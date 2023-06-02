Some Beaches Food 21 North Bear Lake Boulevard

  • Home
Popular Items

The Rock Burger

$7.49

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles on a Stone Ground® Bun. • Add Bacon - $1.49

Little Burger

$5.99

Slider Size Burger with Pickles & Ketchup. Add Cheese for Free. All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.

Rendevous Beach Loaded Fries

$7.99

Seasoned Fries with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, and Jalapenos smothered in White Queso and BBQ Sauce.

Food

Burgers

South Eden Burger

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard. • Add Cheese or Bacon - $.99 / $1.49 ea

Spinnacker Burger

$7.99

Bacon, Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese, & Chad’s® Sassy BBQ Sauce on a Stone Ground® Bun.

The Rock Burger

$7.49

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles on a Stone Ground® Bun. • Add Bacon - $1.49

Gus' Avocado Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard. • Add Cheese or Bacon - $.99 / $1.49 ea

Pulled Pork, Shrimp, Brisket

1st Point Pulled Pork

$8.99

Pulled Pork, Chad’s® Sassy BBQ Sauce, Chopped Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, & Jalapeno Peppers on a Stone Ground® Ciabatta Bun.

2nd Point Pulled Pork

$8.49

Pulled Pork, Chad’s® Sweet Raspberry BBQ Sauce, & Coleslaw on a Stone Ground® Ciabatta.

Siddoway Pulled Pork

$8.49

Pulled Pork, Chad’s® Sweet Raspberry BBQ Sauce on a Stone Ground® Ciabatta.

Rendevous Beach Loaded Fries

$7.99

Seasoned Fries with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, and Jalapenos smothered in White Queso and BBQ Sauce.

Fish Haven Shrimp Po'Boy

$8.99

Fried Shrimp, Tomato and Lettuce, with Creamy Chili Lime Sauce on Toasted Ciabatta Bun. • Add Avocado or Bacon - $.99 / $1.49 ea

Siddoway Brisket

$9.99

Tender shredded brisket, with Chad's Raspberry BBQ sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.

1st Point Brisket

$10.99

Tender shredded brisket, bacon crumbles, Chad's Sassy BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, and jalapeno slices on a toasted ciabatta bun.

2nd Point Brisket

$9.99

Tender shredded brisket, our house made coleslaw, Chad's Raspberry BBQ sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Wraps

Avocado Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Spinach Tomato with Ranch Dressing in a Tomato Wrap.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato with Chad’s Raspberry BBQ Sauce in a Tomato Wrap.

Chipotle Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Fried Shrimp, Tomato, Lettuce, with Creamy Chili Lime Sauce in a Tomato Basil Wrap. • Add Avocado or Bacon - $.99 / $1.49 ea

Salads

BC Chicken Avocado Salad

$9.99

Smoked Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, and Diced Tomatoes on Chopped Romaine. • Best with Ranch Dressing

East Side Apple Salad

$9.99

Chopped Apples, Candied Walnuts, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese on Fresh Spinach and Chopped Romaine Lettuce. • Best with Chad’s® Raspberry Vinaigrette. • Add Chicken Breast - $1

West Side Bacon Salad

$9.99

Pulled Pork, Crumbled Bacon, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, & Red Onion on Spinach and Romaine Lettuce. • Best with Ranch Dressing

Kid's Menu

All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.

Little Burger

$5.99

Slider Size Burger with Pickles & Ketchup. Add Cheese for Free. All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.

Kid's Pulled Pork

$5.99

1/2 Ciabatta with Sweet Raspberry BBQ Sauce. All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.

Corn Dog

$5.99

All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

All kids menu includes choice of fries or onion rings and 12 oz fountain drink.

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Seasoned with the skin on to make a crunchy, salty treat.

Onion Rings

$5.29

Beer battered the way God intended.

Mac Bites

$5.29

Coleslaw

$3.99

Sweet and crunchy. Made fresh with our own recipe!

Side Salad

$3.99

Made fresh with your choice of dressing.

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Small Drink

$1.29

Medium Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Bai

$2.79

Gatorade

$2.49

Starbucks

$3.29

Water- Fiji

$2.29

Water- Little Springs

$1.89
