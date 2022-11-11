Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orazio's By Zarcone

937 Reviews

$$

9415 Main Street

Clarence, NY 14031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Parmesan
Spaghetti Parmesan
Pasta con Vodka

Appetizers

Antipasto

$16.00

An assortment of Italian favorites like caponata, peppers, various meats and cheeses and much more.

Arancini

$13.00

Sicilian rice balls stuffed with Bolognese sauce and sausage with peas and italian cheese coated in breadcrumbs and fried golden. Served with tomato sauce

Brushetta

$10.00

Homemade bread topped with chopped tomato, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, baked and sprinkled with Romano cheese.

Clams Casino

$16.00

Fresh top neck clams topped with 1/2 jumbo shrimp, casino butter, bacon and baked. The best you'll ever have.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Lightly coated & fried to a golden brown. Served with a choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.

Garlic Bread

$11.00

Homemade Italian bread, spread with olive oil, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, then baked. Add spinach 1.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Our famous giant breaded mozzarella sticks, fried & served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Mussels Augustina

$15.00

Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed in a lightly spiced garlic, olive oil sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

A generous serving of plump shrimp served with our own cocktail sauce

Sicilian Peppers

$14.00

Hungarian peppers stuffed with italian cheese, italian sausage, herbs and breadcrumbs

Stuffed Artichoke

$15.00

This exciting dish brings out the best in artichokes, a whole artichoke deliciously stuffed, topped with a garlic sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95Out of stock

Tempura fried shrimp, with pesto aioli over citrus fennel greens.

Tempura Shimp

$16.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber and crouton.

Spinach Salad

Fresh leaf spinach topped with crisp bacon, mushrooms, hard boiled egg, and garlic croutons. Served with hot bacon dressing.

Arugula Salad

Fresh Arugula, shaved fennel & red onion, orange segments, crisp prosciutto and pine nuts.

Chicken Pastina

$5.00+

Fresh vegetables, chicken & pastina pasta simmered in chicken broth.

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine, tossed with our own special dressing, Romano cheese and garlic croutons

Caprese

$10.00

Beefsteak tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with fresh greens and basil pesto.

Lentil Rice

$5.95+Out of stock

Call For Availability

Cup Beef Barley

$6.00Out of stock

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Bowl Beef Barley

$8.00Out of stock

Pastina Bowl

$7.00

Seafood Bisque Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Seafood Bisque Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Chicken & Veal

Served with a side of fresh spaghetti in tomato sauce. All entrees come with a cup of chicken pastina soup or house salad.

Marsala

$25.00+

Sautéed with mushrooms and simmered in Marsala wine sauce.

Piccata

$25.00+

Sautéed and simmered in a white wine herb caper sauce.

Abruzzo

$25.00+

Breaded and topped with eggplant, capicolla and mozzarella and baked in tomato sauce.

Parmesan

$25.00+

Breaded topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Milanese

$25.00+

Breaded and topped with fresh arugula salad.

Francaise

$32.00+

Pasta

Chicken Amelia

$28.00

Tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms, onions, broccoli, and tomatoes in an olive oil, garlic, wine sauce. Tossed with Romano cheese and fettuccine

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Fresh fettuccini tossed in rich garlic butter, cream and Romano cheese sauce.

Lasagna

$24.00

Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Linguine & Clams

$29.00

Fresh clams sautéed with garlic and basil in marinara or white wine sauce.

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

Hearty ragu of beef, pork and veal simmered in tomato sauce tossed with pappardelle.

Pappardelle Di Manzo

$32.00

Grilled filet of beef medallions, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Sautéed and simmered in a roasted garlic truffle cream sauce tossed with pappardelle.

Pasta & Broccoli

$20.00

Penne pasta with broccoli tips and garlic sautéed in olive oil, butter, and Romano cheese

Pasta con Vodka

$24.00

Prosciutto, onions and garlic sautéed with tomatoes, basil, cream, Romano cheese, finished with vodka, then tossed with penne pasta.

Ravioli

$24.00

Homemade egg pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and topped with tomato sauce.

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$46.00

Fresh scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari simmered in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini. Can be made with our Marinara sauce upon request.

Shrimp & Scallop Vincenza

$32.00

Shrimp and scallops sautéed and tossed with fresh pasta, garlic, lemon, herbs and Romano cheese in a light white wine sauce tossed with fresh linguine.

Shrimp Marinara

$29.00

A generous serving of plump shrimp simmered in our marinara sauce over fresh linguini.

Spaghetti Parmesan

$20.00

Fresh spaghetti lightly tossed with tomato sauce and piled with mozzarella cheese, then baked golden.

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

$23.00

Fresh spaghetti with Zarcone’s famous Meatballs or Italian sausage.

Stuffed Manicotti

$23.00

Homemade crepe stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese, then topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$19.00

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

$21.00

Stuffed Shells

$24.00

Linguine Carbonara

$24.00

Italian Specialties

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Fresh eggplant slices, breaded and sautéed, then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side dish of linguini.

Tripe

$34.00

Stewed in tomato sauce with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Italian herbs and a hint of Romano cheese. Served with a side dish of linguini.

Seafood Risotto

$46.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari over tomato basil saffron risotto.

Pork Brasciole

$32.00

Zarcone’s famous, thin pounded pork cutlet stuffed with our beef and pork mixture, breadcrumbs, cheese, herbs and hard boiled egg. Simmered in tomato sauce with a side of pappardelle.

Scallops Franco

$45.00

Pan-seared Scallops, topped with our spiced limoncello sauce and crisp prosciutto. Served with risotto bianco, sautéed spinach, blistered cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.

Steaks

We serve only the highest quality Certified Angus Beef. All entrees come with a cup of chicken pastina soup or house salad.

NY Strip Steak

$40.00

12 oz. Served with fingerling potato and vegetables. Top your steak with blue cheese crust and mushroom demi glaze 3.95

Twin Filet

$44.00

Twin 4 oz. filet topped with light mushroom and cabernet demi glaze served with fingerling potato and vegetables.

Tennesse Strip Steak

$45.00Out of stock

Strip Steak Diane

$46.00Out of stock

16oz Veal Chop

$55.00Out of stock

Desserts

Sicilian Cannoli

$9.00

Zarcone's famous cannoli. A pair of flaky pastry shells with with a creamy sweetened ricotta cheese filling with mini chocolate chips

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Deliciously moist Limoncello cake layered with a Limoncello Mascarpone cream and garnished with shaved white chocolate

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Our award winning

Whipped Cheesecake

$8.00

Our creamy homemade whipped cheesecake, frosted with a whipped cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts.

Choc. Berry Mousse Cake

$8.00

Decadent chocolate mousse layered with strawberries and chocolate ganache with an oreo cookie crust.

Tiramisu

$9.00

Savoiardis soaked in espresso, Tia Maria and rum, then layered with an imported Mascarpone cheese and lightly sprinkled with cocoa

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Egg custard in a light caramel sauce, served with raspberries.

Spumoni

$8.00

Delicious Italian ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberries w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Zeppole w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Cake Charge W/ Ice Cream Per Person

$4.50

Cake Charge Per Person

$3.00

Sides

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Side Meatball

$4.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$7.00

Side French Fries

$5.95

2 Oz. Dipping Oil

$2.00

Cup Tomato Sauce

$4.50

Pint Red Sauce

$8.00

Quart Red Sauce

$13.00

2oz Side Blue Chesse

$2.00

2oz Cup Grated Chesse

$2.00

2oz A1 Sauce

$1.95

Cup Marinara Sauce

$2.95

2 Oz. Hot Sauce

$1.00

2 Oz Butter

$1.00

2 Oz Red Pepper Flakes

$5.00

Retail

Bread 1/2Loaf

$3.00

Bread Full Loaf

$4.50

Tomato Sauce Cup

$4.50

Tomato Sauce Pint

$8.00

Tomato Sauce Quart

$13.00

Pint Chicken Pastina

$9.95

Pastina Quart

$15.95

Cup Marinara

$4.50

Marinara Pint

$8.00

Marinara Quart

$13.00

Bolognese Cup

$6.50

Bolognese Pint

$10.00

Bolognese Quart

$18.00

Cup Vodka Sauce

$7.00

Pint Vodka Sauce

$11.00

Vodka Sauce Quart

$19.00

Alfredo Cup

$7.00

Alfredo Sauce Pint

$11.00

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$18.00

House Dressing Cup

$5.95

House Dressing Pint

$10.00

House Dressing Quart

$15.00

Clam Sauce Quart

$23.00

Cup Pesto Dipping Oil

$8.00

Pint Pesto Dipping Oil

$14.00

Quart Pesto Dipping Oil

$19.00

1# Cooked Fresh Spaghetti

$10.00

1lb. Fresh Spaghetti

$8.50

WHOLE LEMON Cake

$110.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$70.00

Whole Chz Cake

$70.00

Half Sheet Cake Decorated

$25.00

10" Cassata Cake

$75.00

10" Cake Decorated

$15.00

Half Sheet Cassata

$120.00

Whole Cassata Cake

$220.00

Whole Cassata Decorated

$25.00

Quart Sarde Sauce

$15.95

Ranch Quart

$16.00

Ranch Pint

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$12.95

Kids Burger

$11.95Out of stock

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Pasta+Butter

$8.95

Pizza Logs

$13.95

Kids Ravioli

$13.95

Kids Spag+Sausage

$13.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$13.95

Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

$9.95

Kids Ice Cream

$3.95

Chic Cutlet & Pasta Butter

$14.95

Daily Specials

Beef. Short Rib

$36.95Out of stock

Boston Haddock

$29.95Out of stock

Twin Filet Diane

$46.65Out of stock

Italian Platter

$32.95Out of stock

Shrimp De Cecco

$32.95Out of stock

St Joseph Feast

$29.95Out of stock

Twin Filet Diane

$46.95Out of stock

Pizza & Wings

Half Sheet Pizza

$22.95

Full Sheet Pizza

$35.95

Half Sheet Sicilian Bianco

$31.95

Full Sheet Sicilian Bianco

$43.95

Half Sheet 1 Topping Pizza & 20 Wings

$48.95

Half Sheet & 1 Topping Pizza & 30 Wings

$63.95

Full Sheet 1 Topping Pizza & 50 wings

$92.95

10 Chicken Wings

$15.95

20 Chicken Wings

$26.95

30 Chicken Wings

$37.95

50 Chicken Wings

$55.95

Slice Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Slice Cheese & Pepp

$3.50Out of stock

Daily Specials

Italian Platter

$34.00

Salmon

$38.00

Shrimp Gorgonzola

$35.00

S

$35.00Out of stock

Kids Brunch 3- 10

$18.00Out of stock

B

$28.00Out of stock

S

$35.00Out of stock

Fish Fry

Beer Battered

$21.95

Lemon Pepper Broiled

$23.95

Baked Fish Italianne

$23.95

Salmon

$36.95Out of stock

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$33.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9415 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Directions

Gallery
Orazio's by Zarcone image
Orazio's by Zarcone image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresheez
orange star4.8 • 108
9560 Main St Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Hayes Seafood House - 8900 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8900 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Bar Bill - North
orange starNo Reviews
8326 Main Street Clarence, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Gianni Mazia's on Main
orange star4.0 • 596
10325 Main St Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden
orange starNo Reviews
2753 Wehrle Dr Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Pesci's Pizza & Wings
orange starNo Reviews
8065 Main St Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clarence

Gianni Mazia's on Main
orange star4.0 • 596
10325 Main St Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Penny Lane Clarence
orange star4.3 • 547
10255 Main Street Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Fresheez
orange star4.8 • 108
9560 Main St Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clarence
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston