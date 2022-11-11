Orbit Room imageView gallery
Orbit Room Bloomington

review star

No reviews yet

107 North College Ave Suite 001

Bloomington, IN 47404

Popular Items

Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side
Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch
C'mon, Toyota Camry (Pickle Relish + Pimento Cheese + Habanero BBQ)

SPECIALTY HOT DOGS

The Lee Ranaldo (Garlic Fried Cheese Curds, Apple + Jalapeno Relish, and Date Chutney)

$13.00
The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)

The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)

$10.50
Sunshine Daydream (Pickled Cauliflower, Whipped Cheese, Smoky Siracha BBQ)

Sunshine Daydream (Pickled Cauliflower, Whipped Cheese, Smoky Siracha BBQ)

$10.50
Cougar (Vegan Chili, Flat-top Cheese Curds, Horseradish Aioli)

Cougar (Vegan Chili, Flat-top Cheese Curds, Horseradish Aioli)

$11.25
Full Tilt (Hickory Smoked Bacon, Flat-Top Cheese Curds, Date Chutney, Spiced Peanuts)

Full Tilt (Hickory Smoked Bacon, Flat-Top Cheese Curds, Date Chutney, Spiced Peanuts)

$12.25
Fang Banger (Pickled Beets + Fig Balsamic Aioli + Garlic Whipped Cheese)

Fang Banger (Pickled Beets + Fig Balsamic Aioli + Garlic Whipped Cheese)

$10.50
C'mon, Toyota Camry (Pickle Relish + Pimento Cheese + Habanero BBQ)

C'mon, Toyota Camry (Pickle Relish + Pimento Cheese + Habanero BBQ)

$10.50

CHOOSE YOUR OWN DESTINY HOT DOGS

Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side

Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side

$6.00

BAR SNACKS

Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch

Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch

$8.00
Rainbow Bakery Pretzel with Mustard (Vegan) & Pimento Cheese or Vegan Cheese

Rainbow Bakery Pretzel with Mustard (Vegan) & Pimento Cheese or Vegan Cheese

$5.00

Basket of Popcorn

$4.00

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$12.00
Pimento Cracker

Pimento Cracker

$8.00

Bowl of Vegan Chili

$8.00
Stadium 'Chos (Vegan/GF)

Stadium 'Chos (Vegan/GF)

$8.00
Bag O Nutz (Vegan/GF)

Bag O Nutz (Vegan/GF)

$3.00

Miso Caesar

$8.00

BOWL OF SOUP

$8.00

2 Cloud Cookies

$1.50

SIDES (ALL VEGAN/GF)

SPANISH POTATO SALAD

$3.00

BROCOLLI SALAD

$3.00

Tortilla Chips +teese

$3.00

BEER

4 PACK MIXED IPAS 16oz

$22.00

4 PACK MIXED SOUR 16oz

$25.00

4 PACK MIXED CIDERS 12oz (GF/SELTZERS)

$14.00

4 PACK MIXED DARK BEER/STOUTS 16oz

$20.00

LIMITED TIME MIXED 4 PACK UA SELTZER

$23.00

ONLINE WINE/SAKE

Fermina Blanco

$30.00

Fermina Spanish Red

$30.00

La Nuda Prosecco

$30.00

Night Swim Sake

$10.00

CHENIN BLANC

$36.00

Pesce

$25.00

SKINS

$40.00

LUNA LUNERA RED

$28.00

Moncaro Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Moncara Sangiovese (Red)

$24.00

LUNA LUNERA SAUVIN BLANC

$28.00

Spartico Red

$30.00

N/A

SPRECHER'S ROOT BEER

SPRECHER'S ROOT BEER

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING MOUNTAIN WATER 16oz

$2.50

CBD WATER

$5.00

CIRCLE CITY KOMBUCHA

$5.00

Clothing

XL Baseball Tee

XL Baseball Tee

$20.00
Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.

Location

107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington, IN 47404

