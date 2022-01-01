Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar 1415 ave m
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar is an express version of our Main Orchidea Restaurant in Boro Park. Lately there have been a high demand for "Healthy and Gourmet food" so we've decided to accommodate our customers.
Location
1415 ave m, brooklyn, NY 11219
