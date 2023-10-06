Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Orchid7 Fusion Bar & Grill landed in the heart of this historic New England Square, Dedham Square, serving innovative and modern fusion cuisine. Celebrated for sophisticated flavors and artistic visuals, every course is a culturally rich experience. Come in and enjoy!
565 High Street, Dedham, MA 02026
