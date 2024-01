Holiday Dessert platter

$40.00

Holiday desserts! Featuring an array of sweet and savory delights, this platter includes luscious strawberries, crispy pretzels, juicy sliced apples, and classic Oreos and marshmallows, all coated in rich, velvety chocolate. With its perfect combination of textures and flavors, this indulgent platter is sure to delight and impress your Holiday guests