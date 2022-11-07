A map showing the location of Orchids Garden 9045 LAFONTANA BLVD unit 109View gallery
Chinese

Orchids Garden 9045 LAFONTANA BLVD unit 109

review star

No reviews yet

9045 LAFONTANA BLVD unit 109

boca raton, FL 33434

Order Again

FULL PAN

FULL PAN CHICKEN

$250.00

HALF PAN

HALF PAN CHICKEN

$105.00

HALF PAN BEEF

$110.00

HALF PAN LOMEIN

$105.00

HALF PAN RICE

$10.00

EGG ROLLS

EGGROLLS (70)

$175.00

NON PROFIT

BRS DINNER (CATERING NON-PROFIT)

$600.00

CATERING

$400.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Authentic Asian Cuisine

Location

9045 LAFONTANA BLVD unit 109, boca raton, FL 33434

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

