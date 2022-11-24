Ore Nell's BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!
Location
2 Badgers Island W, Kittery, ME 03904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant