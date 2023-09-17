OraLee’s
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5062 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kinfolk Southern - Stuart - 6075 Southeast Federal Highway
No Reviews
6075 Southeast Federal Highway Stuart, FL 34997
View restaurant
Mojo Fusion Burritos - 2625 NE Indian River Drive
No Reviews
5703 Southeast Pine Drive Port Salerno, FL 34997
View restaurant
Giordi - 600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5
No Reviews
600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5 Stuart, FL 34997
View restaurant