Graze By Sam

No reviews yet

550 W Date St. Suite B South

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Max Board - VICI

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Topo Chico Sparkling Water 12oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Benvolio Pinot Grigio - VICI

$38.00

Medium bodied with nuances of orange, citrus, lychee and floral notes with tastes of apples, stone fruit, and some pear.

Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc - VICI

$38.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay - VICI

$42.00
Lagar de Condesa Albarino - VICI

$42.00

Briny citrus, saline and lees aromas drive the nose on this minerally Albariño that also offers mild oak notes. Flavors of green banana, peach, apple and woodspice finish crisp and with a touch of elegance.

Liquid Geography Rose - VICI

$42.00

Aromas and flavors of strawberries, red-currant and white pepper show very good clarity and energy.

The Diver Brut Rose - VICI

$33.00

Aromas of red berries and honeysuckle followed by lively flavors of strawberry shortcake, cherry, and kiwi on a foundation of balanced acidity and effervescence.

Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano - VICI

$55.00

Aromas of plum and ripe blackberry. Each sip delivers a mouthful of ripe berries, leather and black pepper with subtle hints of oregano, dried herbs and a touch of vanilla; all leading to a dry and supple finish

Collier Creek Cabernet - VICI

$42.00

Velvet Hue. Hints of dark chocolate & raspberry.

Bone Shaker Zinfandel - VICI

$55.00

Deep red and purple in color, this wine has welcoming aromas of dark fruits with a tinge of licorice.

Heinz Eifel Riesling - VICI

$42.00

Catena White Blend - VICI

$62.00

Zardetto Brut - VICI

$38.00

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon - VICI

$62.00

Rainstorm Pinot Noir - VICI

$48.00

Finca Nueva Tempranillo - VICI

$45.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

Max Board - VICI

$36.00

3 artisan cheese | 3 cured meat with beer mustard, plum preserve, Mike’s hot honey, pickled vegetables, basil pesto, smoked almonds, grapes, crusty bread

Jordan Board - VICI

$28.00

2 artisan cheese | 2 cured meat with beer mustard, plum preserve, Mike’s hot honey, pickled vegetables, basil pesto, smoked almonds, grapes, crusty bread

Zach Board - VICI

$21.00

1 artisan cheese | 1 cured meat with beer mustard, plum preserve, Mike’s hot honey, pickled vegetables, basil pesto, smoked almonds, grapes, crusty bread

Welcome Drinks

Welcome - Beer

$1.63

Welcome - House Red

$1.63

Welcome - House White

$1.63
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
eatery. bar. bottle shop. nonsense.

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego, CA 92101

