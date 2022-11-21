Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located on historic Catawba Island, Ørchard Farm Stands is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Signature items include a variety of shareable appetizers, salads & soup, prime beef smash burgers, sandwiches, and applewood fired pizzas.
Location
3350 Northeast Catawba Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452
