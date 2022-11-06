Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Suds Monkey Kitchen & Brewpub

review star

No reviews yet

12024 HWY 290

Austin, TX 78737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Build Your Own Pizza (BYO) - Feeds 1-2
Pizza Rolls
Wings

Apps

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.00
Ckn Tenders

Ckn Tenders

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with your choice of ranch or bbq sauce!

E.T.C. Bread

E.T.C. Bread

$8.99

Our house made cheesy bread seasoned with a special everything (ET) blend. Served with Ranch or House Red dipping sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.75
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Hand-tied knots drenched in fresh garlic butter with red sauce for dipping

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Crispy & Gooey mozzarella sticks served with our house red sauce

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$8.99+

Hand-wrapped rolls filled with pepperoni and cheese or chicken, cheese & sauce. Served with a side of our house red sauce or ranch for dipping

Wings

Wings

$14.50+

Baked Wings tossed in choice of Buffalo, BBQ sauce or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Served with side of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Salads (Meal/Sharable Size)

House Salad

House Salad

$11.99

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana peppers, cheese and croutons. (Meal/Sharable Size)

C'sar Salad

C'sar Salad

$11.50

Romaine, croutons, shaved cheese blend and caesar dressing.

Cheery Cherry Salad

Cheery Cherry Salad

$11.50

Freshly Chopped Romaine, Dried Traverse City Cherries, Sweet Praline Pecans, Aged Parmeson & Raspberry Vinegarette On The Side! Refreshing and delicious!

Suds Cobb Salad

Suds Cobb Salad

$11.50

Kids Menu

Kids CKN tenders

Kids CKN tenders

$7.99

Breaded chicken tenders cut into bite size pieces served with side of Ranch or BBQ!

Kids CKN Nuggets

Kids CKN Nuggets

$4.99
Kids Fries

Kids Fries

$3.00
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.99

Kids Meal with Chicken Nuggets, String Cheese, Pepperoni Slices, Apple Sauce, and 1 kids drink.

Sweets

'Ella Rolls

'Ella Rolls

$7.99

Buttery nutella filling, sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar and topped with vanilla or Caramel Icing. Guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Cinnamon twists

Cinnamon twists

$6.99

House made dough twists with cinnamon and powdered sugar & a drizzle of honey

Extras

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.75
Side Red Sauce

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Chz

$1.60

Side Cesar (Dressing)

$1.60

Side Italian Dressing

$1.60
Side of Jalapeños

Side of Jalapeños

$0.75
Side of Banana Peppers

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75
Side Buffalo sauce

Side Buffalo sauce

$0.75

Side honey

$0.50

Housemade Calzone

Our traditional half-moon pocket stuffed with our 4 blend cheese and house made marinara sauce!
5 Cheez Calzone

5 Cheez Calzone

$9.99

Our traditional half-moon pocket stuffed with our signature blend of mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano and house made marinara sauce. Comes with 3 garlic knots and a side of house made red dipping sauce.

Chooze Your Own (up to 3 fillings)

Chooze Your Own (up to 3 fillings)

$10.99

Choose 3 of your favorite toppings to pair with our signature cheese blend. Served with four garlic knots and a side of red dipping sauce

Veg Calzone

$11.99

Stuffed with a hearty helping of black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, our signature gourmet cheese blend and house made marinara sauce. Served with a side of garlic knots and dippnig sauce of your choice.

Meat Zone Calzone

$12.99

Signature 4 blend cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Bacon. Served with a side of garlic knots and dippnig sauce of your choice.

Specialty Pizza (12in - Feeds 1 to 2)

PIZZA OF THE MONTH NOVEMBER

PIZZA OF THE MONTH NOVEMBER

$22.00Out of stock

Our pizza at 14"! Rosemary Olive Oil Base Brie & our 4-Blend Mozzarella cheese Calabrese Salami, a light Praline Pecan Crumble, granished with cranberries, parmesan, fresh parsley and Local honey from the Hays County Beekeepers Association!

Bel Air

Bel Air

$17.99

Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom + Tomato

Challenger

Challenger

$15.99

Pepperoni, Hot Soppressata, Jalapeño

Cobra

Cobra

$17.99

Hot Soppressata, Basil, Jalapeño, Red pepper flakes & a honey drizzle

Cyclone

Cyclone

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom

Daytona

Daytona

$15.99

Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

G.O.A.T

G.O.A.T

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

Mustang

Mustang

$15.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple

Nova

Nova

$15.99

Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil Drizzle, Garlic Butter Crust

Stingray

Stingray

$15.99

Double Pepperoni with a Garlic Butter Crust

Superbird

Superbird

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon + Banana Pepper

Thunderbird

Thunderbird

$15.99

Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon + Buffalo Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza (BYO)

12" Build Your Own Pizza (BYO) - Feeds 1-2

$12.99

Beer (4 Pk Cans 16oz) TOGO CONSUMPTION ONLY **ID** PLZ PICK UP BEER @ BAR

Astro: Blonde Ale (4PK)

Astro: Blonde Ale (4PK)

$15.00Out of stock

Citrus flavors of a lime wedge in a crisp, cold, light beer without the need for the fruit. ABV 5.3% ***ID required on pick up or delivery ***

Azacca SMASH (4pk)

$16.00Out of stock

Dunkelweizen (4pk)

$16.00Out of stock
Funky: IPA (4PK)

Funky: IPA (4PK)

$16.00

This golden, light amber colored IPA has a smooth front that leads into a nice heavier malty body that balances a wonderfully juicy, citrus flavor and carries a very present citrus nose.

Handy Dad Kolsch (4PK)

Handy Dad Kolsch (4PK)

$15.00Out of stock

135 calories, 14g carbs. Our lowest calorie and carb offering, a soft, slightly sweet beer with honey and apricot notes.

Jugo IPa (4pk)

$16.00Out of stock
Moxey: New England Style IPA (4PK)

Moxey: New England Style IPA (4PK)

$16.00Out of stock

SUPER Juicy, SUPER Hazy, low hop bitterness and all Juice Bomb Citra! ABV 5.5% **** ID required on pick up or delivery****

Punk: Porter (4PK)

Punk: Porter (4PK)

$15.00

“The Year Round Porter” delivers all the flavors of maple, caramel, roasted barley and chocolate you would expect in a porter without the heaviness that weighs you down. ABV 5.6% ***ID require on pickup or delivery ***

Spartan 300 Pale Ale (4pk)

$16.00

Our Owners Absolute FAV Beer! Brewed to commemorate our 300th batch. This Double dry hopped pale ale hits you with Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine dominate. A subtle malt sweetness brings the beer into balance. Warrior Hops to channel the inner Warrior in YOU!

SZNL Craic Monkey (4pk)

$15.00

SZNL Red Ass Monkey (4PK)

$16.00Out of stock
Tex S.: Amber (4PK)

Tex S.: Amber (4PK)

$15.00Out of stock

A medium bodied amber ale has a LOT of Flavor. ABV 5.7% ***ID required on Delivery or Pickup ****

Danny American Lager (4pk)

$15.00
Zen: Hefeweizen (4PK)

Zen: Hefeweizen (4PK)

$15.00Out of stock

A light bodied, refreshing , banana forward focused Hefeweizen. Super clean perfect example of the style.

Growlers (Pick Up/TOGO consumption ONLY *ID Required*) PICK UP @ BAR

Fills

$0.00+

Refill Your Growler. Growler will be sanitized/cleaned prior to filling with the beer of your choice.

Growler Glass Only

Growler Glass Only

$12.00

Don't have a Growler? Time to start your collection. *Graphic may vary depending on availability. Fill extra.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Perfect Pairing, Craft Beer & Pizza. And now you can get them together at Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen!

Website

Location

12024 HWY 290, Austin, TX 78737

Directions

Gallery
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen image
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen image
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen image
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beerburg Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
13476 Fitzhugh Road Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen OLD
orange star4.5 • 2,270
13187 Fitzhugh Rd Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Acopon Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
211 W Mercer St Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - South Congress
orange star4.4 • 2,420
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Last Stand Brewing - SoCo
orange starNo Reviews
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
St. Elmo Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
440 E Saint Elmo Rd Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston