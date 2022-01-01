Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Corner Taco

1,844 Reviews

$$

818 Post St

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Popular Items

Dijon Buttermilk Fried Chicken Taco
24 Hour Carnitas Taco
General Tso's Chicken Taco

Tacos

24 Hour Brisket Taco

$3.95

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.

24 Hour Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.

Blackened Mahi Taco

$4.95

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and house made Sriracha.

Dijon Buttermilk Fried Chicken Taco

$3.25

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.

General Tso's Chicken Taco

$3.25

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and General Tso's sauce.

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.

Jerk Chicken Taco

$3.25

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce..

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and habanero sauce.

Sour Cherry Tenderloin Asada Taco

$4.95

Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.

Tempeh Taco

$3.75

Vegetarian. Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, and lime.

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Quesadillas & More

White Cheddar Quesadilla 12"

$8.00

White Cheddar Quesadilla *add any taco protein for the taco price

The Dyno-Myte

$10.75

Nachos with all-natural white cheddar and brie fondue, piquillo peppers, grape tomatoes, pinto beans, house pickled jalapenos, and house-made crema.

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

$9.75

Carnitas, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans and house made sriracha.

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$9.75

Marinated jerk chicken, sharp white cheddar, black beans, pineapple brown butter, and basmati rice.

Brisket Burrito

$10.45

Brisket, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans, and house-made sriracha

Fried Shrimp Burrito

$11.75

Shrimp, basmati rice, sharp white cheddar, black beans, and house-made sriracha

Sour Cherry Beef Tenderloin Burrito

$11.75

Marinated beef tenderloin, brie, basmati rice, black beans and house made sriracha.

Sides

Yucca Fries

$4.75

Yucca Fries (V)

Guacamole & Chips

$8.95

House made Guacamole (4oz) with corn tortilla chips (V)

Queso w/Brie & Chips

$6.75

Queso with Brie (4oz) with corn tortilla chips

Chipotle Salsa & Chips

$3.00

Black Beans & Basmati Rice

$3.00

Black beans + Basmati Rice (cooked in Ham & Porcini Broth)

Side of Black Beans

$2.00

Cooked in Ham & Porcini Broth

Basmati Rice

$2.00

Housemade Crema

$0.75

Housemade Queso Fresco

$0.75

Side of Sharp White Cheddar

$1.00

House Pickled Jalapeños

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Bottle of Spring Water

$2.00

Cherry Limeade

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Catering Tacos ( 25 tacos or more ) Please contact us at 904-240-0412 to place a catering order. 48 hours notice required. Pickup only.

Call for catering - 904-240-0412

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:15 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location

818 Post St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Directions

Corner Taco image
Corner Taco image
Corner Taco image

