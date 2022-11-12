Armored Cow Brewing Co.

4pk - GF Hell Yeah IPA - ABV 6.5%

$4.00

In the days of the Haze, some of you may be let down when your favorite brewery doesn't have a Hazy on tap. Not to worry, we got your fallback crutch right here. This American IPA was brewed with Centennial, Amarillo, and Citra hops. After a taste, this delicious beer will have you rethinking which IPA is your go-to.