese

100 yd Barbeque Brisket

$13.00Out of stock

100 yd Tuna Salad

$12.00

100 yd Chicken Salad

$12.00

100 yd Turkey

$11.00

100 yd Ham

$11.00

Chicken Parm

$13.00

Hot Hands

Steak Bowl

$15.00

Steak, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar, Avocado

Cajun Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Onion. Cheddar, Avocado

Hamburger

$7.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Flatbread

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$11.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Margherita Flat Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Pesto, Light Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Diced Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Cheese Flat Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella

Side

Fruit Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Chips

$1.30

Fries

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Avocado Salad

$3.50

Cookies

$0.89Out of stock

Chips & Drink

Chips & Drink

$4.25

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Crush Orange

$2.99

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Peach Tea

$2.75

Pepsi zero

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Starry Lemon Lime/ Sprite

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Red Gatorade

$2.50

Yellow Gatorade

$2.50

Pure Leaf Green Tea

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids size sub, drink, and cookie or chips

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kids size sub, drink, and cookie or chips

Kids PB&J

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich with cookie or chips

Hot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Breakfast

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Double Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Double Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Bacon & Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese 6 in Hoagie

$7.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese 6 in Hoagie

$7.50

Double Sausage Egg & Cheese 6 in Hoagie

$8.00

Double Bacon Egg & Cheese 6 in Hoagie

$8.00

Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Ham Egg & Cheese 6 in Hoagie

$7.50