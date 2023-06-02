Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orchard Bar & Grill 110 Henderson Crossing Plaza

No reviews yet

110 Henderson Crossing Plaza

Hendersonville, NC 28792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Steak Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Special Salad

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00


Appetizers

Catfish Nuggets

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Collard Green Dip

$14.00

Fried Artichokes

$7.00

Fried Corn

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Philly Eggrolls

$12.00

Plantains

$6.00

Salmon Bites

$14.00

Island Shrimp

$12.00

Ox Tail Eggroll

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chx Mac

$8.50Out of stock

Plates

Steak Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

House Burger

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Cajun Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Fish Plate

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Chop Plate

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Chicken Tenders Combo

$13.00

Shrimp Jammers

$14.00

Chicken Tenders (3) Only

$9.00

Jerk Fried Chicken

$14.00

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp & Rice Bowl

$15.00

Salmon & Rice Bowl

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Yams

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Cabbage

$4.00Out of stock

4 Sides

$12.00

3 Sides

$10.00

Kids

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

5 Piece Wing

$9.00

Tenders (2)

$6.00

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake Eggroll

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Small Banana Pudding

$3.00

Royal Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Royal Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Lisa's Strawberry Dessert

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Eggroll

$6.00

Pound Cake

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Large Drink

$5.00

Gallon

$7.00

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Special Salad

$14.00

Specials

Fish & Grits

$12.00Out of stock

Island Shrimp

$10.00

Lasanga

$12.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp (8)

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tenders (3)

$10.00

Turkey Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Club Burger

$13.00

Summer Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Turkey Sand

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$14.00Out of stock

Orchard Turkey Club

$12.00

Vegan Meatball Sub

$12.00

B.L.T

$10.00

Truffle Chips

$8.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garic Parm Seasoning

$0.50

Wing Sauce Big

$2.00

Late Night Menu

10 Wings

$16.00

12 Vegan Wings

$18.00

12 Wing Combo

$22.00

12 Wings

$18.00

18 Wings

$28.00

25 Wings

$37.00

6 Wing Combo

$12.00

8 Wings

$13.00

8 Vegan Wings

$12.00

Catfish Nuggets

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Collard Green Dip

$14.00

Fried Artichokes

$7.00

Fried Corn

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Plantains

$6.00

Chicken Tenders (3) Only

$9.00

Brisket Sliders

$10.00

6 Wings

$8.00

Egg Rolls - 3

$12.00

Eggroll - 1

$5.00

Seafood Special

12/15 Shrimp Bowl

$18.99Out of stock

1 Cluster & 15/20 Shrimp & Crab

$59.99Out of stock

8 Shrimp

$8.99Out of stock

1 Crab Cluster

$10.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Per Lemon

$0.50Out of stock

Per Fixing

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

110 Henderson Crossing Plaza, Hendersonville, NC 28792

