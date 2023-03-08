Restaurant info

Irie Diner Caribbean Restaurant in Orange Park is a dream come true for two Caribbean immigrants, Peter and Marko. Here at our restaurant, we’re committed to providing delicious Caribbean food in a family-friendly environment. Every dish on our menu is made from scratch using traditional recipes and top-quality ingredients. Not only that, but our friendly staff loves people and loves to cook. So stop on by or order online to experience a truly authentic Caribbean dining experience.

Website