Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Orange Blossom

849 Reviews

$$

2000 Collins Ave #7

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00
Veal Meatballs

Veal Meatballs

$16.00
Yellow Tail Tacos

Yellow Tail Tacos

$17.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp Guacamole

$18.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$18.00
Burrata & Fresh Tomatoes

Burrata & Fresh Tomatoes

$18.00
Fresh Market Salad

Fresh Market Salad

$15.00

Grilled Baby Romaine

$15.00
Kale Salmon Salad

Kale Salmon Salad

$24.00

Stuffed Avocado w Shrimp Salad

$15.00
Tropical Salad

Tropical Salad

$16.00

The Collins Park Salad

$17.00

Tartare

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Steak Sandwich

BBQ Steak Sandwich

$24.00
Boucher Turkey Burger

Boucher Turkey Burger

$22.00
Orange Blossom Burger

Orange Blossom Burger

$23.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$21.00

Kale Free Range Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Sea

Almond Trout

$29.00

Cajun Ahi Tuna Steak

$33.00
Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00

Mussels Mariniere

$28.00
Grilled Branzino Fillet

Grilled Branzino Fillet

$32.00

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

Land

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$54.00
Grilled Center-Cut NY Strip Steak

Grilled Center-Cut NY Strip Steak

$52.00

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Grilled Lamb Chops

$46.00
Free Range Chicken Paillard

Free Range Chicken Paillard

$24.00

The Ribeye

$48.00

Pastas & Risottos

Fettucine Al Polpettini

$24.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$21.00
Linguini Seafood

Linguini Seafood

$32.00

Lobster Ravioli

$33.00

Penne a la Vodka

$21.00

Seafood Risotto

$34.00
Three Mushrooms Risotto

Three Mushrooms Risotto

$29.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$7.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Chimichurri

$1.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Champignon Sauce

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Latte

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Iced Americano

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.50

Milk

$4.00

Tea

$5.00

Club Soda

$6.00

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Panna 1L

$8.00

Panna 0.5L

$6.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino 1 L

$8.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$7.00

Sprite

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

San Pellegrino 0.5 L

$6.00

Green Power

$12.00

Metabolic Lemonade

$12.00

Pineapple Express

$12.00Out of stock

Rooted Beginnings

$12.00

Watermelon Fresca

$12.00

Pasta Night

Penne a la Vodka

$14.00

Alfredo Pasta

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic-chic eatery with handcrafted cocktails & New American cuisine made from local ingredients.

Website

Location

2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Orange Blossom image
Orange Blossom image
Orange Blossom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Liberty - Sweet Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
237 20th suite B Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Havana 1957 Espanola Way - Havana - Espanola
orange starNo Reviews
1446 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Cheeseburger Baby - Sobe
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 WASHINGTON AVE Miami Beach, FL 33193
View restaurantnext
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.3 • 734
610 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Cheeseburger Baby Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1505 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami Beach

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Beach
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston