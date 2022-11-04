Sammy's Halal Midtown imageView gallery
Sammy's Halal Midtown Sammy's Halal Midtown

922 8th Ave

New York, NY 10019

Platters

Combo over Rice

Combo over Rice

$8.00

One of our most popular dishes. A mix of our speciality grilled chicken, and lamb topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.

Chicken over Rice

Chicken over Rice

$7.00

Our speciality grilled chicken topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.

Lamb over Rice

Lamb over Rice

$7.00

Grilled lamb topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.

Gyros

Combo Gyro

Combo Gyro

$5.00

A combination of our speciality grilled chicken, and lamb with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$5.00

Our speciality grilled chicken with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$5.00

Grilled lamb with lettuce, red cabbage, grilled onions, cilantro, and sauce on a toasted pita bread.

Beverages

Bottled Poland Spring Water

Bottled Poland Spring Water

$1.00

Bottle (16.9oz)

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.00

12 oz can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

12 oz can

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can

$1.00

12 oz can

Extras

Toasted Pita Bread

$1.00

White Sauce (2 oz)

$0.89

One of our most popular sauces--a creamy and tangy mayo based sauce.

Green Sauce (2 oz)

$1.49

El Yucateco Green Chile Habanero Sauce

BBQ Sauce (2 oz)

$0.89

Thick, sweet, and smokey BBQ sauce.

Hot Sauce (2 oz)

$0.89

Its NOT your average "sour" hot sauce. This is a very thick and spicy chili based sauce.

Rice Only

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
