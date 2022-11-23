Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen 704 Park Street

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Birria Tacos / Tacos De Birria (3)
Street Corn / Elotes
Tacos (3)

Appetizers

Guacamole

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Alitas De Pollo

$8.00

Plantains

$5.00

Street Corn / Elotes

$3.99
Tamales

Tamales

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Single Empanada

$3.00

Empanadas (4)

$10.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Entrees

Guisado

$13.00
Flautas

Flautas

$10.00

Menudo (Tripe Soup) Menudo Grande

$13.00

Menudo / Beef Tripe Soup Small

$9.00
Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)

Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)

$13.00

Small Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)

$9.00

Enchiladas

$12.00

Chilanquiles

$12.00

Alambre

$15.00

Fajitas

$16.99
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.95

Tacos

Tacos (3)

Tacos (3)

$8.00

Tacos Orden (4)

$10.00

Single Taco

$3.25

Birria Tacos / Tacos De Birria (3)

$13.99
Tacos Campechanos (3)

Tacos Campechanos (3)

$12.00
Tacoe De Camaron (3)

Tacoe De Camaron (3)

$12.00

Baja Fish Tacos (3)

$12.00

Queso Carne

$12.00

Seafood

Ceviche Mixto

$14.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Huarache

Huarache

$12.00

Sopes

Sopes (2)

$10.00

Tortas

Tortas

$8.50

Torta Cubana

$10.00

Desserts

Flan

$6.00
Churros

Churros

$6.00
Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$7.00

Platanos Machos

$8.00

Papas A La Francesa

$7.00
Fruits Cocktail Sweet

Fruits Cocktail Sweet

$8.00
Fruit Cocktail C/Chile

Fruit Cocktail C/Chile

$8.00
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.99

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$11.99

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$11.99

HUEVOS CON CARNE

$11.99

HUEVOS AHOGADOS

$11.99

HUEVOS EN CHILE PASILLA

$11.99

A LA MEXICANA

$11.99

OMELETTES

OMELETTE A LA MEXICANA

$12.99

OMELETTE VEGETARIANO

$12.99

OMELETTE ORALE GUEY

$12.99

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Refrescos

Refrescos

$3.00

Jugos Naturales

Jugos Naturales

$7.00

Horchata

Horchata

$5.00

Small Horchata

$4.00

Beverage

Licuados

Licuados

$6.00

Esquimos

$5.00

Cafe

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.50

Atole

$3.50

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
