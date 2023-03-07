Oran Mor Bistro
No reviews yet
2 S Beach Street
Nantucket, MA 02554
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
To Go FOOD
Appetizers
Kale Caesar
Most popular Oran Mor menu item. Shredded and massaged kales, with lemon and Parmesan. Toped with shaved marcona almonds and seasoned focaccia crunchy topping. Sits on a roasted almond Caesar dressing. (Vegetarian)
8oz Smoked Israeli Eggplant Dip
Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections. Charred and smoked eggplants, whipped into garlic aioli. Simple but addictive.
8oz White Bean and Sunflower Hummus
Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections. Garlicky, lemony, roasted sunflower seeds and beans. Vegan
8oz Caramelized Onion Dip
Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections.
8 oz Lobster Bisque
Creamy roasted lobster bisque, finished with cognac. Topped with chives and lobster roe brioche croutons. (contains dairy, soup if gluten free, garnish has gluten)
16 oz Lobster Bisque
Creamy roasted lobster bisque, finished with cognac. Topped with chives and lobster roe brioche croutons. (contains dairy, soup if gluten free, garnish has gluten)
Mor Pasta
Baked Mac and Cheese
House made elbows, cheddar mornay, topped with butter breadcrumbs and Parmesan Reggiano Cheese. Classic.
Black Truffle Garganeli
If you know about our truffled bucatini, this will be your To Go best friend. Simplified into a short pasta format for better traveling. Chopped black truffles, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, parmesan stock, chives, topped with crunchy parmesan and rosemary which arrives on the side. (vegetarian, lactose free/ not dairy free)
Duck Bolgnese
House made Cavatelli pasta, tossed in tomato sauce, fresh herbs and Pecorino Romano mornay sauce. Topped with ground duck red wine bolognase ragu. Garnished with confit cherry tomatoes and basil oil. Reheats Well.
Entree
Smoked Chicken
Dill Pickle brined and then smoked half chicken, sits on house ground Anson Mills Blue Corn Pimento Cheese Grits, braised greens with chicken confit. Accompanied by a white BBQ sauce. (Gluten Free, no pork, contains dairy) This chicken will satisfy imediately or be great reheated.
Fish Tagine
Market Catch is typically the sustainable locally sourced Acadian Redfish (aka Sea Perch). The fish is lightly poached in a flavorful spiced vegetable tagine sauce. It sits over pipperade (basque verison of roasted peppers and onions) along with moroccan hand rolled couscous, seasoned with green olives, house preserved lemons and fresh herbs. Intensely flavorful. (Diary free)
Pork Chop
We whole roast and slow cook full racks of pork. We then slice the rack into juicy chops and grill to order. Accompanied with roasted root vegetables and sweet and sour braided red cabbage. Drizzled with a mustard pork jus. (Gluten Free, lactose free, contains small amount of dairy)
Duck Confit Cassoulete
Crispy leg of duck confit. Sitting on stewed gigante beans, with leeks, carrots, celery and onions. Topped with pickled winter spiced charred cabbage and crispy leeks. (Gluten free and lactose free)
Sides
Sweet and Sour Cabbge
Slow braised red cabbage and sweet onions, with sugar, spice and apple.
Pimento Cheese Grits
House milled blue corn grits with pimento cheese, cooked in smoked chicken stock.
Roasted Root Vegetables
Gluten and Dairy Free
Creamed Spinach & Kale
Chopped spinach and kale in creamy bechamel sauce.
Frozen Treats
Sweets
Chocolate Hazlenut Petite Gateau
Dark chocolate mousse with a hazelnut custard filling layered with a dark chocolate crispy base and chocolate flourless cake. Crusted with a mixture of cocoa nibs, toasted hazelnuts, and feuilletine (a crispy crushed wafer). Garnished with a hazelnut chantilly.
Elvis Petite Gateau
Our take on the Elvis flavor profile. A peanut cookie base, followed by a caramelized banana cremeux, with the final layer being a cream cheese and honey mousse. Garnished with maple candied double smoked bacon and honey roasted peanuts.
Breads & Breakfasts
Ciabatta
Brioche
4 Ea Soft Pretzles
Available on Mondays
Banana Bread with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting
Traditional Banana Bread that will be accompanied with a side of orange cream cheese frosting to smear on after slicing and toasted if it fits your fancy
Pumpkin Crumb Cake
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
1lbs 12oz Peanut Granola GF
Smoked Potato Baguette
Groceries & Staples
4 lbs Bread Flour
4 lbs All Purpose Flour
2 lb Semolina Flour
4 oz Red Instant Yeast
2 lbs White Quinoa
2 lbs Yellow Cornmeal
2 lbs Sugar
2 lbs Light Brown Sugar
12 oz Rasins
1 lbs Mini Peanut Butter Chips
Oran Mor Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml
Oran Mor Balsamic Vinegar 250ml
Gift Cards
Sparkling
Arnaud Lambert Cremant de Loire
75% Chenin Blanc, 25% Chardonnay Crisp, Dry, Elegant and Aromatic, Floral, Fruity, Light, Mineral
Champagne Moutard Blanc de Noirs
100% Pinot Noir Tropical hints of papaya and passion fruit enlivened by bright and tangy acidity, toasty brioche, gala apple, blanched almond and fresh ginger
Rosé
White
111-Venica & Venica Ronco del Cero Sauvignon
Tropical fruit Mango, Papaya, passion fruit, yellow peach, grapefruit, lively freshness, dry and savory, long mineral persistence
Failla Haynes Vineyard Chardonnay
Vibrant with Jasmine and lemon curd, elegant and full mid-palate leads to textured and focused finish
Walt Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
This wine presents a richness of butterscotch and vanilla cream, toasted oak and pineapple, offering freshness with focused acidity
144-Domaine Marius Delarche 'Les Combottes'
Aromas of light spice, crushed stones, lemon zest, light on the tongue, flavors of apples, lemons and peppery finish
Alexana Pinot Gris
Nose has red apple, pear, fig, spice, cream while on the palate it is round with some weight and vibrant acidity
Reds
Pierre Morey, Monthelie, Pinot Noir France
Lovely earth wine with notes of cherry, smoke, forest floor, and mushroom
Reva Dolcetto D'Alba Italy
Notes of strawberry, cherry, raspberry, plum, truffle, nice acidity
Anthill Farms Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast CA
Inviting aromas of cherry, dries roses, cardamom and wild herbs, medium body with nice texture. Fresh and juicy
Domaine Comte Armand Auxey-Duresses 1er France
The palate is medium-bodied with red fruit-cranberry and raspberry preserve, light and tang of soy with pinch of black pepper
Giuseppe Mascarello 'Scudetto' Barbera D'Alba Italy
Aromas of mature black-skined fruit, dried herb. Black cherry, ripe plum, and hint of baking spice. Full bodied palate with soft tannins
Domine Couly-Dutheil Cabernet Franc Loire France
Complex and elegant with rich tannins and ripe red fruits with spicy aromas. Full bodied and nicely balanced
Chateau Le Puy Merlot Saine-Emilion France
Nose is fruity with ripe red fruit dominated by black and red currant, roasted almonds with hints of mushrooms. Palate is well rounded full-bodied with velvety tannins
O'Shaughnessey Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley CA
Richly fruited blend. Ample plum, blackberries and toasty oak. Palate has deep concentration, with a vibrant and smooth finish.
Orin Swift Machete Saint Helena CA
Potent plump and heady dried berry, violet and sandalwood accents powered toward broad-shouldered silky tannins
J.L. Chave Hermitage Syrah Farconnet France
Ripe and fleshy feel, mix of steeped blackberry and black cherry compote, warm anise, with a nice note of black tea. Nice grip with the tannins.
Half Bottles
Sanford Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills CA 375ml
Bright ruby red, cherries and baking spice, along with some savory notes of lavender and star anise.
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles CA 375ml
Aromatic with ripe black and red cherry, blackcurrant and berry fruit, baking spice and sweet tobacco with red and black licorice, oak, cocoa notes. Near full bodied with fine balanced tannins
Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon "Artemis" Napa Valley CA
Inviting aromas of dark cherry and berry fruit, cassis, sweet vanilla and hint of olive. Wine has a smooth rich mouthfeel with soft silky tannins.
TOGO Cocktails
Fizzy Lifting Drink
We take Sobieski vodka, lemon juice, and house cardamom simple syrup. We then house carbonate this drink for a fresh twist on a vodka soda
Spanish Harlem
This is a in house barrel aged twist on the manhattan. We take Old Forrester bourbon, Yazguirre Sweet Vermouth, and Lucano Amaro and barrel age this drink. It is finish with an express of an orange peel.
To Go Merchandise
Call for Open Hours
A taste of Òran Mór To Go! Curbside pickup.
2 S Beach Street, Nantucket, MA 02554