Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ore Nell's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

2 Badgers Island W

Kittery, ME 03904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Barbecue For Two
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

Protein

1/4lb Brisket

1/4lb Brisket

$10.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2lb Brisket

1/2lb Brisket

$19.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1lb Brisket

1lb Brisket

$30.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$13.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs

1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$10.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$19.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$30.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

MEat Texas Hot Link

MEat Texas Hot Link

$8.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

BBQ Tofu Tray

BBQ Tofu Tray

$9.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request (Please let us know in Special Instructions if you would like your sides to be vegan!)

1/4lb Pulled Pork

1/4lb Pulled Pork

$8.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2lb Pulled Pork

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$14.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1lb Pulled Pork

1lb Pulled Pork

$27.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Trays To Share

Barbecue For Two

Barbecue For Two

$39.00

1/4 lb Brisket, 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, 1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs, Three Lil Sides. Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Family Cookout

Family Cookout

$94.50

1/2 lb Brisket, 1/2 lb Pulled Pork, 1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs, 1/2 Chicken, 2 Texas Hot Links, Four Big Sides. Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Independence Day

$18.36Out of stock

Sandwiches

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce. GF bread available upon request $2
Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

MEat Hot Link Sandwich

MEat Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

Sides & Snacks

Lil Mac N' Cheese

Lil Mac N' Cheese

$6.00
Big Mac N' Cheese

Big Mac N' Cheese

$8.00
Lil Cole Slaw

Lil Cole Slaw

$5.00
Big Cole Slaw

Big Cole Slaw

$6.50
Lil Pinto Beans

Lil Pinto Beans

$5.00
Big Pinto Beans

Big Pinto Beans

$6.50
Lil Potato Salad

Lil Potato Salad

$5.00
Big Potato Salad

Big Potato Salad

$6.50
Lil Collard Greens

Lil Collard Greens

$5.00
Big Collard Greens

Big Collard Greens

$6.50
Fries

Fries

$7.00
Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.00

Pecans, Cotija, Ranch Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$9.00

Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions

Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$3.00
House BBQ Sauce

House BBQ Sauce

$9.00

16 oz glass bottle of our house barbecue sauce

De Arbol BBQ sauce

De Arbol BBQ sauce

$9.00

16 oz bottle of our De Arbol barbecue sauce

Philbur’s No. 14 Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

5oz Bottle of Hot Sauce Made in Portsmouth, NH

Pulled Pork Dippahs

$17.00Out of stock

Specials

Fried Dough

$8.00
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

$7.00

De Arbol Honey

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$14.00

Ground Brisket, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions

Chili Snappah Dogs

$8.00

Southwest Corndogs

$10.00

Brisket Taco

$9.00

Greenlaw Salad

$14.50

Carnival Corn

$7.00

Special Wings

$18.00

Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Wings

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Homemade Toffee, Nilla Wafer Crumble, Brûléed Banana, Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake

$7.00

Powdered Sugar, De Arbol Honey, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Flourless German Chocolate Cake, Toasted Coconut Dip, Sugared Pecans, Whipped Cream

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Beverages TO-GO

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.25

4.8%

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00

4.5%

Vida Margarita TO GO

Vida Margarita TO GO

$23.50

Everyone's Favorite Margarita - TO GO! Each bottle is pre made with tequila and is 2 servings. Pour 5 ounces of mix in a shaker with ice, shake vigorously and pour over fresh ice!

Willy Hank TO GO

Willy Hank TO GO

$19.50Out of stock

Our House Made sweet tea with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka. Take one home today! 2 Servings per bottle!

Bottle of Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle of Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

13% ABV - Marlborough, New Zealand

Sweet Tea TO GO

Sweet Tea TO GO

$4.00
Unsweetened Tea TO GO

Unsweetened Tea TO GO

$4.00
Lemonade TO GO

Lemonade TO GO

$4.00

Bottle Charles & Charles Chardonnay

$38.00

Youngins

Kids Mac N' Cheese

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Kids Pb&J

Kids Pb&J

$6.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Restaurant Week

3 Course

$45.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Turkey Leg

$15.00

Carnival Corn

$10.00

Red Snappers

$16.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Bayou Bowl

$19.00

Corn Dogs

$15.00

Fried Oreos

$10.00

Fried Dough

$10.00

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Merchandise

Ore Nells Hat

Ore Nells Hat

$25.00

Ore Nells T Shirt

$20.00

Ore Nell's Hoodie

$38.00

Unisex Sizing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!

Website

Location

2 Badgers Island W, Kittery, ME 03904

Directions

Gallery
Ore Nell's BBQ image
Banner pic
Ore Nell's BBQ image
Ore Nell's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rosa Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
70 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Buoy Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1 Badgers Island West Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
orange star4.7 • 200
67 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Sol
orange starNo Reviews
111 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Dwyer's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
96 Bridge Street Porstmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kittery

The Black Birch - 2 Government Street
orange star4.7 • 663
2 Government Street Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Lovebirds Donuts - Online
orange star4.6 • 413
450 US Rte. 1 Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Festina Lente
orange star4.7 • 125
1 Government Street Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kittery
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston