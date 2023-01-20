Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tabboule

484 E Evesham Rd

Suite 3

Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Pitas

BYO Pita

$13.55

Build-Your-Own gyro, falafel, or chicken pita wrap. Mix and match tons of proteins, sauces, & topping choices!

Gabriel Pita

$12.75

Grilled pita wrapped with: Chicken Tikka | Tzatziki & Tamarind Chutney Sauce | Feta Cheese | TAB Chips (in it) | Classic Garlic Hummus *Modifications & options are limited*

Holden Pita

$13.55

Grilled pita wrapped with: Shaved Lamb & Falafel | Tzatziki & Curry Yogurt Sauce | Diced Cucumber | Feta Cheese | Chopped Samosa *Modifications & options are limited*

NYC Pita

$11.55

Grilled pita wrapped with: Shaved Lamb | Spicy Tzatziki | Sauteed Peppers & Onions | Battered Fries (in it) *Modifications & options are limited*

Q Pita

$11.55

Grilled pita wrapped with: Chicken Tikka | Tzatziki Sauce | Chopped Romaine | Feta Cheese | Basmati Rice (in it) *Modifications & options are limited*

Traditional Pita

$13.55

Grilled pita wrapped with: Shaved Lamb | Tzatziki Sauce | Shredded Iceberg | Diced Tomato | Sliced Raw Onions *Modifications & options are limited*

TAB Cheesesteak Pita

$13.55

Grilled pita wrapped with: Shaved Lamb | Curry Yogurt Sauce | Sliced Sauteed Peppers & Onions | Melted American Cheese *Modifications & options are limited*

Bowls

BYO Bowl

$14.55

Build-Your-Own gyro, falafel, or chicken bowl. Choose a base, protein, sauce, & toppings. Mix and match tons of options & choices! *Comes with pita bread slice*

Gabriel Bowl

$13.75

A signature bowl filled & layered with: Choice of Base | Chicken Tikka | Tzatziki & Tamarind Chutney Sauce | Feta Cheese | TAB Chips (in it) | Classic Garlic Hummus *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Holden Bowl

$14.55

A signature bowl filled & layered with: Choice of Base | Shaved Lamb & Falafel | Tzatziki & Curry Yogurt Sauce | Diced Cucumber | Feta Cheese | Chopped Samosa *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

NYC Bowl

$14.55

A signature bowl filled & layered with: Choice of Base | Shaved Lamb | Spicy Tzatziki | Sauteed Peppers & Onions | Battered Fries (in it) *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Q Bowl

$13.55

A signature bowl filled & layered with: Choice of Base | Chicken Tikka | Tzatziki Sauce | Chopped Romaine | Feta Cheese | Basmati Rice *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Traditional Bowl

$14.55

A signature bowl filled & layered with: Choice of Base | Shaved Lamb | Tzatziki Sauce | Shredded Iceberg | Diced Tomato | Sliced Raw Onions *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

TAB Cheesesteak Bowl

$14.55

A signature bowl filled & layered with: Choice of Base | Shaved Lamb | Curry Yogurt Sauce | Sliced Sauteed Peppers & Onions | Melted American Cheese *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Salads

BYO Salad

$14.75

Build-Your-Own gyro, falafel, or chicken salad. Mix and match tons of proteins, sauces, & topping choices! *Comes with pita bread slice*

Gabriel Salad

$13.75

Fresh-crisp lettuce topped with: Chicken Tikka | Tzatziki & Tamarind Chutney Sauce | Feta Cheese | TAB Chips (in it) | Classic Garlic Hummus *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Holden Salad

$14.55

Fresh-crisp lettuce topped with: Shaved Lamb & Falafel | Tzatziki & Curry Yogurt Sauce | Diced Cucumber | Feta Cheese | Chopped Samosa *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

NYC Salad

$14.55

Fresh-crisp lettuce topped with: Shaved Lamb | Spicy Tzatziki | Sauteed Peppers & Onions | Battered Fries (in it) *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Q Salad

$13.55

Fresh-crisp lettuce topped with: Chicken Tikka | Tzatziki Sauce | Feta Cheese | Basmati Rice *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Traditional Salad

$14.55

Fresh-crisp lettuce topped with: Shaved Lamb | Tzatziki Sauce | Diced Tomato | Sliced Raw Onions *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

TAB Cheesesteak Salad

$14.55

Fresh-crisp lettuce topped with: Shaved Lamb | Curry Yogurt Sauce | Sliced Sauteed Peppers & Onions | Melted American Cheese *Comes with pita bread slice* *Modifications & options are limited*

Budget Box Collection

BYO Budget Box

$8.90

Build-Your-Own gyro, falafel, or chicken, Budget Box! What is a Budget Box? A Budget Box is a bowl on a budget! Choose a base, protein, sauces, toppings, and more. Mix and match tons of proteins, sauces & topping choices!

Signature Sides

TAB Fries

$5.85

Mildly Spiced Middle-Eastern Seasoned Battered French Fries | Splash of Lemon | Side of Curry Yogurt Sauce

Falafels & Tahini

$5.90

Four Handmade Fried Falafel Balls | Side of Tahini Sauce

Hummus & Pita

$4.90

One Whole Grilled Pita Cut in Eighths | Side of Hummus

Samosas & Tamarind

$6.10

Two Jumbo Potato & Pea Filled Fried Indian Pastries | Side of Tamarind Chutney Sauce

Classic Sides

Battered Fries

$4.85

Crispy & Irresistible Battered French Fries | Choice of Side Sauce

Basmati Rice

$3.25

Seasoned, Aromatic, Long Grain Rice | Choice of Side Sauce

Chicken Fritter Strips

$6.90

Four Crispy Fried Chicken Fritter Strips | Choice of Side Sauce

TAB Chips

$4.10

Mildly Spiced Middle-Eastern Seasoned Pita Chips | Choice of Side Dip

Pita Bread

$3.10

One Whole Grilled Pita Bread | Choice of Side Dip

Shaved Lamb

$7.90

Shaved Lamb Side Protein | 8 Ounce | Choice of Side Dip

Chicken Tikka

$7.90

Chicken Tikka Side Protein | 8 Ounce | Choice of Side Dip

Extra Side Sauces

Extra Sides of All Our Homemade Sauces | All Sizes Available

Extra Side Hummus

Extra Sides of Both Our Homemade Hummus | All Sizes Available

Extra Side Ingredients

Extra Sides of Chopped Veggies, Feta, & Olives | All Sizes Available

Desserts

Baklava

$3.15

Flaky Sweet Pastry Made With Thin Sheets of Dough Soaked in Honey & Layered With Walnuts | One Single Piece

Mom’s Fudge Brownies

Homemade Fudge Brownies Just Like Mom Used to Bake | Variety of Flavors Available

Beverages

Bottled Soda

Bottled Coke & Diet Coke | 20oz Bottles

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9oz Bottles

Fountain Beverage

Lemonade, Iced Teas, & Sodas | 24oz Cups

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A unique fast causal gyro & falafel counter service restaurant. We specialize in custom gyro pitas, bowls, salads, samosas, & falafel! Build your own creations or order our recommendations.

484 E Evesham Rd, Suite 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

