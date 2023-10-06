Appetizers

Roasted Flatbread

$12.95

Blue cheese, basil, garlic oil fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction

Garlic Fries

$11.95

Sweet Plantains

$10.95

Seared Sea Scallops

$18.95

Perfectly pan seared scallops in white wine and garlic sauce with fresh herbs. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Orchid 7 Chicken Wings

$16.95

Your choice of jerk, BBQ or garlic sauce

Only One Jumbo Crab Cake

$19.95

Jumbo crab meat with salad and citrus aioli. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Fried Plantain Sliders

$18.95

Shredded roasted chicken or griot (roasted pork)

Salad

Watercress Arugula

$16.95

Mixed watercress and arugula served with roasted honey walnuts, grilled pineapple, cherry tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette sauce

Quinoa Superfood

$17.95

Quinoa, mixed greens, brussels sprouts, mandarin orange, green apple cranberries, almond and citrus vinaigrette

Chopped Kale Power

$17.95

Chopped kale, roasted chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, almonds, and red onion

Side Orders

Black Rice

$8.00

White Rice

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Jerk Sauce

$2.95

BBQ Sauce

$2.95

Garlic Sauce

$2.95

Sandwiches / Burgers

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

Smashed avocado, with chipotle sauce in toasted ciabatta bun with coleslaw

The Orchid 7 Burger

$18.95

Orchid 7 burger, Cheddar, and secret sauce chipotle, served with crispy fries

Jerk Caramelized Pineapple Burger

$21.95

Juicy patty seasoned with our jerk spices grilled to perfection with cabbage slaw, jerk sauce, mayo, grilled pineapple, and crispy fries

Entrées

Barbecue Baby Back Ribs

$30.95

Cabbage slaw with your choice of either chicken or slow cooked roast pork

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$28.95

Our creamy garlic wine sauce, served with jasmine rice and garlic spinach. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$30.95

Salmon is brined first for extra flavor and tenderness as it cooks in our creamy garlic wine sauce, served with jasmine rice and garlic spinach. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or egg

Maine Jerk Lobster Tail

$45.95

16 oz split jerk marinated lobster tails, roasted rosemary potatoes, green beans, and coconut jerk sauce. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne i

New York Strip

$38.95

6 oz. Certified sirloin beef, grilled to perfection, coconut curry sauce, served with jasmine white or fries and garlic spinach

Plantain Tacos

Plantain Tacos

$25.95

Slow cooked pork rib, basted in apple butter, BBQ sauce with fries & coleslaw

Rasta Pasta

$22.95

Creamy jerk sauce, onions, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes

Red Snapper

$49.95

Roasted Mustard Chicken

$28.95

Roasted mustard chicken, onions, fresh herbs, and cherry tomatoes served with black rice (riz djonjon) or fries and garlic spinach

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$26.95

Cherry tomatoes and white wine with Alfredo cream sauce. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegetarian

Coconut Curry Chickpeas

$23.95

Served with jasmine rice and garlic spinach

Black Fried Rice

$20.95

Sautéed vegetable, broccoli, mushrooms and Orchid 7 stir-fried sauce

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

With fries or salad

Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.95

With fries or salad

Kids Rice Bowls

$12.95

Dessert

Lemon Burst Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.95

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Gluten-Free Lava Cake

$9.95

Raspberry Donuts Cheesecake

$9.95

Cheesecake

$9.95