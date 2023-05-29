Oregon Coast Pizzeria 2165 Winchester Ave.
2165 Winchester Ave.
Reedport, OR 97467
Food Menu
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Three eggs and Cheese
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, and Cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, Green Peppers,Onions, and Cheese
Combo Omelet
Sausage ,Bacon, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, and Cheese
Two Eggs
O.C.P. Platter
Three Pieces of Bacon, Served With Two Eggs and a Half Order of French Toast
Meat And Eggs
Your Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and Two Eggs
O.C.P. Scrambler
Sausage, Cheese, Onion, Bell Peppers, Hash Brown, with Gravy on top
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with Sausage Gravy and Two Eggs
Steak and Eggs
6 ounce Sirlion, served with Two Eggs
Eggs Benedict
Two Eggs Poached on an English Muffin, serverd with Ham, and Fresh Hollandaise Sauce
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits and Gravy 1/2 order
French Toast
French Toast 1/2 order
Pancakes Tall
Pancakes Short
1. Lighter side
Two Slices of Bacon Hash Browns and one Egg
2.. Lighter side
Two Sausage Links with Hash Browns and one Egg
3. Lighter side
Slice of Ham with Hash browns and one Egg
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
The Super Half Pounder
1/2 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Thousand Island
The Deluxe Burger
1/3 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Thousand Island
Patty Melt
1/3 LB burger with Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, and Sauce on your Choice of Bread
Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Burger
2/3 LB Burger Stuffed with Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, and Topped with Onion Rings on a Jumbp bun
Mushroom Cheese Burger
1/3 LB Burger, Sauteed Fresh Mushrooms, with Melted Swiss and Out Special Sauce
Clubhouse Sandwich
Triple Decker with Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on your Choice of Grilled Bread
Prime Dip
Sliced Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms
Turkey Dip
Roasted Turkey Smothered in Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Pesto Ailoi, and Spinach with Turkey Au Juice
Crab Melt
Dungeness Crab, Cream and Melted Cheddar Cheese on your Choice of Grilled Bread
Tuna Melt
Albacore Tuna with Melted Swiss Cheese on your Choice of Grilled Bread
1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup
soup and your Choice of Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef
Philly Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
ketch-All sandwich
Candian bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, blended Cheeses, Green Peppers and Onions all Baked on a French roll and topped with Fresh Tomatoes and Tuscany Dressing
Grilled Ham and cheese
Chicken Strip Basket
Lunch Special
Soups and Salads
Ceasar Salad
Comes with a Breadstick
Taco Salad
Seasoned Beef with Lettuce, Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sout Cream in a Taco Shell
Chef Salad
Lots of Smoked Ham, Turkey, Olives, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese and Egg
Oregon Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie
Dungeness Crab, Egg, Cheese, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumber, and Topped with Green Pepper
Chicken Spinach Salad
Grilled Chicken tossed with Candied Pecans, Cheddar Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Spinach, and our House Tuscany Dressing
Dinner Salad
Salad Bar 1 Trip
All you can eat Salad
Cup
Bowl
Quart
Half Gal
Gallon
Bread Bowl
Bay Shrimp Au Gratin
Clam Chowder in a sourdough Bread Bown topped with Cheese and Bay Shrimp
Dungeness Crab Au Gratin
Clam Chowder in a sourdough Bread Bown topped with Cheese and Crab
Dinner
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon, comes with fresh vegetables your choice baked or mashed potatoes and Soup or Salad
Grilled Halibut
Grilled Halibut, comes with fresh vegetables your choice baked or mashed potatoes and Soup or Salad
Grilled Cod
Grilled Cod, comes with fresh vegetables your choice baked or mashed potatoes and Soup or Salad
10 Ounce Top Sirloin
A juicy 10 oz sirloin cooked to perfection, comes with fresh vegies, mashed or baked potatoes and soup or salad
Surf and Turf
A juicy 10 oz sirloin with 3 prawns, comes with fresh vegies, mashed or baked potatoes and soup or salad
Salisbury Steak
A delicious burger steak topped with Gravy and Mushrooms
Dinner Special
Seafood and Baskets
Fish and Chips (cod)
Hal Fish and Chips
Sal Fish and Chips
Clam Strips
Battered Strips of Clam's Served with Steak Fries, Coleslaw and House made Tarter Sauce
Double Clam Strips
Battered Strips of Clam's Served with Steak Fries, Coleslaw and House made Tarter Sauce
Alaskan cod Fish Tacos
Two Hand Dipped Alaskan Cod Tacos topped wtih our yummy Cucumber Salsa served with Fries.
Halibut Fish Tacos
Two Hand Dipped Halibut Fish Tacos topped wtih our yummy Cucumber Salsa served with Fries.
Shrimp Tacos
Two Hand Dipped Bay Shrimp Tacos topped wtih our yummy Cucumber Salsa served with Fries.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Served with Fries, Garlic Toast and Coleslaw
Calamari Basket
Served with Fries, Garlic Toast and Coleslaw
Scallap Basket
Served with Fries, Garlic Toast and Coleslaw
Captain's Platter
An array of Clam Strips, Popcorn shrimp, Scallops and Calamari
Appetizers
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Pub Fries
Cheezy Sticks
Medium Size Pizza made with White Sauce and lots of Cheese
Bread Sticks (4)
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Mojos SM
Mojos LG
Steak Fries
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Deep Fried Green Beans
Curly Fries
Chicken Gizzards
Reg Fries
Pasta
Kids Menu
Shakes and Desserts
Sides
Slice
Slice with Pop
SM Ranch
LG Ranch
SM fry sauce
LG fry sauce
SM Marinara
LG Marinara
Thousand Island
Honey mustard
Blue cheese
Italian
Pineapple
Jalapeno
Salsa
Tomatoes
Anchovies
Smoked Oysters
Crab
Shrimp
Parmesan
Peppers
Coleslaw
Fries
Tots
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
SM Mojos
LG Mojos
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Toast
1 Biscuit
Garlic Toast
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Hashbrowns
1 Piece Halibut
1 Piece Cod
Tarter sauce
Guacamole
Sour Cream
1 Drum
1 Thigh
1 Breast
Chicken
8 Piece Chicken
12 Piece Chicken
16 Piece Chicken
20 Piece Chicken
Two Pieces and Mojos
Four Piece and Mojos
Two Piece All White and Mojos
Four Piece All White and Mojos
Two Piece All Dark and Mojos
Four Piece All Dark and Mojos
Wings and Mojos
Hot Wings and Mojos
BBQ Wings and Mojos
Honey Garlic Wings and Mojos
Teriyaki Wings and Mojos
Double Wings (no mojo)
2 Piece only
2 Piece All white only
4 Piece All white only
2 Piece all Dark only
4 Piece all Dark only
6 Piece only
6 Piece All White Only
6 Piece All Dark Only
4 Piece Only
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Beer
Apocalypse IPA
Heff
Coor Light
Arch Rock (Lager)
Atlas (Cider)
Three Creeks (Porter)
White Claws
Corona
Wine
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mug Root Beer
Mtn. Dew
Orange
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Pepsi 20oz
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Mug Root Beer 20oz
Mtn. Dew 20oz
Sierra Mist 20oz
Dr. Pepper 20oz
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Mug Root Beer 2 Liter
Mtn. Dew 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Dr. Pepper 2 Liter
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Hot Chocolate
Small Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Milk
Bottle Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Rockstar
Coffee
Decaf
Water
Hot Tea
Pizza
Mini Pizza
Mini Cheese
Cheese
Mini Pepperoni
Pepperoni
Mini Granite
Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage
Mini Boulder
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp
Mini Hot and Spicy
A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis
Mini BBQ Chicken
Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce
Mini Garlic Chicken
Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce
Mini The Ketch-All
Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes
Mini Chicken Fajita
Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend
Mini Ray's Combo
Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage
Mini Bedrock's Combo
Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage
Mini Taco Chicken
Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes
Mini Taco Beef
Mini Greek
Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Mini Vegetarian
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Mini Foundation Combo
Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef
Mini Rip Tide
Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp
Mini Hawaiian
Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple
Mini Rock
A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Mini Ultimate Meat Lovers
loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage
Small Pizza
Small Cheese
Cheese
Small Pepperoni
Pepperoni
Small Granite
Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage
Small Boulder
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp
Small Hot and Spicy
A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis
Small BBQ Chicken
Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce
Small Garlic Chicken
Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce
Small The Ketch-All
Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes
Small Chicken Fajita
Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend
Small Ray's Combo
Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage
Small Bedrock's Combo
Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage
Small Taco Chicken
Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes
Small Taco Beef
Small Greek
Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Small Vegetarian
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Small Foundation Combo
Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef
Small Rip Tide
Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp
Small Hawaiian
Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple
Small Rock
A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Small Ultimate Meat Lovers
loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage
Small Half & Half Specialty
Medium Pizza
Medim Cheese
Cheese
Medium Pepperoni
Pepperoni
Medium Granite
Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage
Medium Boulder
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp
Medium Hot and Spicy
A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis
Medium BBQ Chicken
Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce
Medium Garlic Chicken
Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce
Medium The Ketch-All
Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Chicken Fajita
Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend
Medium Ray's Combo
Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage
Medium Bedrock's Combo
Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage
Medium Taco Chicken
Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes
Medium Taco Beef
Medium Greek
Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Vegetarian
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Foundation Combo
Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef
Medium Rip Tide
Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp
Medium Hawaiian
Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple
Medium Rock
A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Ultimate Meat Lovers
loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage
Medium Half & Half Specialty
Giant Pizza
Giant Cheese
Cheese
Giant Pepperoni
Pepperoni
Giant Granite
Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage
Giant Boulder
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp
Giant Hot and Spicy
A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis
Giant BBQ Chicken
Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce
Giant Garlic Chicken
Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce
Giant The Ketch-All
Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes
Giant Chicken Fajita
Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend
Giant Ray's Combo
Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage
Giant Bedrock's Combo
Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage
Giant Taco Chicken
Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes
Giant Taco Beef
Giant Greek
Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Giant Vegetarian
Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Giant Foundation Combo
Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef
Giant Rip Tide
Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp
Giant Hawaiian
Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple
Giant Rock
A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Giant Ultimate Meat Lovers
loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage
Giant Half & Half Specialty
Come in and enjoy!
2165 Winchester Ave., Reedport, OR 97467