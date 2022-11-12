Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Armored Cow Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

8821 JW Clay Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4pk - GF Hell Yeah IPA - ABV 6.5%
Space Rental
4pk - Bitchin Betty - ABV 5.4%

16 oz Cans

4pk - Bang Bang IPA - ABV 7.3%

4pk - Bang Bang IPA - ABV 7.3%

$4.00

Our fifth and final version of “Off the Grid,”our fan favorite juicy IPA. This New England style IPA was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops. Lots of flavor with little bitterness. Fruity notes of citrus, mango, and tropical fruits. 2-row malt, light wheat, and lots of oats for that silky smooth mouth feel. This beer is a banger!

4pk - Shake that Axe - ABV 4.9%

4pk - Shake that Axe - ABV 4.9%

$3.00

This light lager uses the perfect mix of flaky corn and pilsner malt that is wonderfully crisp. It your new favorite game day beer.

4pk - Bitchin Betty - ABV 5.4%

4pk - Bitchin Betty - ABV 5.4%

$12.00+

A distinctive dark brown ale that is brewed with both chocolate and honey malts.

4pk - Fun51weizen - ABV 5.4%

4pk - Fun51weizen - ABV 5.4%

$12.00+

This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish that pours with a light haze.

4pk - GF Hell Yeah IPA - ABV 6.5%

$4.00

In the days of the Haze, some of you may be let down when your favorite brewery doesn't have a Hazy on tap. Not to worry, we got your fallback crutch right here. This American IPA was brewed with Centennial, Amarillo, and Citra hops. After a taste, this delicious beer will have you rethinking which IPA is your go-to.

Bastogne Bulldog - ABV 4.8%

Bastogne Bulldog - ABV 4.8%

$12.00+

This beer is a nod to our head brewer's service with the 327th infantry regiment, nicknamed "Bastogne Bulldogs" referring to their legacy with the Battle of the Bulge during WW2. This thirst quenching Witbier is perfect for any occasion this summer, with notes of watermelon and sea salt, it will never leave you thirsty.

4pk - GF Miss Rosie - ABV 5.2%

$16.00+

Golden Lager a toast to Rosie the Riveter!

4pk - The Lancaster - Blue Belle Blonde Ale - 5.6%

$12.00+

Cheers to an Armored Cow Love story. We partnered with our regulars, The Lancaster's, to make this delicious blueberry vanilla ice cream blonde ale. Many of their first dates were at Armored Cow, they shared a beer the night they got engaged, and eventually had their wedding reception at Armored Cow. We are so happy to spread their love story - especially with this tasty Blonde.

4pk - GF Outlander - ABV 5.6%

$16.00+

In the days of the Haze, some of you may be let down when your favorite brewery doesn't have a Hazy on tap. Not to worry, we got your fallback crutch right here. This American IPA was brewed with Centennial, Amarillo, and Citra hops. After a taste, this delicious beer will have you rethinking which IPA is your go-to.

4pk - Hopnado

4pk - Hopnado

$4.00

Our fifth and final version of “Off the Grid,”our fan favorite juicy IPA. This New England style IPA was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops. Lots of flavor with little bitterness. Fruity notes of citrus, mango, and tropical fruits. 2-row malt, light wheat, and lots of oats for that silky smooth mouth feel. This beer is a banger!

4pk - Ludwig - ABV 5.8%

$12.00+

This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish that pours with a light haze.

Crowlers - 32 oz Cans

Bang Bang - Hazy IPA - ABV 7.3%

Bang Bang - Hazy IPA - ABV 7.3%

$12.00

Our fifth and final version of “Off the Grid,”our fan favorite juicy IPA. This New England style IPA was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops. Lots of flavor with little bitterness. Fruity notes of citrus, mango, and tropical fruits. 2-row malt, light wheat, and lots of oats for that silky smooth mouth feel. This beer is a banger!

Blitzkrieg Hop - Imperial IPA - ABV 9.1%

Blitzkrieg Hop - Imperial IPA - ABV 9.1%

$15.00

Aye Oh, Let's Go! Prepare yourself to jam out to this imperial IPA pumped with Zappa and Mosaic Hops. This tropical IPA is hazy and citrusy with a unique touch of mint.

Sleepless in Seattle - Imperial Stout - ABV 12%

Sleepless in Seattle - Imperial Stout - ABV 12%

$24.00

This imperial stout was infused with single origin cocoa nibs and roasted with Pure Intentions coffee. To finish it off we added a touch of vanilla.

Shake that Axe - Lt Lager - ABV 4.5%

Shake that Axe - Lt Lager - ABV 4.5%

$8.00

This light lager uses the perfect mix of flaky corn and pilsner malt that is wonderfully crisp. It your new favorite game day beer.

Bitchen Betty - Brown Ale - ABV 4.5%

Bitchen Betty - Brown Ale - ABV 4.5%

$10.00

A distinctive dark brown ale that is brewed with both chocolate and honey malts.

Fun51weizen- ABV 5.4%

Fun51weizen- ABV 5.4%

$10.00

This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish that pours with a light haze.

GF Whole Lotta Rosie - Coffee Blonde - ABV 4.8%

GF Whole Lotta Rosie - Coffee Blonde - ABV 4.8%

$11.00

Many people may remember our GF Blonde “Miss Rosie.” Well, Rosie got a makeover and she tastes even better. This new Blonde ale has a splash of vanilla coffee thats just as crisp as the original.

GF Gingers Revenge

GF Gingers Revenge

$11.00

A Moscow Mule, Ginger's Revenge: Lime Agave balances ginger heat with fresh lime juice and organic agave nectar. Bright, citrusy, and refreshing.

GF Pineapple Cider - ABV 5%

GF Pineapple Cider - ABV 5%

$12.00

Land of Enchantment - Blackberry Crumble Sour Ale - 4.8%

$11.00

Spelling Bee

The "Buzzed" Spelling Bee Participant

$10.00Out of stock

Food Truck Friday Vendors

Space Rental

Space Rental

$30.00

Please enter your name, what you sell and the date you will participate and your phone number. Thanks

Pumpkin Succulent Workshop

1 Person

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come pick up and enjoy!

Website

Location

8821 JW Clay Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

Gallery
Armored Cow Brewing Co. image
Armored Cow Brewing Co. image
Armored Cow Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Heist Brewery - NoDa
orange star4.0 • 2,000
2909 N Davidson St #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
orange star4.6 • 535
1906 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Craft Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
1320 south church street charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Edge City Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109 Charlotte, NC 28212
View restaurantnext
The Suffolk Punch
orange starNo Reviews
2911 Griffith St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #12 University
orange star4.4 • 3,627
7003 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston