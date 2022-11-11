Orazio's By Zarcone
937 Reviews
$$
9415 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasto
An assortment of Italian favorites like caponata, peppers, various meats and cheeses and much more.
Arancini
Sicilian rice balls stuffed with Bolognese sauce and sausage with peas and italian cheese coated in breadcrumbs and fried golden. Served with tomato sauce
Brushetta
Homemade bread topped with chopped tomato, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, baked and sprinkled with Romano cheese.
Clams Casino
Fresh top neck clams topped with 1/2 jumbo shrimp, casino butter, bacon and baked. The best you'll ever have.
Fried Calamari
Lightly coated & fried to a golden brown. Served with a choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.
Garlic Bread
Homemade Italian bread, spread with olive oil, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, then baked. Add spinach 1.95
Mozzarella Sticks
Our famous giant breaded mozzarella sticks, fried & served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Mussels Augustina
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed in a lightly spiced garlic, olive oil sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
A generous serving of plump shrimp served with our own cocktail sauce
Sicilian Peppers
Hungarian peppers stuffed with italian cheese, italian sausage, herbs and breadcrumbs
Stuffed Artichoke
This exciting dish brings out the best in artichokes, a whole artichoke deliciously stuffed, topped with a garlic sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Tempura fried shrimp, with pesto aioli over citrus fennel greens.
Tempura Shimp
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber and crouton.
Spinach Salad
Fresh leaf spinach topped with crisp bacon, mushrooms, hard boiled egg, and garlic croutons. Served with hot bacon dressing.
Arugula Salad
Fresh Arugula, shaved fennel & red onion, orange segments, crisp prosciutto and pine nuts.
Chicken Pastina
Fresh vegetables, chicken & pastina pasta simmered in chicken broth.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, tossed with our own special dressing, Romano cheese and garlic croutons
Caprese
Beefsteak tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with fresh greens and basil pesto.
Lentil Rice
Call For Availability
Cup Beef Barley
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Bowl Beef Barley
Pastina Bowl
Seafood Bisque Cup
Seafood Bisque Bowl
Caprese Salad
Large House Salad
Chicken & Veal
Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms and simmered in Marsala wine sauce.
Piccata
Sautéed and simmered in a white wine herb caper sauce.
Abruzzo
Breaded and topped with eggplant, capicolla and mozzarella and baked in tomato sauce.
Parmesan
Breaded topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Milanese
Breaded and topped with fresh arugula salad.
Francaise
Pasta
Chicken Amelia
Tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms, onions, broccoli, and tomatoes in an olive oil, garlic, wine sauce. Tossed with Romano cheese and fettuccine
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccini tossed in rich garlic butter, cream and Romano cheese sauce.
Lasagna
Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Linguine & Clams
Fresh clams sautéed with garlic and basil in marinara or white wine sauce.
Pappardelle Bolognese
Hearty ragu of beef, pork and veal simmered in tomato sauce tossed with pappardelle.
Pappardelle Di Manzo
Grilled filet of beef medallions, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Sautéed and simmered in a roasted garlic truffle cream sauce tossed with pappardelle.
Pasta & Broccoli
Penne pasta with broccoli tips and garlic sautéed in olive oil, butter, and Romano cheese
Pasta con Vodka
Prosciutto, onions and garlic sautéed with tomatoes, basil, cream, Romano cheese, finished with vodka, then tossed with penne pasta.
Ravioli
Homemade egg pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and topped with tomato sauce.
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Fresh scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari simmered in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini. Can be made with our Marinara sauce upon request.
Shrimp & Scallop Vincenza
Shrimp and scallops sautéed and tossed with fresh pasta, garlic, lemon, herbs and Romano cheese in a light white wine sauce tossed with fresh linguine.
Shrimp Marinara
A generous serving of plump shrimp simmered in our marinara sauce over fresh linguini.
Spaghetti Parmesan
Fresh spaghetti lightly tossed with tomato sauce and piled with mozzarella cheese, then baked golden.
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
Fresh spaghetti with Zarcone’s famous Meatballs or Italian sausage.
Stuffed Manicotti
Homemade crepe stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese, then topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce
Stuffed Shells
Linguine Carbonara
Italian Specialties
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh eggplant slices, breaded and sautéed, then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side dish of linguini.
Tripe
Stewed in tomato sauce with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Italian herbs and a hint of Romano cheese. Served with a side dish of linguini.
Seafood Risotto
Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari over tomato basil saffron risotto.
Pork Brasciole
Zarcone’s famous, thin pounded pork cutlet stuffed with our beef and pork mixture, breadcrumbs, cheese, herbs and hard boiled egg. Simmered in tomato sauce with a side of pappardelle.
Scallops Franco
Pan-seared Scallops, topped with our spiced limoncello sauce and crisp prosciutto. Served with risotto bianco, sautéed spinach, blistered cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
Steaks
NY Strip Steak
12 oz. Served with fingerling potato and vegetables. Top your steak with blue cheese crust and mushroom demi glaze 3.95
Twin Filet
Twin 4 oz. filet topped with light mushroom and cabernet demi glaze served with fingerling potato and vegetables.
Tennesse Strip Steak
Strip Steak Diane
16oz Veal Chop
Desserts
Sicilian Cannoli
Zarcone's famous cannoli. A pair of flaky pastry shells with with a creamy sweetened ricotta cheese filling with mini chocolate chips
Limoncello Cake
Deliciously moist Limoncello cake layered with a Limoncello Mascarpone cream and garnished with shaved white chocolate
Peanut Butter Pie
Our award winning
Whipped Cheesecake
Our creamy homemade whipped cheesecake, frosted with a whipped cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts.
Choc. Berry Mousse Cake
Decadent chocolate mousse layered with strawberries and chocolate ganache with an oreo cookie crust.
Tiramisu
Savoiardis soaked in espresso, Tia Maria and rum, then layered with an imported Mascarpone cheese and lightly sprinkled with cocoa
Crème Brulee
Egg custard in a light caramel sauce, served with raspberries.
Spumoni
Delicious Italian ice cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake
Chocolate Covered Strawberries w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
Zeppole w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
Cake Charge W/ Ice Cream Per Person
Cake Charge Per Person
Sides
Side Fingerling Potatoes
Side Meatball
Side Pasta
Side Risotto
Side Sausage
Side Vegetable of the Day
Side French Fries
2 Oz. Dipping Oil
Cup Tomato Sauce
Pint Red Sauce
Quart Red Sauce
2oz Side Blue Chesse
2oz Cup Grated Chesse
2oz A1 Sauce
Cup Marinara Sauce
2 Oz. Hot Sauce
2 Oz Butter
2 Oz Red Pepper Flakes
Retail
Bread 1/2Loaf
Bread Full Loaf
Tomato Sauce Cup
Tomato Sauce Pint
Tomato Sauce Quart
Pint Chicken Pastina
Pastina Quart
Cup Marinara
Marinara Pint
Marinara Quart
Bolognese Cup
Bolognese Pint
Bolognese Quart
Cup Vodka Sauce
Pint Vodka Sauce
Vodka Sauce Quart
Alfredo Cup
Alfredo Sauce Pint
Quart Alfredo Sauce
House Dressing Cup
House Dressing Pint
House Dressing Quart
Clam Sauce Quart
Cup Pesto Dipping Oil
Pint Pesto Dipping Oil
Quart Pesto Dipping Oil
1# Cooked Fresh Spaghetti
1lb. Fresh Spaghetti
WHOLE LEMON Cake
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Whole Chz Cake
Half Sheet Cake Decorated
10" Cassata Cake
10" Cake Decorated
Half Sheet Cassata
Whole Cassata Cake
Whole Cassata Decorated
Quart Sarde Sauce
Ranch Quart
Ranch Pint
Kids Menu
Daily Specials
Pizza & Wings
Half Sheet Pizza
Full Sheet Pizza
Half Sheet Sicilian Bianco
Full Sheet Sicilian Bianco
Half Sheet 1 Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
Half Sheet & 1 Topping Pizza & 30 Wings
Full Sheet 1 Topping Pizza & 50 wings
10 Chicken Wings
20 Chicken Wings
30 Chicken Wings
50 Chicken Wings
Slice Cheese
Slice Cheese & Pepp
Daily Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
