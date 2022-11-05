Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Middle Eastern

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

827 Reviews

$$

16 Pleasant St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Cheese Plain
Caesar Salad
Teta's Wings

Small Plates

Crab Cake

$10.00
Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Lightly fried, herb ricotta, house marinara

Grape leaves

$10.00

Rice, lamb, middle eastern spices, yogurt sauce

House Meatballs

$14.00

Kibbeh Balls

$9.00

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.00

House breaded, boquerones caper sauce, marinara

PEI Mussels

$14.00

Prince Edward Island mussels in white wine, lemon, butter, pistachios

Ravioli Di Fungi

$10.00

Mushroom ravioli in a wild mushroom purée, finished with fontina cheese, organic white truffle oil

Charred Steak Fries

$10.00

Hand cut, Calabrian chili aioli

Teta's Wings

$9.00
Tripoli Dip

Tripoli Dip

$25.00

Traditional hummus, baba ghanouj, labneh, cured olives, herb olive oil, grilled flatbread

Your Choice-Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Your Choice-Hummus

$9.00

Your Choice-Labneh

$9.00

Salads

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Feta Cheese

$1.50

Add Goat Cheese

$1.50

Add Lamb

$9.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Prosciutto Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, topped with prosciutto crudo on a bed of arugula

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, garlic herb croutons, parmesan cheese

Fattoush

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pita chips, sumac, lemon garlic vinaigrette

The Oregano

$14.00

Arugula, bulgur wheat couscous, caramelized onion, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mixed herbs, lemon vinaigrette

The Ugly Caprese

The Ugly Caprese

$14.00

Mozzarella di bufala (DOC), seasonal heirloom tomatoes, basil, capers, EVOO

Pasta And Parmigiana

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$28.00

Parmigiano reggiano, garlic, white wine, broccoli

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Pounded and saute'ed with fresh thyme, button mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, shallots, creamy marsala wine sauce .

Fettuccine Pesto

$23.00

Fettuccine pasta, basil walnut pesto, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, EVOO

Parmigiana Chicken

Parmigiana Chicken

$29.00

Garlic herb panko, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil, penne or linguini

Parmigiana Eggplant

$26.00

Garlic herb panko, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil, penne or linguini

Pasta with Meatballs

$27.00

Housemade meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, penne or linguini

Pasta with Sauce

$15.00

your choice of pasta, (penne or linguine) with our homemade marinara sauce

Salsiccia alla Norcina

$30.00

A traditional dish from the town of Norcia, wild boar sausage in a creamy ricotta sauce, truffle oil, served over truffle sacchetti pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Garlic, lemon, white wine butter sauce with fresh parsley over linguini

Desserts

lemoncello cake

$7.00
Pizza Cookie

Pizza Cookie

$7.00

House made chocolate chip cookie dough baked in our brick oven, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

tiramisu

$7.00

Speciality Pizza Dinner

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, chicken, spinach, sundried tomatoes, olives and feta cheese.

Sm Mediterranean

$18.00

Sm Berkshire

$19.00

Fontina and ricotta cheese, roasted wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked ham, arugula, truffle oil, parmigiano reggiano

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella, roasted pulled chicken, shaved red onions, housemade buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, celery

Sm Cheese Plain

$14.00

Sm Italian Garden

$18.00

Your choice of crushed tomato sauce or garlic olive oil, spinach, artichoke, tomatoes, onion, eggplant & fresh mozzarella cheese, finished with gorgonzola crumbles

Sm Lasagna Pizza

Sm Lasagna Pizza

$18.00

Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, herb ricotta, dollops of San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Sm Louisiana

$18.00

Barbecue sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, chicken & red caramelized onions, fresh cilantro .

Sm Margherita di Bufala

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce,DOC mozzarella di bufala, basil leaves, EVOO

Sm Oregano

$18.00

Oregano, thyme, roasted sesame, sumac, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, cured olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint

Sm Pepperoni Classico

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, sliced button mushrooms, parmigiano reggiano

Sm Pepperoni Plain

$17.75

Sm Quattro Carne

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house made sausage, smoked bacon, meatballs, pepperoni

Sm Ricotta Napolitana

$18.00

Garlic olive oil, smoked mozzarella, herb ricotta, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, evoo

Sm Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Sm Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.00

Garlic white wine butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Sm Traditional Sausage

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house made sausage, roasted red peppers, parmigiano reggiano

Sm Wild Mushroom

Sm Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella & fontina, wild mushrooms, red onion jam, truffle oil, scallions

Lg Berkshire

$28.00

Fontina and ricotta cheese, roasted wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked ham, arugula, truffle oil, parmigiano reggiano

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Smoked mozzarella, roasted pulled chicken, shaved red onions, housemade buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, celery

Lg Italian Garden

$27.00

Your choice of crushed tomato sauce or garlic olive oil, spinach, artichoke, tomatoes, onion, eggplant & fresh mozzarella cheese, finished with gorgonzola crumbles

Lg Lasagna Pizza

Lg Lasagna Pizza

$27.00

Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, herb ricotta, dollops of San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Lg Louisiana

$27.00

Barbecue sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, chicken & red caramelized onions, fresh cilantro .

Lg Margherita di Bufala

$27.00

San Marzano tomato sauce,DOC mozzarella di bufala, basil leaves, EVOO

Lg Mediterranean

$27.00

Lg Oregano

$27.00

Oregano, thyme, roasted sesame, sumac, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, cured olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint

Lg Pepperoni Classico

$27.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, sliced button mushrooms, parmigiano reggiano

Lg Quattro Carne

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house made sausage, smoked bacon, meatballs, pepperoni

Lg Ricotta Napolitana

$25.00

Garlic olive oil, smoked mozzarella, herb ricotta, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, evoo

Lg Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Lg Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$28.00

Garlic white wine butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Lg Traditional Sausage

Lg Traditional Sausage

$27.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house made sausage, roasted red peppers, parmigiano reggiano

Lg Wild Mushroom

Lg Wild Mushroom

$28.00

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella & fontina, wild mushrooms, red onion jam, truffle oil, scallions

Lg Cheese Plain

$19.00

Lg Pepperoni Plain

$22.75

Build Your Own Pizza

Large BYO cheese

$19.00

Small BYO cheese

$14.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids Ice Cream Sunde

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

kids Pasta with Butter

$11.00

kids Pasta with Sauce

$11.00

kids Pasta with Sauce & Meatballs

$15.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Sides

Broccoli Side

$4.00

extra bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread on Side

$3.50

Side of Anchoives

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Lamb

$9.00

Side of Meat Balls

$7.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Ital & Med Entrees

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

Creamy polenta, spinach & grape tomatoes.

Mediterranean Lamb Kabob

$33.00

Marinated lamb, za'atar flatbread, hummus, tabbouleh, garlic herb olive oil .

Sicilian Salmon

$29.00

Pan seared, lemon aioli, over a bed of rice & lentil pilaf, grilled asparagus

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$30.00

Wild mushroom risotto topped with sauteed shrimp, chicken and chorizo sausage.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Let's go to Oregano!!

Website

Location

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

