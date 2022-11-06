Brewpubs & Breweries
Suds Monkey Kitchen & Brewpub
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Perfect Pairing, Craft Beer & Pizza. And now you can get them together at Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen!
Location
12024 HWY 290, Austin, TX 78737
