Indian

Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine

63, Hardy Court Shopping Center

Gulfport, MS 39507

CHICKEN - Entree
GARLIC & CILANTRO - Naan
SAMOSAS VEGETABLE - APP

APPETIZERS

MASALA PAPAD - APP

$3.99

Crispy papad topped with a blend of onions, tomatoes and cilantro. This dish is Vegan and Gluten Free

SAMOSAS VEGETABLE - APP

$5.99

PAKORAS- FRESH FRIED FRITTERS

$5.99

Your choice of either Onions, Potatoes, Jalapenos, Mixed Vegetables, Paneer, or chicken (pick one).

VEGETABLE PAKORA SAMPLER

$8.99

MEAT PAKORA SAMPLER

$9.99

SAMOSA CHAAT VEGETABLE -APP

$7.99

Samoas topped with onion, Chickpeas, Cilantro and Sauces.

BHELPURI - APP

$5.99

Puffed rice topped with onions, tomatoes and sauces.

SOUPS AND SIDES

TOMATO SOUP

$3.99

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.99

LENTIL SOUP

$3.99

VEGTABLE SOUP

$3.99

RAITA

$2.99

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.99

MIXED PICKLE

$2.99

PAPAD

$2.99

JEERA RICE

$2.99

SALAD

$1.99

EXTRA RICE

$1.99

FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE -Fried Rice

$9.99

CHICKEN -Fried Rice

$12.99

EGG -Fried Rice

$9.99

SHRIMP - Fried Rice

$12.99

TANDOOR SPECIALS

All Tandoori Items are marinated, Slow cooked in a clay oven and served on sizzlers with onions and bell peppers.

CHICKEN TIKKA - Tandoor

$17.99

Chicken Breast Boneless

CHICKEN TANDOORI- Tandoor

$17.99

Bone in Leg and Thigh.

SHRIMP- Tandoor

$17.99

MAHI MAHI- Tandoor

$17.99

KABAB- Tandoor

$17.99

Your Choice of Chicken or Lamb.

PANEER- Tandoor

$16.99

Made with Cottage Cheese

MIXED SAMPLER- Tandoor

$20.99

FRESH BREAD

All of our Naans are cooked in clay over and made to order.

BUTTER NAAN

$2.99

GARLIC & CILANTRO - Naan

$3.99

CHEESE - Naan

$4.50

ONION - Naan

$3.99

JALAPENO - Naan

$3.99

CHICKEN - Naan

$4.50

WHEAT ROTI - Naan

$2.50

LAMB - Naan

$4.50

CAULIFLOWER - Naan

$3.99

POTATO - Naan

$3.99

COTTAGE CHEESE - Naan

$3.99

PESHAWARI (SWEET) - Naan

$4.50

FRIED - Naan

$2.99

GLUTEN FREE - Naan

$2.99

MEAT ENTREES

All Meat Entrees come with a side of Basmati Rice.

CHICKEN - Entree

$16.99

LAMB - Entree

$18.99

GOAT - Entree

$18.99

SHRIMP - Entree

$17.99

FISH - Entree

$17.99

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

All Vegan Entree's are served with Rice.

CHANA MASALA - V Entree

$14.99

CHICKPEAS COOKED WITH ONIONS, GARLIC AND GINGER IN CURRY.

BAINGAN BHARTA - V Entree

$14.99

PUREED EGGPLANT COOKED WITH GREEN PEAS, ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.

VEGETABLE CURRY - V Entree

$14.99

MIXED VEGETABLES IN AUTHENTIC BROWN CURRY

VEGETABLE KORMA - V Entree

$14.99

MIXED VEGETABLES IN CREAMY ONION BASED CURRY.

ALOO GOBI - V Entree

$14.99

POTATOES AND CALIFLOWER COOKED WITH ONION AND GREEN PEAS.

ALOO MATTAR - V Entree

$14.99

POTATOES AND GREEN PEAS

DAL TADKA - V Entree

$14.99

YELLOW LENTILS WITH ONIONS

DAL MAKHNI - V Entree

$14.99

BLACK LENTILS COOKED IN A CREAMY BUTTER BASED CURRY.

PALAK PANEER - V Entree

$14.99

FRESH COTTAGE CHEESE COOKED IN A SPINACH AND GRAVY

PANEER TIKKA MASALA - V Entree

$14.99

FRESH COTTAGE CHEESE IN A CREAMY TOMATO BASED GRAVY

MATTAR PANEER - V Entree

$14.99

PANEER MAKHNI - V Entree

$14.99

MALAI KOFTA - V Entree

$14.99

VEGETABLE AND COTTAGE CHEESE BALLS COOKED IN A NUT BASED GRAVY.

MUSHROOM MASALA - V Entree

$14.99

MUSHROOMS COOKED IN ONION, GREEN PEAS AND BELL PEPPERS.

BHINDI MASAL - V Entree

$14.99

FRESH OKRA COOKED WITH GREEN PEAS ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS

CHOLLE BATHURA - V Entree

$14.99

CHICKPEAS SERVED WITH DEEP FRIED BREAD

GOBI MANCHURIAN - - V Entree

$14.99

FRIED CAULIFLOWER COOKED WITH ONIONS BELL PEPPERS IN CURRY.

CHILI PANEER - V Entree

$14.99

FRESH COTTAGE CHEESE FRIED AND COOKED WITH ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.

BIRYANI

A MIX OF BASMATI RICE AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT ANFD VEGETABLES SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RAITA . -GLUTEN FREE

VEGETABLE - Biryani

$14.99

CHICKEN - Biryani

$16.99

LAMB - Biryani

$18.99

GOAT - Biryani

$18.99

SHRIMP - Biryani

$17.99

CHILDRENS MENU

CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH FRIES

$5.99

CORN DOG WITH FRIES

$5.99

FRIES

$3.99

CHICKEN BASKET

$5.99

DESSERTS

RICE PUDDING

$3.99

CARROT HALWA

$4.99

GILAB JAMUN

$3.99

MANGO ICE CREAM

$3.99

LUNCH

JEERA RICE

$2.99

Papad (4pc)

$1.99

Indian Salad

$1.99

Butter Milk (Chaas)

$1.99

Aachar

$1.99

BUFFET

BUFFET

$14.99

Soda / Iced Tea

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

Salty Lassi

$3.50

Nimbu Paani

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.50

Roohafza

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.99

Mineral Water

$2.99

Chaas

$1.99

Masala Chai

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
63, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, MS 39507

