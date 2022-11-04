Sandwiches
Sammy's Halal Midtown Sammy's Halal Midtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
922 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
No Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurant