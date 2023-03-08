Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irie Diner

No reviews yet

1177 Park Avenue

Orange Park, FL 32073

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Brown Stew Chicken
Caribbean Juices

Lunch Bowls (TO)

Lunch Options

Curry Chicken (lunch bowl)

Curry Chicken (lunch bowl)

$10.99
Jerk Chicken (lunch bowl)

Jerk Chicken (lunch bowl)

$10.99
Stew Chicken (lunch bowl)

Stew Chicken (lunch bowl)

$10.99
Jerk Pork (lunch bowl)

Jerk Pork (lunch bowl)

$10.99

Main Menu

Starters

Tobago Coconut Shrimp

Tobago Coconut Shrimp

$7.50+

5 count, 10

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$9.50+

5 count, 10

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Caribbean Favorites

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$14.00
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$14.00
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$19.00
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$15.00
Jerk Pork (Tenderlion)

Jerk Pork (Tenderlion)

$15.00
Jerk Ribs

Jerk Ribs

$15.00+
Oxtail

Oxtail

$28.00
Roti Meal

Roti Meal

$14.00

Seafood

Puerto Rico Shrimp

Puerto Rico Shrimp

$17.00
Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$26.00

Vegetarian

Dominica Veggie Station

Dominica Veggie Station

$14.00
Akee and Saltfish

Akee and Saltfish

$13.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Sides

Butter Rolls

Butter Rolls

$1.00
Cabbage

Cabbage

$4.00
Festivals

Festivals

$5.00
Irie Slaw

Irie Slaw

$5.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$4.00
Jerk Fries

Jerk Fries

$5.00
Mac Pie

Mac Pie

$5.00
Pepper Sauce

Pepper Sauce

$1.00+
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00
Rice & Red Beans

Rice & Red Beans

$4.00
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$1.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Veggies (broccoli, carrot, cauliflower)

Veggies (broccoli, carrot, cauliflower)

$5.00
Calaloo

Calaloo

$5.00

Juices & Sodas

Caribbean Juices

Caribbean Juices

$3.75
Caribean Sodas

Caribean Sodas

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Coke to go

Coke to go

$1.75

Coke Products

Bottle water

Bottle water

$1.75
Sparkling water

Sparkling water

$2.75
Pineapple Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.75

Dessert

Conconut Vanilla Cake

Conconut Vanilla Cake

$6.00
Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$6.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00
Mango Mousse

Mango Mousse

$5.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Caribbean Punch

Guinness Punch 24oz

Guinness Punch 24oz

$12.00
Peanut Punch 24oz

Peanut Punch 24oz

$10.00

Weekend Special

5-6 0z Lobster tail and Oxtails with two sides

Surf and Turf

$35.00Out of stock

Irie Merchandise

Merch options

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$9.99
Large Cotton Tote Bag

Large Cotton Tote Bag

$15.99
Cotton Tote Bag

Cotton Tote Bag

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Irie Diner Caribbean Restaurant in Orange Park is a dream come true for two Caribbean immigrants, Peter and Marko. Here at our restaurant, we’re committed to providing delicious Caribbean food in a family-friendly environment. Every dish on our menu is made from scratch using traditional recipes and top-quality ingredients. Not only that, but our friendly staff loves people and loves to cook. So stop on by or order online to experience a truly authentic Caribbean dining experience.

Website

Location

1177 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

