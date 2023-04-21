Restaurant header imageView gallery

Koshary Corner 301 W 29th St Stall #11

review star

No reviews yet

301 W 29th St Stall #11

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Koshary Bowl


Koshary

Koshary Bowl

Koshary Bowl

$11.75

Signature Bowl and the National dish of Egypt!Starts with your choice of grain. pick from white rice, brown rice or quinoa. The traditional grain for this bowl is the white rice. The most popular is a mix is brown and quinoa. Your grains gets topped with lentils, gluten free pasta, tomato sauce, chickpeas, vinaigrette and fried onions.

Koshary Combo

Koshary Combo

$12.50

Everything the kosher bowl offers but with a side if greens. Pick your grain and your salad.

Koshary Kids Cup

$6.25

Salads & Mediteranean Bowls

Falafel and Fava Salad

Falafel and Fava Salad

$13.50

Signature salad topped with fava beans, falafel and salata baladi + Hummus, pickled vegetables, vinaigrette, tahini and aleppo pepper

Tofu & Quinoa Salad

Tofu & Quinoa Salad

$13.50

Signature salad topped with quinoa, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, and crispy fried onions + vinaigrette antahi

Vegan Chicken Shawerma Bowl

Vegan Chicken Shawerma Bowl

$13.50

Our signature salad topped with your choice of rice. Finished with vegan chicken strips, vinaigrette, pickled radish and drizzled with TAHINI Dresssing

Moussaka Bowl

Moussaka Bowl

$12.00

Roasted eggplants slowly cooked with onions, peppers, garlic, and spices in a rich, tomato sauce. Served over your choice of rice with a sprinkle of garlic dressing, hummus and spring onions. Finish with an add-on!

BYO - Build Your Own Bowl

BYO - Build Your Own Bowl

$13.00

Choose your base: grains, greens, or a mix. Layer with a variety of our freshly made toppings, dips, and dressings

Baskets & Light Fare

Falafel & Potato Basket

Falafel & Potato Basket

$10.50

Deep fried felafel with potatoes and salad. Our felafel is made out of chickpeas, fava beans, spices and herbs. Comes with a salad, pickles, red pepper, tahini and garlic dressing.

Beyond Kabob & Potato Basket

Beyond Kabob & Potato Basket

$10.25

Two Beyond Kabob pieces served with a side of roasted potatoes, dip, and a dressing choice. Our Kabob is made out of beyond meat.

Vegan Kofta Basket

Vegan Kofta Basket

$14.75Out of stock

Rice and lentil patty stuffed with vegan ground beef and served with a side of salad and a dressing of your choice

Egyptian Breakfast

Egyptian Breakfast

$14.75

Fava beans, falafel, pita bread, baba ganoush, roasted potatoes, garlic dressing, harissa, and pickles (ALL DAY)

Bread & Dip Mezza

Bread & Dip Mezza

$7.50

Choose up to three dips from our daily fresh variety. Served with pita bread or roasted potatoes.

Zaatar Flatbread

$8.75

Multigrain bread, hummus, zaatar spice blend, olive oil, salata baladi, and aleppo pepper + Garlic dressing.

Sides

Rosted Potatoes

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Garlic 3.25 oz

$1.00

Thini 3.25 oz

$1.00

Avocado Lime

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Extra Add Ons

Falafel - 1 piece

$1.00

Falafel - 3 pieces

$3.00

Chicken Shawerma

$3.00

Beyond Kabob - 1 piece

$1.75

Beyond Kabob - 2 pieces

$3.50

Vegan Kofta - 1 Patty

$4.00Out of stock

Tofu

$3.00

Ful - Fava Beans

$2.50

Pita Bread

$1.00

Turkish Coffee

Black

$3.00

Medium

$3.00

Sweet

$3.00

Extra Dressings

Hummus

$1.00

Baba Ganouch

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Tahini

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Hot red pepper

$1.00

Spicy red pepper

$1.00

Avocado Lime

$1.00

Drinks

Vimto Fruit Flavor Drink 355 ml

Vimto Fruit Flavor Drink 355 ml

$3.50
Barbican Apple

Barbican Apple

$3.75

Malt Beverage Barbican Apple Non Alcoholic Beer 11 oz.

Barbican Pomegranate

Barbican Pomegranate

$3.75

Malt Beverage Barbican Pomegranate Non Alcoholic Beer

Barbican Pineapple

Barbican Pineapple

$3.75

Malt Beverage Pineapple Non Alcoholic Bear

Best Mango Juice -Glass Bottle 9 oz.

Best Mango Juice -Glass Bottle 9 oz.

$3.60
Best Guava Juice -Glass Bottle 9 oz.

Best Guava Juice -Glass Bottle 9 oz.

$3.60

Hibiscus

$4.50

Bebrican Peach

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Healthful Egyptian Street Food, Come in and Enjoy!

Location

301 W 29th St Stall #11, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

