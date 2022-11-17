Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Where only the best will do!

review star

No reviews yet

4815 12 th ave

brooklyn, NY 11219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn, NY 11219

Directions

Gallery
Orchidea image
Orchidea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out
orange star4.6 • 1,964
437 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 6,331
445 Gold St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Yaso - Jersey City - Jersey City
orange starNo Reviews
30 Hudson St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Kings County Imperial - Delancey
orange starNo Reviews
168 1/2 Delancey St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Fat Choy
orange starNo Reviews
250 Broome St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in brooklyn

Upside Craft Burger
orange star4.6 • 998
4621-13th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11219
View restaurantnext
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
orange star4.6 • 620
4602 16th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11204
View restaurantnext
Sushi K Bar - Boro Park
orange star4.5 • 100
4120 16th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11204
View restaurantnext
Health Emporium
orange star4.7 • 44
1267 50th St Brooklyn, NY 11219
View restaurantnext
Mendelsohn's Pizza
orange star4.0 • 32
4418 18th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near brooklyn
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston