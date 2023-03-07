Oran Mor Bistro imageView gallery

Oran Mor Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

2 S Beach Street

Nantucket, MA 02554

To Go FOOD

Appetizers

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Most popular Oran Mor menu item. Shredded and massaged kales, with lemon and Parmesan. Toped with shaved marcona almonds and seasoned focaccia crunchy topping. Sits on a roasted almond Caesar dressing. (Vegetarian)

8oz Smoked Israeli Eggplant Dip

8oz Smoked Israeli Eggplant Dip

$6.00

Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections. Charred and smoked eggplants, whipped into garlic aioli. Simple but addictive.

8oz White Bean and Sunflower Hummus

8oz White Bean and Sunflower Hummus

$6.00

Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections. Garlicky, lemony, roasted sunflower seeds and beans. Vegan

8oz Caramelized Onion Dip

8oz Caramelized Onion Dip

$6.00

Perfect accompaniment for daily bread selections.

8 oz Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Creamy roasted lobster bisque, finished with cognac. Topped with chives and lobster roe brioche croutons. (contains dairy, soup if gluten free, garnish has gluten)

16 oz Lobster Bisque

$22.00

Creamy roasted lobster bisque, finished with cognac. Topped with chives and lobster roe brioche croutons. (contains dairy, soup if gluten free, garnish has gluten)

Mor Pasta

Baked Mac and Cheese

Baked Mac and Cheese

$22.00

House made elbows, cheddar mornay, topped with butter breadcrumbs and Parmesan Reggiano Cheese. Classic.

Black Truffle Garganeli

Black Truffle Garganeli

$27.00

If you know about our truffled bucatini, this will be your To Go best friend. Simplified into a short pasta format for better traveling. Chopped black truffles, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, parmesan stock, chives, topped with crunchy parmesan and rosemary which arrives on the side. (vegetarian, lactose free/ not dairy free)

Duck Bolgnese

Duck Bolgnese

$24.00

House made Cavatelli pasta, tossed in tomato sauce, fresh herbs and Pecorino Romano mornay sauce. Topped with ground duck red wine bolognase ragu. Garnished with confit cherry tomatoes and basil oil. Reheats Well.

Entree

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$25.00

Dill Pickle brined and then smoked half chicken, sits on house ground Anson Mills Blue Corn Pimento Cheese Grits, braised greens with chicken confit. Accompanied by a white BBQ sauce. (Gluten Free, no pork, contains dairy) This chicken will satisfy imediately or be great reheated.

Fish Tagine

Fish Tagine

$25.00

Market Catch is typically the sustainable locally sourced Acadian Redfish (aka Sea Perch). The fish is lightly poached in a flavorful spiced vegetable tagine sauce. It sits over pipperade (basque verison of roasted peppers and onions) along with moroccan hand rolled couscous, seasoned with green olives, house preserved lemons and fresh herbs. Intensely flavorful. (Diary free)

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$24.00

We whole roast and slow cook full racks of pork. We then slice the rack into juicy chops and grill to order. Accompanied with roasted root vegetables and sweet and sour braided red cabbage. Drizzled with a mustard pork jus. (Gluten Free, lactose free, contains small amount of dairy)

Duck Confit Cassoulete

$32.00

Crispy leg of duck confit. Sitting on stewed gigante beans, with leeks, carrots, celery and onions. Topped with pickled winter spiced charred cabbage and crispy leeks. (Gluten free and lactose free)

Sides

Sweet and Sour Cabbge

$10.00

Slow braised red cabbage and sweet onions, with sugar, spice and apple.

Pimento Cheese Grits

$10.00

House milled blue corn grits with pimento cheese, cooked in smoked chicken stock.

Roasted Root Vegetables

$10.00

Gluten and Dairy Free

Creamed Spinach & Kale

$10.00

Chopped spinach and kale in creamy bechamel sauce.

Frozen Treats

12oz White Coffee Ice Cream (GF)

$9.00

Cold infusion of whole beans produces a low acidic coffee steeped milk. We make a unique egg white custard to make an accidentally low fat white coffee frozen custard. Delicious and brightly flavored.

Sweets

Chocolate Hazlenut Petite Gateau

Chocolate Hazlenut Petite Gateau

$18.00

Dark chocolate mousse with a hazelnut custard filling layered with a dark chocolate crispy base and chocolate flourless cake. Crusted with a mixture of cocoa nibs, toasted hazelnuts, and feuilletine (a crispy crushed wafer). Garnished with a hazelnut chantilly.

Elvis Petite Gateau

Elvis Petite Gateau

$16.00

Our take on the Elvis flavor profile. A peanut cookie base, followed by a caramelized banana cremeux, with the final layer being a cream cheese and honey mousse. Garnished with maple candied double smoked bacon and honey roasted peanuts.

Breads & Breakfasts

Ciabatta

$5.00
Brioche

Brioche

$8.00
4 Ea Soft Pretzles

4 Ea Soft Pretzles

$10.00

Available on Mondays

Banana Bread with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

Banana Bread with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

$9.00

Traditional Banana Bread that will be accompanied with a side of orange cream cheese frosting to smear on after slicing and toasted if it fits your fancy

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

$9.00
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$9.00

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$9.00
1lbs 12oz Peanut Granola GF

$20.00

1lbs 12oz Peanut Granola GF

$20.00

Smoked Potato Baguette

$8.00

Groceries & Staples

4 lbs Bread Flour

$6.00

4 lbs All Purpose Flour

$5.00

2 lb Semolina Flour

$5.00
4 oz Red Instant Yeast

$4.00

4 oz Red Instant Yeast

$4.00

2 lbs White Quinoa

$11.00

2 lbs Yellow Cornmeal

$5.00

2 lbs Sugar

$5.00

2 lbs Light Brown Sugar

$6.50

12 oz Rasins

$5.00

1 lbs Mini Peanut Butter Chips

$7.00

Oran Mor Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml

$16.00

Oran Mor Balsamic Vinegar 250ml

$10.00

Gift Cards

Oran Mor Bucks

Oran Mor Bucks

$25.00

A hand written Gift Card to support us while we can not have visitors (Issued in $25 increments). Good for Dine In service once we allowed to reopen safely. Enter dollar amount.

Sparkling

Arnaud Lambert Cremant de Loire

Arnaud Lambert Cremant de Loire

$25.00

75% Chenin Blanc, 25% Chardonnay Crisp, Dry, Elegant and Aromatic, Floral, Fruity, Light, Mineral

Champagne Moutard Blanc de Noirs

Champagne Moutard Blanc de Noirs

$40.00

100% Pinot Noir Tropical hints of papaya and passion fruit enlivened by bright and tangy acidity, toasty brioche, gala apple, blanched almond and fresh ginger

Rosé

La Spinetta Rose

La Spinetta Rose

$22.00

Intense tangerine, white peach and strawberry scents with floral notes and lovely minerality

Triennes Rose

Triennes Rose

$22.00Out of stock

Boquet of strawberries and white flowers with hints of vanilla with elegant hints of minerality

White

111-Venica & Venica Ronco del Cero Sauvignon

111-Venica & Venica Ronco del Cero Sauvignon

$65.00

Tropical fruit Mango, Papaya, passion fruit, yellow peach, grapefruit, lively freshness, dry and savory, long mineral persistence

Failla Haynes Vineyard Chardonnay

Failla Haynes Vineyard Chardonnay

$78.00

Vibrant with Jasmine and lemon curd, elegant and full mid-palate leads to textured and focused finish

Walt Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

Walt Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$40.00

This wine presents a richness of butterscotch and vanilla cream, toasted oak and pineapple, offering freshness with focused acidity

144-Domaine Marius Delarche 'Les Combottes'

144-Domaine Marius Delarche 'Les Combottes'

$80.00Out of stock

Aromas of light spice, crushed stones, lemon zest, light on the tongue, flavors of apples, lemons and peppery finish

Alexana Pinot Gris

Alexana Pinot Gris

$25.00

Nose has red apple, pear, fig, spice, cream while on the palate it is round with some weight and vibrant acidity

Reds

Pierre Morey, Monthelie, Pinot Noir France

Pierre Morey, Monthelie, Pinot Noir France

$55.00

Lovely earth wine with notes of cherry, smoke, forest floor, and mushroom

Reva Dolcetto D'Alba Italy

Reva Dolcetto D'Alba Italy

$20.00Out of stock

Notes of strawberry, cherry, raspberry, plum, truffle, nice acidity

Anthill Farms Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast CA

Anthill Farms Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast CA

$35.00

Inviting aromas of cherry, dries roses, cardamom and wild herbs, medium body with nice texture. Fresh and juicy

Domaine Comte Armand Auxey-Duresses 1er France

Domaine Comte Armand Auxey-Duresses 1er France

$80.00

The palate is medium-bodied with red fruit-cranberry and raspberry preserve, light and tang of soy with pinch of black pepper

Giuseppe Mascarello 'Scudetto' Barbera D'Alba Italy

Giuseppe Mascarello 'Scudetto' Barbera D'Alba Italy

$37.00

Aromas of mature black-skined fruit, dried herb. Black cherry, ripe plum, and hint of baking spice. Full bodied palate with soft tannins

Domine Couly-Dutheil Cabernet Franc Loire France

Domine Couly-Dutheil Cabernet Franc Loire France

$28.00

Complex and elegant with rich tannins and ripe red fruits with spicy aromas. Full bodied and nicely balanced

Chateau Le Puy Merlot Saine-Emilion France

Chateau Le Puy Merlot Saine-Emilion France

$56.00

Nose is fruity with ripe red fruit dominated by black and red currant, roasted almonds with hints of mushrooms. Palate is well rounded full-bodied with velvety tannins

O'Shaughnessey Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley CA

O'Shaughnessey Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley CA

$90.00Out of stock

Richly fruited blend. Ample plum, blackberries and toasty oak. Palate has deep concentration, with a vibrant and smooth finish.

Orin Swift Machete Saint Helena CA

Orin Swift Machete Saint Helena CA

$50.00Out of stock

Potent plump and heady dried berry, violet and sandalwood accents powered toward broad-shouldered silky tannins

J.L. Chave Hermitage Syrah Farconnet France

J.L. Chave Hermitage Syrah Farconnet France

$75.00

Ripe and fleshy feel, mix of steeped blackberry and black cherry compote, warm anise, with a nice note of black tea. Nice grip with the tannins.

Half Bottles

Sanford Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills CA 375ml

Sanford Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills CA 375ml

$20.00

Bright ruby red, cherries and baking spice, along with some savory notes of lavender and star anise.

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles CA 375ml

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles CA 375ml

$25.00

Aromatic with ripe black and red cherry, blackcurrant and berry fruit, baking spice and sweet tobacco with red and black licorice, oak, cocoa notes. Near full bodied with fine balanced tannins

Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon "Artemis" Napa Valley CA

Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon "Artemis" Napa Valley CA

$36.00

Inviting aromas of dark cherry and berry fruit, cassis, sweet vanilla and hint of olive. Wine has a smooth rich mouthfeel with soft silky tannins.

Beer

Anchor IPA 6 pack

$15.00

Anchor IPA 6 pack

$15.00

Clothing

Oran Mor Black Flexfit Truckers Mesh Hat

$25.00

Oran Mor Black Flexfit Truckers Mesh Hat

$25.00

TOGO Cocktails

Fizzy Lifting Drink

$16.00

We take Sobieski vodka, lemon juice, and house cardamom simple syrup. We then house carbonate this drink for a fresh twist on a vodka soda

Spanish Harlem

$22.00

This is a in house barrel aged twist on the manhattan. We take Old Forrester bourbon, Yazguirre Sweet Vermouth, and Lucano Amaro and barrel age this drink. It is finish with an express of an orange peel.

To Go Merchandise

Clothing

Oran Mor Black Flexfit Truckers Mesh Hat

$25.00

Oran Mor Black Flexfit Truckers Mesh Hat

$25.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A taste of Òran Mór To Go! Curbside pickup.

Website

Location

2 S Beach Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
Oran Mor Bistro image
Oran Mor Bistro image

