Orale Mexican Eats Minneapolis 5447 Nicollet Ave S

5447 Nicollet Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Starters

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

fries, carne asada, quesodip, pico,quesodip, aoili, crema, cotija

Orale Nachos

$10.00

house-made chips, quesodip, beans, pico, roasted corn, crema, cotija, jalapenos, guac

Queso Fundido

$8.00

melted jalapeno queso w/ poblano peppers and onions, served w/ chips

Choriqueso

$8.00

melted jalapeno queso w/ house-made chorizo, served w/ chips

Quesodip and Chips

$7.00

melted jalapeno queso served w/ chips

Elote

$5.00

corn on a cob, mayo, cotija, and chili powder

Esquites

$6.00

corn kernels, mayo. cotija, and chili powder

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Orale BBQ Fries

$12.00

fries, BBQ shredded pork, cilantro, pickled red onions, queso fresco, crema, aoili, jalapenos

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Favorites

Taco

$3.00

corn tortilla, meat choice, cilantro, onion

Alambre

$12.00

corn tortillas, meat choice, bacon, sausage, fajita veggies, cheese

Burrito

$10.00

flour tortilla, meat choice, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, mozzarella cheese

California Burrito

$10.00

flour tortilla, meat choice, fries, refried beans,quesodip, mozzarella cheese, crema, aoili

Swimming Burrito

$12.00

flour tortilla, meat choice, rice, beans, and mozzarella cheese, deep fried, smothered w/ quesodip, bed of lettuce w/ pico, guac, crema

California Swimming Burrito

$12.00

flour tortilla, meat choice, fries, refried beans,quesodip, mozzarella cheese, deep fried, smothered w/ quesodip, bed of lettuce w/ pico, guac, crema

Fish Taco

$4.00

blue tortilla, fried battered pollock, pickled cabbage, pico, pineapple, cotija, aoili

Taco Plate

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Orale House Specialties

Quesadilla

$11.00

Nixtamal corn masa, meat choice, mozzeralla cheese, lettuce, crema

Sope (1)

$4.25

Nixtamal corn masa disc, refried beans, meat choice, lettuce, pico, cotija, crema

Sopes (3)

$11.00

Nixtamal corn masa disc, refried beans, meat choice, lettuce, pico, cotija, crema

Enchiladas de Pollo (3)

$11.00

rolled corn tortilla, chicken, mozzarella cheese, choice of sauce, lettuce, cotija, crema,onion, served w/ beans and rice

Tostada de Tinga

$4.00

crispy flat corn tortilla, refried beans, meat choice, lettuce, cotija, crema, onion

Taquitos Dorados (Flautas) (4)

$11.00

crispy rolled corn tortilla, chicken, lettuce, cotija, crema,pico, served w/ refried beans and rice

Platillo

$12.00

choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guac, pico, served w/ corn tortillas

Fajita

$12.00

choice of meat on a bed fajita veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, guac, pico, served w/ corn tortillas

Orale Veggie Lovers

Orale Salad

$9.00

chopped romaine, mixed greens, black beans, roasted corn, pepitas, queso fresco, cilantro-lime dressing

Taco Salad Supreme

$11.00

chopped romaine, mixed greens, black beans, roasted corn, pico, queso fresco, crema, guac, chips, cilantro-lime dressing

Orale Sweets

Tres Leches

$6.50

sponge cake soaked in 3 kinds of milk

Mexican Flan

$6.50

silky vanilla custard on caramel sauce

Churros (4)

$6.50

crispy fried pastry w/ cinnamon sugar, chocolate and caramel drizzle

Churronuts (4)

$6.50

crispy churro shape and taste like a donut

Weekly Special

Pozole

$12.50

Orale’s Mexican Stew with pork and hominy (white corn) in a red guajillo broth. Topped w/ cabbage, cilantro, avocado, and chile pepper. Served with 2 tostadas w/ crema and cotija cheese.

Orale's Eggroll (Lumpia)

$7.50

Ground pork, carrots, green onion, onion, black mushrooms.

Chile Relleno

$11.00

Toasted Poblano pepper filled w/ Mexican cheese, fried in egg batter. Smothered w/ house red sauce. Served w/ rice, beans, and corn tortillas.

Birria Tacos (3)

$11.00

Lightly fried corn tortillas filled w/ birria meat (beef), and cheese, topped w/ cilantro and onion. Served w/ birria dipping broth.

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Family Meals On-the-Go

Alambre Family Pack

$35.00

Family size Alambre meal for 3-4 ppl

Enchilada Family Pack

$35.00

Family size Enhilada meal for 3-4ppl

NA BEVERAGE

JARRITOS

$2.75

Horchata

Hibiscus

Toon Juice

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sidral

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mineragua

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Club Soda/Tonic Water

$2.50

SIDES

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.50

Side of Whole Beans

$3.50

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side of Quesodip

$1.00+

Side of Salsa

$1.00+

Side Of Guac

$1.50+

Side of Crema

$1.25

Side of Pico

$1.25+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! A new and fresh take on authentic, contemporary Mexican food. Fresh ingredients and made from scratch.

5447 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

