Orangetown Classic Diner
374 Reviews
$$
512 Route 303
Orangeburg, NY 10962
Soda and cold drinks
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Bottle of Water
Boylan Bottling Co. Soda
Orange, Creme, Root Beer, Made with Pure Cane Sugar
Can of Soda
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coca Cola - Mexico
Diet Pepsi
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
Gingerale
Jarritos
All natural Mexican soda
Milk
Mist Twist
NY EGG CREAM
Pepsi Cola
Pelegrino-Spk Water
Raspberry Iced Tea
Root Beer
Saratoga Spar-water
Soda flot
Shirley Temple
Coffee and more
Nitro Cold Brew
Dark Roast Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Illy Cappuccino
Double Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk
Illy Cafe Latte
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk
Illy Iced Cappucino
Illy Iced Latte
Mighty Leaf Organic Teas
Earl Grey, Breakfast, Mint Melange, Chamomile Citrus, Ginger, Green Tropical
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
with Homemade Whipped Cream
Iced Coffee
Black Tea
Black Decaf Tea
Frozen Hot Chocolate
With Homemade Whipped Cream
Illy Cafe Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream
Illy Caramel Macchiato
Double Espresso, Caramel, Milk, Whipped Cream
Chai Tea Latte
Illy Espresso
Illy Double Espresso
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Almond Joy Latte
Amaretto Late
Juices
Freshly Squeezed OJ
squeezed to order orange juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Rebuild
Beet, Apple, Carrot, Cucumber, Spinach, Ginger
Red Dawn Juice - Beets, Carrots, Green Apples, Ginger
Beets, Carrots, Green Apples, Ginger
Sunrise Juice - Orange, Carrot, Apple
Orange, Carrot, Apple
Know Your Roots - Carrot + Apple + Ginger
Carrot + Apple + Ginger
Green Machine
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
Smoothies
Dolce Vida- banana, peanut butter, chocolate, whey protein, coconut milk
banana, peanut butter, chocolate, whey protein, coconut milk
Strongman - Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Oats, Spinach, Milk, Honey
Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Oats, Spinach, Milk, Honey
Tropical Smoothie -Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Honey
Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Honey
Berry Sinful
Peach Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
MILKSHAKES
WILD SHAKES!!
Crazy Oreo
Vanilla Frosted Glass with Oreo Cookies, Topped with a Giant Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and Fresh Whipped Cream
FunFetti Shake
Frosted Glass with Rainbow Sprinkles,Topped with FunFetti Cake, Whipped Cream, a Sour Belt, and a Cake Pop
Cookie Monster
Frosted Glass w/ Choco Chip Cookie Crumbles, Topped with our Cookie Monster Butter Shortbread and fresh Whipped Cream
S'mores Shake
Chocolate Frosted Glass with Choclate Chips Topped with Toasted Marshmallows, Graham Cracker, Fresh Whipped Cream, and a Nestle Drumstick
Brownie Shake
Frosted Glass with Fudge Brownie Rim Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, and a Nestle Drumstick
Rainbow Shake
Frosted Glass with Gold Chocolate Pearls with Rainbow Layer Cake, Lollipop, Cereal Marshmallows, Sour Belts, Fresh Whipped Cream.
Cookie Dough
Frosted Glass with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chips, Topped with a Giant Choco Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and Fresh Whipped Cream
Cannoli Shake
Banana Nutella Shake
Cheesecake Shake
Reeses Shake
Red Velvet Shake
Pumpkin Pancake Ultimate Shake
Cinnamon Bun Shake
Carrot Cake Shake
Halloween Pumpkin Shake
Pumpkin Cheesecake Shake
Alcohol Delivery
Classic Sangria
Enjoy classic or with addition of mango, peach, or strawberry flavors
Long Island Iced Tea ToGo
Combo of Bacardi, Tito’s, Bombay, Jose Cuervo, triple sec, sour mix, splash of Pepsi
Margarita
Avion Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Sour Mix
Bloody Mary ToGo
Bottle Coppola Chardonnay
Bottle Coppola Cabernet Sauv
Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Bottle Sauvig Blanc- Kendall J
Malbec Padrillos 750ml
Bottle Merlot - Coppola
Bottle of Titos Handmade Vodka 80 Proof
6 Pack Heineken
Bottle of Avion Tequila Silver 80 Proof
6 Pack Stella Artois
6 Pack of Corona
6 Pack Modelo Especial
6 Pack Becks
6 Pack Captain Lawrence Hop Commander 12 oz Bottle
6 Pack Saranac Pale Ale 12oz Bottles
6 Pack Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
6 Pack Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider
6 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade
6 PACK SAM ADAMS Winter Lager
It’s the season
6 Pack Coors Light
6 Pack of Blue Moon
6 Pack Michelob Ultra
4 Pack Captain Lawrence Citra Dreams 16 oz Cans
4 Pack Newburgh Cream Ale 16oz Cans
4 Pack Samuel Adams New Enland IPA 16 oz Cans
4 Pack New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 16 oz Cans
4 Pack Shiner Bock 16oz Cans
4 Pack Two Roads Road 2 Ruin Double IPA 16 oz Cans
Pinot Noir K. J.
6 Pack White Claw
Wild Hot Chocolates
Spiked Milkshakes
Churro Dream Shake
Freddy's Best
Gerber Baby Spiked Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, Chocolate Sauce
Kentucky's Finest Spiked Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with Maker's Mark and Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce
Night Rider Spiked Shake
Chocolate Ice Cream Blended with Godiva Liquer and Kahlua
Nitro Dark Knight
Strawberry White Chocolate
BAKED GOODS
Balthazar Cheese Danish
Balthazar Cinnamon Danish
Banana Nut Bread
Blueberry Muffin
Bran Muffin
Brownie
Chocolat Chip Cookie
Cookie Moster-Cookie
Corn Muffin
English Muffin
Gluten Free Multigrain Toast
Marble Pound Cake
Multigrain Toast
Pound Cake
Side Pita
Sprouted Grain Toast
Toasted Bagel
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
White, Wheat, or Rye Toast
LIGHT START
GREEK YOGURT BOWLS
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Bandito Burrito
XL Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Served with Hash Browns
Healthy Egg Sandwich
Egg Whites, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Sprouted Grain Toast, Spring Mix
NJ Sandwich
Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American Cheese, Kaiser Roll
Chorizo & Egg Quesadillas
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno
Farmers Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Peppers, Onion, American, with Hash Browns
Mediterranean Bruschetta
Egg Whites, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Sun-Dried Tomato, EVOO, on Ciabata Triangles, Served with Spring Mix
Egg Burritos
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Ham, Tomato, Onion, Pepper
Smoked Salmon Deluxe
Red Onion, Tomato, Capers, Olives, Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese
Double Egg Sandwich
BREAKFAST SIDES
PANCAKES
Wild Irish Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
ShortStack Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Funfetti Pancakes
Chunky Monkey Pancakes
Multigrain Pancakes
Strawberry Napoleon Pancakes
Cereal Bowl Pancakes
Apple Cinnamon Oats Pancakes
Oreo Pancakes
Peanut Butter Pancakes
Quinoa Pancakes
Lumberjack Pancakes
Christmas Pancakes
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes
FRENCH TOAST
WAFFLES
EGGS
AVOCADO TOAST
BENEDICTS
SKILLETS
Irish Skillet
Hash Browns, Housemade Corned Beef Hash
California Skillet
Hash Browns, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage, Avocado, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce
Denver Skillet
Hash Browns, Ham, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Cheddar-Jack
Quinoa Skillet
Chicken, Quinoa, Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions, Feta
OMELETTE
American Classic Omelette
Diced Ham, American Cheese
Alpine Omelette
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mushroom, Onion
Body Builder Omelette
Egg Whites, Broccoli, Mushroom, Chicken, Tomato, Onion
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Topped with Salsa, Guacamole, & Sour Cream, Chili Hash Browns
Colorado Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar-Jack Cheese
Florentine Omelette
Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese
Italian Omelette
Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom
Light Omelette
Egg Whites, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato
Mediterranean Omelette
Feta Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom
New York Omelette
Smoked Salmon, Onion
Create Your Own Omelettee
Add Vegetables, Cheese or Protein
Santa Fe Omelette
Chicken, Jalapeno, Turkey Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream
Tex-Mex Omelette
Chorizo Mexican Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, Scallion
Wild Western Omelette
Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion
Plain Western Omelette
Mexican Omelette
Egg Specialties
Huevos Rancheros
Two Fried Eggs, Chorizo, Ranchero Sauce on Corn Tortillas, Has Browns
Cuban Breakfast
Two Eggs Any style, Chorizo, Sliced Avocado, Fried Sweet Plantain & Rice and Black Beans
Power Breakfast
Three Scrambled Egg Whites, Sliced Tomato, Oven Roasted Turkey, Grapes, Mulit-Grain Toast
Texas Migas
Cheddar-Jack, Tomato, Onion,Pita, Tzatziki, and french Fries
Cali Scramble
Sliced Grape Tomato, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Avocado, Served with Multigrain Toast, Spring Mix, Salsa, Sour Cream
Greek Scramble
Feta, Beef Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Pita, Tzatziki, and French Fries
Texas Breakfast Bowl
scrambled eggs, ham, peppers, onions, sharp cheddar, over homefries, salsa, jalapeno, sour cream, warm tortillas
Short Rib Hash and Eggs
two any style, slowly braised angus short rib, caramelized onions, peppers & mushrooms, home fries
STARTERS
16 oz Soup TO-GO
32 oz Soup TOGO
Appetizer Sampler
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Wings, Bacon and Cheese Potato Skins
Bbq Pulled Pork Nachos
bbq pulled pork, cheddar jack, onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, chipotle aioli
Bbq Wings
Buffalo Bacon Fries
fries topped with crispy chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, and crispy bacon
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Blue Cheese and Celery
Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese
scratch made mac and cheese topped with crispy buffalo chicken and ranch drizzle
Cheese Quesadillas
onions, peppers, jalapenos, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Thai Chili Sauce
Cheesy Bacon Tots
tater tots smothered in our house made cheese sauce and topped with crispy bacon bits
Chicken Tender Basket
w/ French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce
Chicken Wings of Fire
8 jumbo goffle road poultry farm wings. Served with Blue Cheese and Celery Sticks
Chips & Salsa
Crispy Calamari
Marinara Sauce and Lemon
Eggroll Sampler
French Onion Soup
Gruyere, Herb Crostini
Crispy Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
Garlic Parmesan Wings
8 jumbo goffle farms wings in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce
Greek Gyro Flatbread
flatbread topped with feta, olive, tomato, cucumber, onion, beef gyro, and tzatziki
Bowl of Chili
ground beef and italian sausage combined with beans and vegetables and zesty seasoning topped with chopped onion and melted cheddar jack. Served with toasted pita triangles
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
With cheese sauce
Loaded Mac and Cheese
scratch made mac and cheese with crispy bacon, caramelized onion, topped with italian bread crumbs and baked in the oven
Mac & Cheese Squares
Our 4 Cheese Mac and Cheese Breaded and Fried Crisp
Potato Skins
Short Rib Quesadilla
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with Tortilla Chips
Spinach Pie W/Greek Salad
Greek spinach pie with feta and seasonings baked in fyllo dough served with a small classic greek salad
Thai Chicken Wings
Ultimate Nachos
Beef Chili, Cheddar-Jack, Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato
Texas Fries
SPECIALTY BURGERS
Hamburger Deluxe
French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato
Avocado Ranch Burger
Avocado, Ranch, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tomato
Black Bean Burger-(vegan)
Bronx Burger
Swiss, Sauteed Mushroom, Sauteed Onion
Brunch Burger
Havarti Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 Mini Sliders, American, Pickles,Grilled Onion
Cheesesteak Burger
Classic Burger
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onion
Firehouse Burger
Cheddar Jack, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Chili Fries
Garden Veggie Burger
Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Mayo
Goffle Farms Turkey Burger
Bricohe, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo. Made Here
Italian Burger
mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Jersey Shore Burger
provolone, taylor ham, jalapeño, sautéed onion
LA Burger
Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Arugula
Redeye Burger
Avocado, Cheddar, Sauteed Onion, Bacon, Egg Up, Sriracha
Roadhouse Burger
BBQ Sauce, Frizzled Onion, Bacon, Provolone
Short Rib Burger
hamburger topped with braised short ribs, bacon, cheddar, sauteed onion, and mushroom
Smokin Burger
Frizzled Onions, BBQ Mayo, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, w/ Cajun Potato Chips
Southwestern Salmon Burger
Brioche, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato
Vegan Beyond Meat Burger
Sprouted Grain Bread, Lettuce, Tomato
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
BBQ Pulled Pork
Shredded Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Ciabatta
Beef Gyro Pita
Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Blue Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Chips & Salsa
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Chips & Salsa
Chicken Chipotle Club
Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
Chicken Sicilian
Crispy Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, Baguette
Chipotle Crispy Shrimp Wrap
Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli
CLT
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Brioche
French Dip
Thin Sliced Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Au Jus, Baguette
Greek Chicken Wrap
Hand Carved Turkey BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Grilled White Bread
Hot Open Roast Beef Sandw
Hot Open Turkey Sandwich
Italian Chicken Panini
Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil, Balsamic, Caesar Salad
Kitchen Sink Wrap
Mexican Chicken Panini
Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Salsa, Jalapenos, Caesar Salad
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced Sirloin, American, Caramelized Onion, Baguette
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Santiago Wrap
Sliced Steak Sandwich
Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushroom, Provolone, Garlic Bread
Southwestern Crispy Chicken
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
Thanksgiving on a Roll
House roasted turkey, savory stuffing, cranberry sauce, smothered in turkey gravy, and served with maple bacon sweet potato fries.
The City Melt
Turkey, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss, Russian, Rye
Vodka Chicken Parm Hero
Toasted Hero Roll, Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, French Fries
Veggie Wrap
Thanksgiven On Roll
Grilled Salmon Wrap
DELI SANDWICHES
Classic Diner Reuben
Corned Beef or Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Grilled Rye Bread
Classic Diner Club
Turkey or Roast Beef with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on Country White Toast
Albacore Tuna Salad
On Rye, with Lettuce and Tomato
Classic BLT
Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Country White Toast