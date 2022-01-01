Orange Clover imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Orange Clover

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Popular Items

Lt's
TURKEY PANINI
FIESTA WRAP

Bakery

Orange Citrus

$2.29

Chocolate

$2.29

Blondie

$2.29

Turtle

$2.29

Strawberry Crumble Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$1.59

Sugar Cookie

$1.59

Cake Cookie

$1.59

Blueberry

$2.79

Poppyseed

$2.79

Ice Cream

$4.50

Cupcake

$2.29

Breakfast

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.79

FRENCH TOAST

$8.49

FRENCH TOAST ala carte

$4.99

GARDEN BISCUIT

$3.59

GRITS OF THE DAY

$4.29

OC BISCUIT

$3.79

OC CROISSANT

$4.99

OC PLATTER

$8.49

PANCAKES

$8.49

PANCAKES ala carte

$4.99

Pat

$6.50

Side of Meat

$2.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Sadie Cakes!

$4.49

KAMS SCRAMBY BAMBS

$2.00

Clover’s Kids

JANE’S GRILLED CHEESE

$3.50

SAMMY’S HAM

$4.49

SAMMY’S TURKEY

$4.49

Combos

1/2 Salad 1/2 Soup

$10.99

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Salad

$10.99

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Sandwich

$10.99

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Soup

$10.99

Lunch

1/2 SANDWICH

$7.49

9.99 SPECIAL

$9.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.49

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$10.59

CUBAN

$10.79

FIESTA WRAP

$10.79

FISH AND CHIPS

$11.29

FRENCH DIP

$10.79

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

HAM PANINI

$9.99

OC CLUB

$11.49

PLAIN GRILLED CHEESE

$7.49

PORTOBELLO PANINI

$10.29

PRIMO PANINI

$10.59

RANCH WRAP

$10.79

REUBEN

$11.29

SALMON CLUB

$11.59

TACOS

$10.59

TUNA CROISSANT

$10.59

TUNA MELT

$10.59

TURKEY PANINI

$10.79

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.69

Salads

Chef

$10.59

Caesar

$8.29

Fiesta

$8.59

Lt's

$8.59

Orange Clover

$7.99

Salmon Nicoise

$12.59

Spinach Salad

$8.59

1/2 SALAD

$6.69

Sides

FRESH FRUIT

$3.29

FRIES

$3.29

HASH ROUNDS

$3.29

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.99

Cheddar Macaroni Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Power! Slaw

$3.29Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Tom/Mozz Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Hot Mac & Cheese

$3.29Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99Out of stock

Traditional Cole Slaw

$2.99Out of stock

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Twice Baked Potato

$3.29Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.29Out of stock

Mini Potato Pancakes

$3.29Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$3.29Out of stock

Soups

Soup 1

$4.59+

Soup 2

$4.59+

Soup 3

$4.59+

Soup 4

$4.59+

Soup 5

$4.59+

Soup 6

$4.59+

Soup 7

$4.59+

Soup 8

$4.59+

Soup 9

$4.59+

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Coffee

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

Milk

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Big Red

$2.39

Apple Juice

$2.39

Orange Juice

$2.39

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Orange Clover image

