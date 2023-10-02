Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. 125 W Southway Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sourdough Pizzas, Breadsticks, Salads & More! Takeout - Delivery - Online Ordering - Curbside Pickup
Location
125 West Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, IN 46902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ralphy's Pizza & Golf - 2941 1/2 S Washington St, Kokomo, IN 46902
No Reviews
2941 South Washington Street Kokomo, IN 46902
View restaurant
Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana - Kokomo Markland Mall
No Reviews
1355 South Reed Rd. Kokomo, IN 46902
View restaurant
The Sandwich Shoppe - -125 W Jefferson St Suite 5
No Reviews
-125 W Jefferson St Suite 5 Tipton, IN 46072
View restaurant