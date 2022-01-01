Restaurant header imageView gallery

Howdy's - College Station

104 Reviews

$$

910 William D Fitch

Suite 100

College Station, TX 77845

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
TEXAN (Out Of Brisket)
Kid's Combo

Smoked Meat Pizzas

TEXAN (Out Of Brisket)

$12.95+

Our Signature Pizza! Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Colby Jack, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Fried Onion, Fried Jalapeño, Smokehouse BBQ Swirl

SMOKEHOUSE (Out Of, Bacon And Brisket)

$12.95+

Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Sliced Jalapeño, Chopped Garlic, Ranch Dressing Swirl

CATTLEBRAND (Out Of Bacon, And Brisket And Ham)

$12.95+Out of stock

Smoked Sauce, Mozzarella, Colby Jack, Smoked Sausage, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon

HILLBILLY HAWAIIAN (Out Of Bacon)

$12.95+Out of stock

Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Pulled Pork, Grill’d Fresh Pineapple

HOOT-N-HOLLER

$12.95+Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Smoked Flat Iron Steak, Smoked Sauce Dollops, Chimmichurri Dollops, Shredded Fresh Basil, Fried Onion

ROUND-UP

$12.95+

Smoked Sauce, Mozzarella, All Beef Pepperoni, Seasoned Beef, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Baby Portabella Mushroom, Poblano Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper

BOSS HOG ( Out Of Jalapenoes)

$12.95+Out of stock

Lemon Garlic Aioli, Smoked Pulled Pork, Roasted Garlic, Street Corn, Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Fresh Sliced Jalapeño, Fresh Chopped Cilantro, Tajin, Guajio Pepper Sauce, Fresh-cut Lemons and Limes

MEAT LOVERS CLASSIC

$12.95+

INSPIRED BY THE CLASSIC MEAT LOVERS PIZZA, BUT DIALED UP! All Beef Pepperoni + Italian Pork Sausage + Seasoned Ground Beef + Smoked Bacon + NY Style Sauce + Parmigianno Cheese

Smoked Chick'n Pizzas

SMOKIN' HEN

$12.95+

Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Chick’n, Crispy Chick’n Skin, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, BBQ Swirl

FLAMIN' YARD BIRD

$12.95+

Ranch Sauce, Buffalo Swirl, Mozzarella, Sliced Jalapeño, Smoked Chick’n, Crispy Chick’n Skin, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House Ranch Drizzle, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

ALFREDO PIZZA

$12.95+Out of stock

Veggie Lover Pizzas

STREET CORN

$12.95+Out of stock

Lemon Garlic Aoili, Mozzarella,Grill’d Corn, Mayo, and Lime Mix, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Seasoning, Fresh Cilantro, Parmesan Cheese, Guajio Sauce Dots

TEXA-RITA

$12.95+Out of stock

Smoked Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano, Shredded Fresh Basil Leaf, Campari Tomato, EVOO

SMOKIN' MUSHROOM

$12.95+Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Spread, Mozzarella, Smoked Portabella Mushroom, Baby Portabella Mushroom, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano, Chimmichurri Dollops, Diced Garlic

FARM-TO-MARKET

$12.95+

Smoked Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Portabella Mushroom, Baby Portabella Mushroom, Poblano Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Green Olive, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onion

Build 'Yer Own Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN

$7.95+

Cheese + 1 Topping

Start 'Er Up

BLT Bruschetta

$8.95Out of stock

Smoked Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Mozzarella, Campari Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Drizzle

Howdy's Ranch Stix

$6.95Out of stock

Hand Tossed Artisanal Dough Bread Stix, Brushed with House Ranch Dressing, Ranch Seasoning, Parmigiano cheese, plus dipping sauce.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.95

BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$6.95+Out of stock

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$6.95+

SPICY BBQ

SPICY BBQ

$6.95+Out of stock

TANGY BBQ

TANGY BBQ

$6.95+Out of stock

CHILI LIME

CHILI LIME

$6.95+Out of stock

LEMON GARLIC

LEMON GARLIC

$6.95+Out of stock

SHAKES

OL' FASHION VANILLA

$5.50

CHOCO-HOLIC

$5.50

STRAWBERRY DREAM

$5.50Out of stock

PARENT TRAP

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo, Peanut Butter

HORCHATA

$5.50Out of stock

Horchata Mix, Cinnamon Teddy Grahams

COOKIES & CREAM

$5.50

Oreo Cookie Crumble

TRIPLE COOKIE BOMB

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo Crumble, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Sugar Cookie Dough

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$5.50Out of stock

TEXAS PECAN PIE

$5.50Out of stock

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

COTTON CANDY

$5.50Out of stock

THE PEPPERMINT EXPRESS

$5.50Out of stock

SMALL SUNDAE

$2.50

LARGE SUNDAE

$5.50

PARTY DRINKS

2L COKE

$3.00Out of stock

2L COKE ZERO

$3.00

2L DR. PEPPER

$3.00Out of stock

2L DIET DR. PEPPER

$3.00

2L SPRITE

$3.00

2L ROOT BEER

$3.00Out of stock

1 GL LEMONADE

$6.00Out of stock

1 GL CHERRY LEMONADE

$6.00Out of stock

VITAMIN WATER

VITAMIN WATER

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Combo

$4.95

Kid's Drinks

$2.00

Lunch

Lunch THE TEXAN

$9.95

Lunch The SMOKEHOUSE

$9.95

Lunch The CATTLEBRAND

$9.95

Lunch The HOOT-N-HOLLER

$9.95

Lunch The HILLBILLY HAWAIIAN

$9.95

Lunch The ROUNDUP

$9.95

Lunch The SMOKIN' HEN

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch The FLAMIN' YARD BIRD

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch A Street Corn Named Desire

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch The TEXA-RITA

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch The SMOKIN' MUSHROOM (OUT OF SMOKED MUSHROOM)

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch The FARM-to-MARKET

$9.95

Lunch Meat Lover's Classic

$9.95

Lunch Boss Hog

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch BYO

$7.95

Lunch Caprese

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch Greek Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch House

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch Cobb

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch Southwest BBQ Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch Alfredo (OUT OF SPINACH)

$9.95Out of stock

SAUCE

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75

SIDE OF JALAPENO RANCH

$0.75

SIDE OF GHOST RANCH

$0.75Out of stock

SIDE OF BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE OF SMOKED SAUCE

$0.75Out of stock

SIDE OF NEW YORK SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE OF CHIMICHURRI

$0.75Out of stock

SIDE OF GARLIC PASTE

$0.75Out of stock

SIDE OF LEMON GARLIC AIOLI

$0.75Out of stock

SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75Out of stock

SIDE OF CHIANTI BASIL

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Home of the Original Award Winning Texas Grill'd Pizza

