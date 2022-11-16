Restaurant header imageView gallery

Organa Juices Organa Juices

review star

No reviews yet

433 river st

Troy, NY 12180

Order Again

Popular Items

Broccoli Chedder Tots (Vegan)
Caribbean Island Juice
Vegan Chili\ Pesto Grilled Cheese

CREATE YOUR OWN (PICK 4)

Select Fruits

Select Fruits

$10.89+

Organa Juices

Green Glow Juice

Green Glow Juice

$9.89+

Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Spinach,Pear

Euphoria

Euphoria

$9.89+

Pink grapefruit, Guava, Celery, Spinach.

Cool Runnings Juice

Cool Runnings Juice

$9.89+

Coconut water, Kiwi,Cucumber, Pear, Mint

24 Carrot Magic Juice

24 Carrot Magic Juice

$9.89+

Carrots, Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger.

Ultimate Cold Killer

Ultimate Cold Killer

$9.89+

Cucumber, Wheat-grass, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon, Ginger, Parsley.

Beet Street Juice

Beet Street Juice

$9.89+

Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Pomegranate.

Summer Joy Juice

Summer Joy Juice

$9.89+

Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberries. (Coconut Water Base)

Caribbean Island Juice

Caribbean Island Juice

$9.89+

Strawberry, Mango, Blueberry, Kiwi, Watermelon. (Coconut Water Base)

Aruban Sunrise Juice

Aruban Sunrise Juice

$9.89+

Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Papaya, Watermelon. (Coconut Water Base)

Pina Colada Juice

Pina Colada Juice

$9.89+

Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, Orange, (Coconut Water Base)

Cold Brew\Hot Tea/Apple Cider

Beach Bellini (Mango) Boba

$6.89Out of stock

Herbal tea with mango bursting boba and fresh mango

Youth Berry (Strawberry) Boba

$6.89Out of stock

Herbal tea with strawberry bursting boba, fresh raspberries, and blueberries

Peach Traquility (Peach) Boba

$6.89Out of stock

Herbal tea with peach bursting bob and fresh peaches

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.99
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$5.89

Additional Drinks

Beetology Juice

Beetology Juice

$4.29
Pom White Tea

Pom White Tea

$4.29
Naked

Naked

$4.29
Canada Dry

Canada Dry

$2.49
Perrier Sparking Water

Perrier Sparking Water

$3.89
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.49
Essential Water

Essential Water

$3.49
Hint Water

Hint Water

$2.89
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.29
Body Armor

Body Armor

$2.89
Polar

Polar

$1.99
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.29

Life Water

$4.49

Cup

$0.25

Wellness Shots

Vive Wellness

$4.89
Turmeric,Ginger,Lemon, Wheatgrass

Turmeric,Ginger,Lemon, Wheatgrass

$5.49
Ginger,Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Ginger,Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

$5.49
Wheatgrass, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger

Wheatgrass, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger

$5.49
CREATE YOUR OWN (Pick 3)

CREATE YOUR OWN (Pick 3)

$5.29

Add On's

Island Treatment

$2.49

Seamoss

$2.29

Protein Powder

$1.99

Coconut Water

$1.99

Almond Milk

$1.99

Chlorophyl

$1.99

Wheatgrass

$1.99

Ginger

$1.99

Aloe

$1.99

Black Seed Oil

$1.99

Oaks/Granola

$1.99

Bloom Superfoods

$2.29

Chia Seeds

$2.29

Flax Seeds

$2.29

Turmeric

$1.99

Mint

$1.99

Add A Fruit\Veg

$1.99

Plant Based Meals

Chic'n Sandwich (Plant Based)

Chic'n Sandwich (Plant Based)

$9.49

Soft brioche bun, vegan mayo, cheddar or Vegan Cheddar, lettuce, onions, tomato, plant based chic'N, and Organa sauce

Buffalo Chic'n Sandwich (Plant Based)

Buffalo Chic'n Sandwich (Plant Based)

$9.98

Soft brioche bun, vegan mayo, lettuce, onion, pepper jack or Vegan Cheddar, jalapeno plant based chic' N, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce.

Ranch, Bourbon, Buff Chic'n Sandwich (Plant Based)

Ranch, Bourbon, Buff Chic'n Sandwich (Plant Based)

$11.29

Soft brioche bun, lettuce, onion, ranch, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese or vegan cheddar with maple bourbon pickles.

Spicy mango habanero sandwich (Plant Based)

Spicy mango habanero sandwich (Plant Based)

$10.49

Soft brioche bun, Vegan mayo, lettuce, pepper jack cheese or vegan cheddar, onions, mango habanero sauce, pickles.

Waffles & Chic'n & Bacon (Plant Based)

Waffles & Chic'n & Bacon (Plant Based)

$14.29

Almond based Belgian waffle, plant based Chic' N, Veggie bacon with fruits.

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich ( Like Pulled Pork/Chicken)

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich ( Like Pulled Pork/Chicken)

$12.89

Soft roll, bbq jack fruit, vegan Mayo, mozzarella or vegan mozzarella, onion, and peppers with pineapple chunks.

8 Piece Boneless Plant Based Tenders

8 Piece Boneless Plant Based Tenders

$12.49

Boneless Veggie tenders with your choice of sauce. (Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Organa sauce, Mango habanero, Plain)

6 Piece Boneless Plant Based Tenders

6 Piece Boneless Plant Based Tenders

$11.89

Boneless Veggie tenders with your choice of sauce. (Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Organa sauce, Mango habanero, Plain)

Vegan BLT

Vegan BLT

$9.89

Soft brioche bun, veggie bacon, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato.

Vegan Popcorn Chic'n (14 Pieces)

Vegan Popcorn Chic'n (14 Pieces)

$10.29

Plant based popcorn chic' N bites, with your choice of sauce (Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Organa sauce, Mango habanero, Plain)

2 Vegan Corn Dogs

2 Vegan Corn Dogs

$9.89

Plant based veggie hot dog dipped in warm corn meal breading.

Vegan Chili\ Pesto Grilled Cheese

Vegan Chili\ Pesto Grilled Cheese

$12.89

Fresh home made chili, with celery, pink beans, black beans, kidney beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and vegan crumbles. With a panini bread grilled cheese, with pesto sauce and fresh arugula.

 Pesto Grilled Cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$5.98

Panini bread grilled cheese, with pesto sauce and fresh arugula.

Parfait Platter

Parfait Platter

$13.49

Vegan BLT sandwich, with Mixed fruit parfait ( Strawberries, Blueberries)

Vegan Chili

$6.59

Cauli-Power Pizza

Cauliflower crust 7 Cheese Pizza

Cauliflower crust 7 Cheese Pizza

$10.89

Mozzarella, fontina, provolone, parm Romano, Asiago, and cheddar cheese on cauliflower crust

Cauliflower crust Veggie Pizza

Cauliflower crust Veggie Pizza

$11.29

Veggie cauliflower crust pizza, with onions,peppers and black olives

Cauliflower crust No "Meat Lovers" Pizza

Cauliflower crust No "Meat Lovers" Pizza

$13.89

Cauliflower crust pizza, topped with veggie bacon and plant based pepperoni.

Sides

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.29
Broccoli Chedder Tots (Vegan)

Broccoli Chedder Tots (Vegan)

$5.29
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.29
Cauliflower Onion Rings

Cauliflower Onion Rings

$5.29

Parfaits

Mixed Fruit Parfait

Mixed Fruit Parfait

$4.89

Honey granola, fat free non dairy yogurt, with mixed fruits ( Strawberries, Blueberries)

Snacks

Plant Based Gummies

Plant Based Gummies

$3.49
Skinny Pop Popcorn

Skinny Pop Popcorn

$2.29
Veggie Chips

Veggie Chips

$2.29
Veggie Straws

Veggie Straws

$2.29
Kind Bars

Kind Bars

$1.99
Strawberry Vegan Rice Krispie Treats

Strawberry Vegan Rice Krispie Treats

$2.29
Chocolate Vegan Krispy Treat

Chocolate Vegan Krispy Treat

$2.29
Pop Corners

Pop Corners

$2.29
Dry Fruit And Nut Mix

Dry Fruit And Nut Mix

$2.29
Beyond Jerky

Beyond Jerky

$7.49

Add On's

Veggie Bacon

$1.99

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Organa Sauce

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumb

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50
We're the best in our field, and it's all thanks to the people in our Community. Organa Juices mission is to educate the surrounding public on how to live a healthier lifestyle by providing organic refreshing drinks, wholesome snacks, and nutritious plant based meals. At Organa, we believe that eating healthy organic foods help to have a clear and positive mindset a major impact on your personal well being and overall health. Our juices, plant based meals and healthy snacks are delicious and great meal replacements, we make everything from local farmers and only the highest quality organic ingredients, without any additives or preservatives. Everything is made same day fresh to order, by hand, from our original recipes. But we also recognize that our customers suggestions are a precious resource. Therefore our menu is continually expanding to suit your needs. Communities need restaurants where they can get healthier food options and a vibrant culture, that's who we are.

433 river st, Troy, NY 12180

