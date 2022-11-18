A map showing the location of Ciao Italian Bistro and Wine Bar View gallery

Ciao Italian Bistro and Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

6199 Orchard Lake Rd.

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Buffet

$45 per Person

$45.00

$55 per Person

$55.00

$65 per Person

$65.00

Lunch

Lunch Option One

$30.00

Lunch Option Two

$35.00

Lunch Option Three

$45.00

Dinner

Dinner Option One

$50.00

Dinner Option Two

$60.00

Dinner Option Three

$70.00

Shareable Sides

Loaded Mashed Potato

$13.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$11.00

Asparagus

$14.00

Spinach

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Extravagant Sides

Surf & Turf (8oz Filet & 8oz Lobster Tail)

$75.00

Domestic Lamb Chops (Includes 4 Lamb Chops)

$25.00

Chilled Seafood Platter

$40.00

Kid's Dining (per child)

Chicken Fingers + Fries

$20.00

Sliders + Fries

$20.00

Macaroni + Cheese

$20.00

Midnight Snacks (per person)

Chicken Fingers

$19.00

Sliders

$19.00

Fries

$19.00

Standard Bar Package

3 Hours (Standard)

$28.00

4 Hours (Standard)

$38.00

5 Hours (Standard)

$48.00

Additional Bartender

$75.00

Premium Bar Package

3 Hours (Premium)

$32.00

4 Hours (Premium)

$42.00

5 Hours (Premium)

$52.00

Standard Beer & Wine Package

3 Hours (Standard B&W)

$20.00

4 Hours (Standard B&W)

$26.00

5 Hours (Standard B&W)

$32.00

Additional Bartender

$75.00

Premium Beer & Wine Package

3 Hours (Premium B&W)

$22.00

4 Hours (Premium B&W)

$28.00

5 Hours (Premium B&W)

$34.00

Champagne

Prosecco Toast (per person)

$5.00

Veuve Cliquot Toast (per person)

$12.00

Dom Perignon (per bottle)

$400.00

Veuve Cliquot (per bottle)

$150.00

Cash/Consumption Bar Packages

Standard Spirits

$12.00

Standard Beer

$4.00

Standard Wine

$12.00

Premium Spirits

$14.00

Premium Beer

$14.00

Premium Wine

$16.00

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

COLD & HOT APPS

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$20.00

blistered cherry tomato, fried jalapeño, tomato aioli

Carne Asada

$25.00

house marinade, romaine, pico de gallo, smoked vinaigette

Artisanal Cheese Tray

Artisanal Cheese Tray

$24.00

imported & domestic cheese, truffle honey, grapes

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$25.00

fennel, apple, watercress, blood orange, smoked aioli

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

scampi style sauce, garlic spinach

Oyster De Paris

$25.00

spinach, mozzarella, oven baked

Raw Oysters 6 pc

Raw Oysters 6 pc

$22.00

cucumber mignonette

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

housemade cocktail sauce

Crab & Lobster Louie

Crab & Lobster Louie

$30.00

avocado, watercress, celery, grape tomato, sriracha honey aioli

Popcorn Rock Shrimp

$19.00

popcorn shrimp, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, sesame seed

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

ahi tuna, guacamole, pico de gallo

SALAD

Mediterranean Chop

Mediterranean Chop

$13.00+

romaine, chickpea, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, onion, tomato, cucumber, crispy pita, lemon vinaigrette

Prime Caesar

Prime Caesar

$12.00+

tomato, pan fried crouton, parmesan garlic dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$18.00

brussels sprouts, blueberry, strawberry, grapefruit fillet, green apple, pecans, golden raisins, feta, poppy seed grapefruit vinaigrette

SEA & CUT

Pasta Del Mar

Pasta Del Mar

$38.00

linguine, jumbo shrimp, chilean sea bass, P.E.I. mussels, baby clam

King Crab Gnocchi

King Crab Gnocchi

$49.00

potato dumpling, diced tomato, spinach, shaved parmigiana, sliced truffle, fried oyster mushroom, truffle cream sauce

Twin Lobster Tails

Twin Lobster Tails

$85.00

garlic, white wine, lobster ravioli

Black Pearl Salmon

Black Pearl Salmon

$40.00

teriyaki glaze, avocado wasabi puree, carrot zucchini & yellow squash noodles, sesame seeds

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$49.00

miso glazed chilean sea bass, sautéed baby bok choi, oyster mushroom, red & yellow bell pepper, fried enoki mushroom

Crab Leg

Crab Leg

$100.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.00
Kids Cheeseburger Slider

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$13.00
8 oz Filet

8 oz Filet

$50.00
12 oz Filet

12 oz Filet

$62.00
14 oz NY Strip

14 oz NY Strip

$55.00
16 oz Ribeye

16 oz Ribeye

$60.00
18oz Bone-In Ribeye

18oz Bone-In Ribeye

$75.00
Bell & Evan's Chicken

Bell & Evan's Chicken

$33.00

artichoke, capers, spinach, mashed potato, lemon butter

Cajun Chicken Linguini

$32.00

blackened chicken, vodka cream sauce

Halal 8oz Filet

Halal 8oz Filet

$56.00
Halal 12oz Mignon

Halal 12oz Mignon

$70.00
Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$125.00

24 oz bone-in wagyu

P29 Burger

$26.00

cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, artisan lettuce, truffle aioli, fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$110.00

8oz filet mignon, twin cold water lobster tail

Feature Bone-In Ribeye

$115.00

SIDES

Green Beans

Green Beans

$13.00

butter, garlic, almonds

Asparagus

Asparagus

$15.00

parmigiana

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

truffle honey, bacon

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$15.00

rosemary, shallots, garlic butter

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$14.00

white truffle

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Prime29 style

Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$13.00

roasted garlic

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$27.00
Truffle Corn

Truffle Corn

$16.00

Sauteed Spinach

$13.00

garlic & evoo

DESSERT

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$16.00

valhrona dark chocolate, vanilla gelato, pecans

Coconut-Strawberry-Banana Cheesecake

Coconut-Strawberry-Banana Cheesecake

$12.00
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$12.00

vanilla gelato, pecans

Spumoni Ice Cream Pie

Spumoni Ice Cream Pie

$13.00

pistachio, maraschino cherries

Vanilla Butter Cake

$15.00

vanilla gelato, strawberries, raspberries, vanilla anglaise, warm caramel sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6199 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

