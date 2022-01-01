Mexican & Tex-Mex
American
Corner Taco
1,844 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
818 Post St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
No Reviews
20 W Adams Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurant