Breakfast & Brunch
American
Italian

Orangetown Classic Diner

374 Reviews

$$

512 Route 303

Orangeburg, NY 10962

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger Deluxe
16 oz Soup TO-GO
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Soda and cold drinks

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Bottle of Water

$1.95

Boylan Bottling Co. Soda

$3.95

Orange, Creme, Root Beer, Made with Pure Cane Sugar

Can of Soda

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coca Cola - Mexico

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Jarritos

$3.95

All natural Mexican soda

Milk

$3.95

Mist Twist

$2.95

NY EGG CREAM

$4.95

Pepsi Cola

$2.95

Pelegrino-Spk Water

$4.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Saratoga Spar-water

$3.50

Soda flot

$6.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coffee and more

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.95

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Illy Cappuccino

$5.95

Double Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk

Illy Cafe Latte

$5.95

Double Espresso, Steamed Milk

Illy Iced Cappucino

$5.95

Illy Iced Latte

$5.95

Mighty Leaf Organic Teas

$2.95

Earl Grey, Breakfast, Mint Melange, Chamomile Citrus, Ginger, Green Tropical

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$6.95

with Homemade Whipped Cream

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Black Tea

$2.95

Black Decaf Tea

$2.95

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.95

With Homemade Whipped Cream

Illy Cafe Mocha

$5.95

Espresso, Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream

Illy Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

Double Espresso, Caramel, Milk, Whipped Cream

Chai Tea Latte

$5.95

Illy Espresso

$2.95

Illy Double Espresso

$3.95

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95

Almond Joy Latte

$4.95

Amaretto Late

$4.45

Juices

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$6.95

squeezed to order orange juice

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Rebuild

$9.95

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Cucumber, Spinach, Ginger

Red Dawn Juice - Beets, Carrots, Green Apples, Ginger

$9.95

Beets, Carrots, Green Apples, Ginger

Sunrise Juice - Orange, Carrot, Apple

$9.95

Orange, Carrot, Apple

Know Your Roots - Carrot + Apple + Ginger

$9.95

Carrot + Apple + Ginger

Green Machine

$9.95

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$4.95

Smoothies

Dolce Vida- banana, peanut butter, chocolate, whey protein, coconut milk

$9.95

banana, peanut butter, chocolate, whey protein, coconut milk

Strongman - Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Oats, Spinach, Milk, Honey

$9.95

Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Oats, Spinach, Milk, Honey

Tropical Smoothie -Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Honey

$9.95

Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Honey

Berry Sinful

$9.95

Peach Mango Smoothie

$8.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.95

MILKSHAKES

Hand Spun Milkshake

$7.95

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry, Decorated Glass, Homemade Whipped Cream

Black+ White

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Coffee Milkshake

$8.95

Iced Coffee, Vanilla Ice Cream

Cookies And Cream Shake

$9.95

Butterfinger Blast Shake

$9.95

WILD SHAKES!!

Crazy Oreo

Crazy Oreo

$14.95

Vanilla Frosted Glass with Oreo Cookies, Topped with a Giant Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and Fresh Whipped Cream

FunFetti Shake

FunFetti Shake

$15.95

Frosted Glass with Rainbow Sprinkles,Topped with FunFetti Cake, Whipped Cream, a Sour Belt, and a Cake Pop

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$14.95

Frosted Glass w/ Choco Chip Cookie Crumbles, Topped with our Cookie Monster Butter Shortbread and fresh Whipped Cream

S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$14.95

Chocolate Frosted Glass with Choclate Chips Topped with Toasted Marshmallows, Graham Cracker, Fresh Whipped Cream, and a Nestle Drumstick

Brownie Shake

$14.95

Frosted Glass with Fudge Brownie Rim Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, and a Nestle Drumstick

Rainbow Shake

$16.95

Frosted Glass with Gold Chocolate Pearls with Rainbow Layer Cake, Lollipop, Cereal Marshmallows, Sour Belts, Fresh Whipped Cream.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$15.95

Frosted Glass with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chips, Topped with a Giant Choco Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and Fresh Whipped Cream

Cannoli Shake

$14.95

Banana Nutella Shake

$12.95

Cheesecake Shake

$15.95

Reeses Shake

$12.95

Red Velvet Shake

$15.95

Pumpkin Pancake Ultimate Shake

$15.95

Cinnamon Bun Shake

$14.95

Carrot Cake Shake

$15.95

Halloween Pumpkin Shake

$15.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake Shake

$15.95

Alcohol Delivery

Classic Sangria

$6.95+

Enjoy classic or with addition of mango, peach, or strawberry flavors

Long Island Iced Tea ToGo

$8.95+

Combo of Bacardi, Tito’s, Bombay, Jose Cuervo, triple sec, sour mix, splash of Pepsi

Margarita

$8.95+

Avion Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Sour Mix

Bloody Mary ToGo

$9.95+

Bottle Coppola Chardonnay

$22.95

Bottle Coppola Cabernet Sauv

$22.95

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$22.95

Bottle Sauvig Blanc- Kendall J

$22.95

Malbec Padrillos 750ml

$22.95

Bottle Merlot - Coppola

$22.95

Bottle of Titos Handmade Vodka 80 Proof

$49.95

6 Pack Heineken

$15.99

Bottle of Avion Tequila Silver 80 Proof

$59.95

6 Pack Stella Artois

$15.99

6 Pack of Corona

$15.99

6 Pack Modelo Especial

$15.99

6 Pack Becks

$15.99

6 Pack Captain Lawrence Hop Commander 12 oz Bottle

$15.99

6 Pack Saranac Pale Ale 12oz Bottles

$15.99

6 Pack Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$15.99

6 Pack Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider

$15.99

6 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade

$15.99

6 PACK SAM ADAMS Winter Lager

$15.99

It’s the season

6 Pack Coors Light

$15.99

6 Pack of Blue Moon

$15.99

6 Pack Michelob Ultra

$15.99

4 Pack Captain Lawrence Citra Dreams 16 oz Cans

$15.95

4 Pack Newburgh Cream Ale 16oz Cans

$15.95

4 Pack Samuel Adams New Enland IPA 16 oz Cans

$15.95

4 Pack New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 16 oz Cans

$15.95

4 Pack Shiner Bock 16oz Cans

$15.95

4 Pack Two Roads Road 2 Ruin Double IPA 16 oz Cans

$15.95

Pinot Noir K. J.

$22.95

6 Pack White Claw

$15.95

Wild Hot Chocolates

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$7.95

White Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Oreo Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Kit Kat Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$10.95

BOOZY Mint Hot Choc

$12.95

Spiked Milkshakes

Churro Dream Shake

$15.95

Freddy's Best

$15.95

Gerber Baby Spiked Shake

$15.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, Chocolate Sauce

Kentucky's Finest Spiked Shake

$15.95

Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with Maker's Mark and Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce

Night Rider Spiked Shake

$15.95

Chocolate Ice Cream Blended with Godiva Liquer and Kahlua

Nitro Dark Knight

$15.95

Strawberry White Chocolate

$15.95

Breakfast Specials TOGO

Two Eggs Sp.

$11.95

Pancake & Two Eggs Sp.

$13.95

Single French Toast & Two Eggs Sp.

$13.95

Pancakes Sp.

$13.95

Frencht Toast Sp.

$13.95

Belgian Waffle Sp.

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwich Sp.

$13.95

Cheese Omelette Sp.

$14.95

Eggs Benedict Sp.

$16.95

Do you need utensils?

NO UTENSILS

YES, I need utensils

BAKED GOODS

Balthazar Cheese Danish

$3.75

Balthazar Cinnamon Danish

$3.75

Banana Nut Bread

$4.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Bran Muffin

$2.95

Brownie

$3.95

Chocolat Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cookie Moster-Cookie

$2.20

Corn Muffin

$2.95

English Muffin

$2.75

Gluten Free Multigrain Toast

$4.45

Marble Pound Cake

$3.45

Multigrain Toast

$3.45

Pound Cake

$3.45

Side Pita

$1.95

Sprouted Grain Toast

$4.45

Toasted Bagel

$3.45

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.25

White, Wheat, or Rye Toast

$2.75

LIGHT START

City Oatmeal

$9.45

Strawberries, Blueberries, and Toasted Almonds

Country Oatmeal

$9.45

Dried Cranberries and Walnuts

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.45

An Assortment of Seasonal Fruit

Bowl of Berries

$11.45

Strawberry and Blueberries

Plain Oat Meal

$5.45

GREEK YOGURT BOWLS

Classic Energy Bowl

$11.45

Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Granola, Honey

Berry Bowl

$7.45

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, and Honey

Banana Bread Bowl

$11.45

Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Walnuts

Honey Walnut Bowl

$9.45

Honey, Walnuts

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Substitute Gluten-Free Bread, Bun or Wrap +2.00

Bandito Burrito

$16.45

XL Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Served with Hash Browns

Healthy Egg Sandwich

$14.45

Egg Whites, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Sprouted Grain Toast, Spring Mix

NJ Sandwich

$7.45

Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American Cheese, Kaiser Roll

Chorizo & Egg Quesadillas

$12.45

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno

Farmers Breakfast Wrap

$12.45

Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Peppers, Onion, American, with Hash Browns

Mediterranean Bruschetta

$11.45

Egg Whites, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Sun-Dried Tomato, EVOO, on Ciabata Triangles, Served with Spring Mix

Egg Burritos

$10.45

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Ham, Tomato, Onion, Pepper

Smoked Salmon Deluxe

$19.45

Red Onion, Tomato, Capers, Olives, Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese

Double Egg Sandwich

$3.45

BREAKFAST SIDES

Home Made Corned Beef Hash

$9.45

Turkey Bacon

$5.75

Chicken Sausage

$7.45

Chorizo Mexican Sausage

$7.45

Beyond Vegan Sausage

$10.45

Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Home Fries

$5.95

Bacon

$6.45

Ham

$6.45

Sausage

$6.45

Taylor Ham

$6.45

Side -Avocado

$3.95

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.25

PANCAKES

Made from scratch daily using our buttermilk pancake recipe. Served with warm syrup and butter. Substitute Vermont maple syrup +2.95

Wild Irish Pancakes

$15.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.45

ShortStack Pancakes

$6.45

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.45

Funfetti Pancakes

$15.45

Chunky Monkey Pancakes

$15.45

Multigrain Pancakes

$12.45

Strawberry Napoleon Pancakes

$14.45

Cereal Bowl Pancakes

$10.95

Apple Cinnamon Oats Pancakes

$10.45

Oreo Pancakes

$12.45

Peanut Butter Pancakes

$10.45

Quinoa Pancakes

$13.45

Lumberjack Pancakes

$17.45

Christmas Pancakes

$14.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes

$14.95

FRENCH TOAST

Balthazar bakery brioche bread hand dipped daily in our classic french toast recipe. Served with warm syrup and butter. Substitute Vermont maple syrup +2.95

Brioche French Toast

$10.45

Banana Nutella French Toast

$16.45

French Toast Tiramisu

$16.45

Healthy French Toast

$16.45

Montecristo

$15.45

Oreo French Toast

$13.95

Apple Crumb French Toast

$14.95

WAFFLES

made from scratch daily served with warm syrup and butter. Substitute Vermont maple syrup +2.95

Beglian Waffle

$9.45

Fruit & Nutella Waffle

$16.45

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.45

Banana Walnut Waffle

$13.45

Fried Half Chicken & Waffle

$20.45

Oreo Waffle Sundae

$15.45

EGGS

Served w/ homefries and toast Substitute pancakes +3.95 Substitute Gluten free or organic sprouted grain +1.95

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.45

Homemade Corned Beef Hash Topped with Two Eggs

Country Breakfast

$16.45

Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, and Virginia Ham

NY Steak and Eggs

$24.45

Grilled to Perfection, Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.95

AVOCADO TOAST

Original Avocado Toast

$16.45

Sprouted Grain, 2 Poached Eggs, Salsa, Spring Mix

Nova Avocado Toast

$19.45

Sprouted Grain, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onion, Cream Cheese, Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Tomato Mozzarella Toast

$14.45

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Drizzle

BENEDICTS

Eggs Benedict

$12.45

Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce

Tex Mex Benedict

$16.45

Chorizo Hash, Chipotle Hollandaise, Chili Hash Browns

Alaskan Benedict

$17.45

Smoked Salmon, Sliced Tomato, Scallion, Hollandaise

SKILLETS

Irish Skillet

$16.45

Hash Browns, Housemade Corned Beef Hash

California Skillet

$15.45

Hash Browns, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage, Avocado, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce

Denver Skillet

$12.45

Hash Browns, Ham, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Cheddar-Jack

Quinoa Skillet

$16.45

Chicken, Quinoa, Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions, Feta

OMELETTE

Served w/ homefries and toast Substitute pancakes +3.95 Substitute Gluten free or organic sprouted grain +1.95

American Classic Omelette

$12.45

Diced Ham, American Cheese

Alpine Omelette

$13.45

Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mushroom, Onion

Body Builder Omelette

$15.45

Egg Whites, Broccoli, Mushroom, Chicken, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$15.45

Marinated Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Topped with Salsa, Guacamole, & Sour Cream, Chili Hash Browns

Colorado Omelette

$15.45

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar-Jack Cheese

Florentine Omelette

$13.45

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese

Italian Omelette

$13.45

Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom

Light Omelette

$13.45

Egg Whites, Mushroom, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato

Mediterranean Omelette

$13.45

Feta Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom

New York Omelette

$17.45

Smoked Salmon, Onion

Create Your Own Omelettee

$9.45

Add Vegetables, Cheese or Protein

Santa Fe Omelette

$15.45

Chicken, Jalapeno, Turkey Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream

Tex-Mex Omelette

$12.45

Chorizo Mexican Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, Scallion

Wild Western Omelette

$13.45

Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion

Plain Western Omelette

$10.95

Mexican Omelette

$13.45

Egg Specialties

Huevos Rancheros

$15.45

Two Fried Eggs, Chorizo, Ranchero Sauce on Corn Tortillas, Has Browns

Cuban Breakfast

$17.45

Two Eggs Any style, Chorizo, Sliced Avocado, Fried Sweet Plantain & Rice and Black Beans

Power Breakfast

$17.45

Three Scrambled Egg Whites, Sliced Tomato, Oven Roasted Turkey, Grapes, Mulit-Grain Toast

Texas Migas

$13.45

Cheddar-Jack, Tomato, Onion,Pita, Tzatziki, and french Fries

Cali Scramble

$14.45

Sliced Grape Tomato, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Avocado, Served with Multigrain Toast, Spring Mix, Salsa, Sour Cream

Greek Scramble

$15.45

Feta, Beef Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Pita, Tzatziki, and French Fries

Texas Breakfast Bowl

$16.45

scrambled eggs, ham, peppers, onions, sharp cheddar, over homefries, salsa, jalapeno, sour cream, warm tortillas

Short Rib Hash and Eggs

$20.45

two any style, slowly braised angus short rib, caramelized onions, peppers & mushrooms, home fries

STARTERS

16 oz Soup TO-GO

$4.95

32 oz Soup TOGO

$9.95

Appetizer Sampler

$19.45

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Wings, Bacon and Cheese Potato Skins

Bbq Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.95

bbq pulled pork, cheddar jack, onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, chipotle aioli

Bbq Wings

$13.95

Buffalo Bacon Fries

$10.45

fries topped with crispy chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, and crispy bacon

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$13.45

Blue Cheese and Celery

Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese

$13.95

scratch made mac and cheese topped with crispy buffalo chicken and ranch drizzle

Cheese Quesadillas

$12.45

onions, peppers, jalapenos, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.45

Thai Chili Sauce

Cheesy Bacon Tots

$10.45

tater tots smothered in our house made cheese sauce and topped with crispy bacon bits

Chicken Tender Basket

$16.45

w/ French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$13.45

Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce

Chicken Wings of Fire

$14.45

8 jumbo goffle road poultry farm wings. Served with Blue Cheese and Celery Sticks

Chips & Salsa

$8.95

Crispy Calamari

$15.45

Marinara Sauce and Lemon

Eggroll Sampler

$12.95

French Onion Soup

$7.45

Gruyere, Herb Crostini

Crispy Mozzarella Sticks

$11.45

Crispy Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$14.95

8 jumbo goffle farms wings in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce

Greek Gyro Flatbread

$14.95

flatbread topped with feta, olive, tomato, cucumber, onion, beef gyro, and tzatziki

Bowl of Chili

$10.45

ground beef and italian sausage combined with beans and vegetables and zesty seasoning topped with chopped onion and melted cheddar jack. Served with toasted pita triangles

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$12.45

With cheese sauce

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$13.45

scratch made mac and cheese with crispy bacon, caramelized onion, topped with italian bread crumbs and baked in the oven

Mac & Cheese Squares

$12.45

Our 4 Cheese Mac and Cheese Breaded and Fried Crisp

Potato Skins

$11.95

Short Rib Quesadilla

$17.95

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.45

Served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach Pie W/Greek Salad

$14.95

Greek spinach pie with feta and seasonings baked in fyllo dough served with a small classic greek salad

Thai Chicken Wings

$14.95

Ultimate Nachos

$14.45

Beef Chili, Cheddar-Jack, Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato

Texas Fries

$10.95

SPECIALTY BURGERS

We proudly serve our own blend of Pat Lafrieda burgers featuring a combination of ground chuck, short rib, and brisket. Served on a Balthazar bakery brioche bun. Served with french fries and onion ring unless noted otherwise. Gluten free buns available +2.00

Hamburger Deluxe

$13.45

French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato

Avocado Ranch Burger

$16.45

Avocado, Ranch, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tomato

Black Bean Burger-(vegan)

$12.45

Bronx Burger

$16.45

Swiss, Sauteed Mushroom, Sauteed Onion

Brunch Burger

$17.45

Havarti Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.75

3 Mini Sliders, American, Pickles,Grilled Onion

Cheesesteak Burger

$17.95

Classic Burger

$17.45

Bacon, American cheese, grilled onion

Firehouse Burger

$16.45

Cheddar Jack, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Chili Fries

Garden Veggie Burger

$13.45

Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Mayo

Goffle Farms Turkey Burger

$14.45

Bricohe, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo. Made Here

Italian Burger

$15.45

mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Jersey Shore Burger

$17.45

provolone, taylor ham, jalapeño, sautéed onion

LA Burger

$16.45

Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Arugula

Redeye Burger

$15.45

Avocado, Cheddar, Sauteed Onion, Bacon, Egg Up, Sriracha

Roadhouse Burger

$17.45

BBQ Sauce, Frizzled Onion, Bacon, Provolone

Short Rib Burger

$20.45

hamburger topped with braised short ribs, bacon, cheddar, sauteed onion, and mushroom

Smokin Burger

$15.95

Frizzled Onions, BBQ Mayo, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, w/ Cajun Potato Chips

Southwestern Salmon Burger

$17.45

Brioche, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato

Vegan Beyond Meat Burger

$18.45

Sprouted Grain Bread, Lettuce, Tomato

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Served with homemade potato chips. Gluten free bread available +2.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.45

Shredded Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Ciabatta

Beef Gyro Pita

$15.45

Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.45

Blue Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Chips & Salsa

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.45

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Chips & Salsa

Chicken Chipotle Club

$16.45

Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche

Chicken Sicilian

$16.45

Crispy Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, Baguette

Chipotle Crispy Shrimp Wrap

$15.45

Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli

CLT

$12.45

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.45

Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Brioche

French Dip

$16.45

Thin Sliced Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Au Jus, Baguette

Greek Chicken Wrap

$15.45

Hand Carved Turkey BLTA

$13.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Grilled White Bread

Hot Open Roast Beef Sandw

$18.95

Hot Open Turkey Sandwich

$18.95

Italian Chicken Panini

$13.95

Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil, Balsamic, Caesar Salad

Kitchen Sink Wrap

$14.95

Mexican Chicken Panini

$13.95

Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Salsa, Jalapenos, Caesar Salad

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.45

Sliced Sirloin, American, Caramelized Onion, Baguette

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.45

Santiago Wrap

$14.45

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$20.45

Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushroom, Provolone, Garlic Bread

Southwestern Crispy Chicken

$14.45

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche

Thanksgiving on a Roll

$17.45

House roasted turkey, savory stuffing, cranberry sauce, smothered in turkey gravy, and served with maple bacon sweet potato fries.

The City Melt

$15.45

Turkey, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss, Russian, Rye

Vodka Chicken Parm Hero

$18.45

Toasted Hero Roll, Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, French Fries

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Thanksgiven On Roll

$14.95

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$17.95

DELI SANDWICHES

Served with homemade potato chips. Gluten free bread available +2.00

Classic Diner Reuben

$17.45

Corned Beef or Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Grilled Rye Bread

Classic Diner Club

$15.45

Turkey or Roast Beef with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on Country White Toast

Albacore Tuna Salad

$11.45

On Rye, with Lettuce and Tomato

Classic BLT

$12.45

Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Country White Toast