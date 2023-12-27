Oram 312 South Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
312 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mainstreet Ventures - Chop House - Ann Arbor
No Reviews
322 S Main St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor - Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
No Reviews
341 S MAIN STREET ANN ARBOR, MI 48104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor