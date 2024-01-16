This restaurant does not have any images
Leo & Company Essex Junction
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
You are in good company. Leo & Company’s menu will include everything from juices and smoothies to salads and sandwiches using only ingredients Leo would have approved of - local and high quality! The market will be no exception sourcing local artisan breads, VT veggies, meats and poultry, dairy and eggs.
Location
21 Essex Way Suite 418, Essex Junction, VT 05452