Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar 1415 ave m

1415 ave m

brooklyn, NY 11219

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Mocachino

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Milkshakes

vanilla milkshake

$10.00

chocolate milkshake

$10.00

Smoothies

acai smoothie

$6.99+

Tropical cool

$4.00+

Pineapple supreme

$4.00+

Fresh Juices

carrot juice

$7.99

apple juice

$7.99

Iced Drinks

cappuccino

$3.00+

Sandwiches

Tuna

Tuna

$5.99
Egg salad

Egg salad

$5.99

Cream Cheese

$2.99

Butter

$2.49

Cream Cheese Smoked Salmon

$5.49
Avacado

Avacado

$5.99

Superfood bowls

Hawaiian Bowl

$11.00+

Blended pitaya topped with banana, granola, and honey

Crossiants

Plain with butter (dairy)

$5.00

Carmel & Chocolate (dairy)

$3.00

Pizza

Sourdough pizza plain

$11.99

Muffins

Apple Muffin

$2.50+

Banana Muffin

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar is an express version of our Main Orchidea Restaurant in Boro Park. Lately there have been a high demand for "Healthy and Gourmet food" so we've decided to accommodate our customers.

1415 ave m, brooklyn, NY 11219

