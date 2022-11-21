Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Stand Cafe & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3350 Northeast Catawba Road

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chocolate
Orchard Blend Iced Tea

Espresso

Henny B's Honey Lavender Oat Latte

Henny B's Honey Lavender Oat Latte

$5.75

Our Farm Stand Favorite! Henny B's Honey, Organic Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk, Finished with Honey Drizzle & Bee Pollen

Double Espresso Shot

$2.75

Two Shots of Ørchard Farm Stand Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Double espresso with a Dash of Frothy Steamed Milk

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Organic Vanilla Syrup, Steamed Milk Topped with Foam, Marked with Double Shot of Espresso, Finished Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Macchiato

$5.50

Organic Chocolate Sauce, Steamed Milk Topped with Foam, Marked with Double Shot of Espresso, Finished Organic Chocolate Sauce

Sunrise Two Shot

$3.25

Choice of Syrup, Dash of Cold Milk, Finished with Two Shots of Espresso Floating

Cafe Latte

$4.75

Espresso, Choice of Steamed Milk, Foam

Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso, Choice of Steamed Milk, Heavy Foam

Cafe Americano

$3.95

Espresso, Hot Water

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, Organic Chocolate Sauce, Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream

Coffee

16oz Orchard Drip

16oz Orchard Drip

$3.25

Ørchard Special Blend

16oz Decaf Orchard Drip

16oz Decaf Orchard Drip

$3.25

Decaf Ørchard Special Blend

Special Blend Iced Cold Brew

$4.50Out of stock

Café Au Lait

$3.50

Ørchard Blend Drip Finished with Steamed Milk and Foam

Tea

Hot Bagged Tea

$3.00

Bagged Tea, Hot Water

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Spiced Chai Tea, Hot Water, Steamed Milk

Bagged Hot Tea Latte

$4.00

Your Choice of Bagged Tea, Your Choice of Syrup, Steamed Milk

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Organic Japanese Pure Matcha Powder (unsweetened), Choice of Milk

Orchard Blend Iced Tea

$4.50

Orchard Half Lemonade & Half Tea

$4.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed Milk, Organic Chocolate Sauce, Whip Cream, Organic Chocolate Sauce

Steamer

$3.45

Choice of Syrup, Steamed Milk, Foam

Bakery

Apple Fritter

$2.00+
Vanilla Old Fashioned Doughnut

Vanilla Old Fashioned Doughnut

$2.00+
Chocolate Old Fashioned Doughnut

Chocolate Old Fashioned Doughnut

$2.00+
Farm Stand Cinnamon Rolls

Farm Stand Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50+

Bottle & Can Bev

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$3.50+

San Pellegrino: Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

WYLD: Blackberry CBD Sparkling Water

$5.25

VYBES: Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

VYBES: Peach Ginger

$6.00

VYBES: Strawberry Lavender

$6.00

VYBES: Blackberry Hibiscus

$6.00

VYBES: Blueberry Mint

$6.00

VYBES: Honeycrisp Apple Basil

$6.00

Kombucha Berry Lemonde

$6.00

Kombucha Pomegranate

$6.00

Beas Squeeze Rose Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Beas Squeeze Lavendar Lemonade

$5.00

Guernsey Farms Lemonade

$2.50

Boylan: Cane Soda

$2.75

Boylan: Ginger Ale

$2.75

Boylan: Diet Cola

$2.75

Boylan: Orange Soda

$2.75

Boylan: Root Beer

$2.75

WYLD: Blood Orange CBD Sparkling Water

$5.25

WYLD: Lemon CBD Sparkling Water

$5.25

WYLD: Raspberry CBD Sparkling Water

$5.25

San Pellegrino: Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino: Clementina

$2.50

San Pellegrino: Lemontina

$2.50

San Pellegrino: Blood Orange

$2.50

Joe Tea: Half & Half Iced Tea

$3.50

GTs: Cannabliss CBD-Infused Kombucha

$6.00

GTs: Cannabliss CBD-Infused Kombucha - Relax: Pomegranate

$6.00

Fentimans Botanical Brews - Rose Lemonade

$2.50

Fentimans Botanical Brews - Sparkling Victorian Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Fentimans Botanical Brews - Cherry Cola

$2.50

Fentimans Botanical Brews - Curiosity Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Olipop Sparkling Tonic - Cherry Vanilla

$3.75

Olipop Sparkling Tonic - Strawberry Vanilla

$3.75

Olipop Sparkling Tonic - Ginger Lemonade

$3.75

Olipop Sparkling Tonic - Classic Root Beer

$3.75Out of stock

Olipop Sparkling Tonic - Vintage Cola

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located on historic Catawba Island, Ørchard Farm Stands is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Signature items include a variety of shareable appetizers, salads & soup, prime beef smash burgers, sandwiches, and applewood fired pizzas.

Website

Location

3350 Northeast Catawba Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
orange starNo Reviews
3266 NE Catawba Rd Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Twin Oast Brewing
orange star4.6 • 97
3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Coffee and Cream
orange starNo Reviews
131 W Second Street Lakeside, OH 43440
View restaurantnext
Slack House
orange starNo Reviews
236 WALNUT AVE Lakeside, OH 43440
View restaurantnext
SmoothieSide - 208 W 2nd Street, Lakeside Marblehead, OH, 43440, US
orange starNo Reviews
208 West 2nd Street Lakeside, OH 43440
View restaurantnext
Swipe Right Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1400 1/2 Catawba Road Put-in-Bay, OH 43456
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Clinton

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Twin Oast Brewing
orange star4.6 • 97
3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Clinton
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston