Oregon Coast Pizzeria 2165 Winchester Ave.

Food Menu

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Three eggs and Cheese

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, and Cheese

Denver Omelet

$13.00

Ham, Green Peppers,Onions, and Cheese

Combo Omelet

$14.00

Sausage ,Bacon, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, and Cheese

Two Eggs

$8.95

O.C.P. Platter

$13.95

Three Pieces of Bacon, Served With Two Eggs and a Half Order of French Toast

Meat And Eggs

$12.95

Your Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and Two Eggs

O.C.P. Scrambler

$12.95

Sausage, Cheese, Onion, Bell Peppers, Hash Brown, with Gravy on top

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Served with Sausage Gravy and Two Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$15.95

6 ounce Sirlion, served with Two Eggs

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Two Eggs Poached on an English Muffin, serverd with Ham, and Fresh Hollandaise Sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy 1/2 order

$5.50

French Toast

$6.00

French Toast 1/2 order

$5.00

Pancakes Tall

$6.00

Pancakes Short

$5.00

1. Lighter side

$8.95

Two Slices of Bacon Hash Browns and one Egg

2.. Lighter side

$8.95

Two Sausage Links with Hash Browns and one Egg

3. Lighter side

$8.95

Slice of Ham with Hash browns and one Egg

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Lunch

The Super Half Pounder

$14.95

1/2 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Thousand Island

The Deluxe Burger

$12.95

1/3 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Thousand Island

Patty Melt

$13.95

1/3 LB burger with Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, and Sauce on your Choice of Bread

Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Burger

$16.95

2/3 LB Burger Stuffed with Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, and Topped with Onion Rings on a Jumbp bun

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$13.95

1/3 LB Burger, Sauteed Fresh Mushrooms, with Melted Swiss and Out Special Sauce

Clubhouse Sandwich

$13.95

Triple Decker with Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on your Choice of Grilled Bread

Prime Dip

$14.95

Sliced Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms

Turkey Dip

$13.95

Roasted Turkey Smothered in Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Pesto Ailoi, and Spinach with Turkey Au Juice

Crab Melt

$16.95

Dungeness Crab, Cream and Melted Cheddar Cheese on your Choice of Grilled Bread

Tuna Melt

$14.95

Albacore Tuna with Melted Swiss Cheese on your Choice of Grilled Bread

1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup

$10.95

soup and your Choice of Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef

Philly Sandwich

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

ketch-All sandwich

$9.95

Candian bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, blended Cheeses, Green Peppers and Onions all Baked on a French roll and topped with Fresh Tomatoes and Tuscany Dressing

Grilled Ham and cheese

$9.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.95

Lunch Special

$12.95

Soups and Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Comes with a Breadstick

Taco Salad

$13.95

Seasoned Beef with Lettuce, Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sout Cream in a Taco Shell

Chef Salad

$14.95

Lots of Smoked Ham, Turkey, Olives, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese and Egg

Oregon Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie

$19.95

Dungeness Crab, Egg, Cheese, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumber, and Topped with Green Pepper

Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken tossed with Candied Pecans, Cheddar Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Spinach, and our House Tuscany Dressing

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Salad Bar 1 Trip

$6.95

All you can eat Salad

$12.95

Cup

$5.95

Bowl

$8.95

Quart

$13.95

Half Gal

$27.50

Gallon

$55.00

Bread Bowl

$12.95

Bay Shrimp Au Gratin

$16.95

Clam Chowder in a sourdough Bread Bown topped with Cheese and Bay Shrimp

Dungeness Crab Au Gratin

$19.95

Clam Chowder in a sourdough Bread Bown topped with Cheese and Crab

Dinner

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Grilled Salmon, comes with fresh vegetables your choice baked or mashed potatoes and Soup or Salad

Grilled Halibut

$21.95

Grilled Halibut, comes with fresh vegetables your choice baked or mashed potatoes and Soup or Salad

Grilled Cod

$18.95

Grilled Cod, comes with fresh vegetables your choice baked or mashed potatoes and Soup or Salad

10 Ounce Top Sirloin

$24.95

A juicy 10 oz sirloin cooked to perfection, comes with fresh vegies, mashed or baked potatoes and soup or salad

Surf and Turf

$28.95

A juicy 10 oz sirloin with 3 prawns, comes with fresh vegies, mashed or baked potatoes and soup or salad

Salisbury Steak

$14.95

A delicious burger steak topped with Gravy and Mushrooms

Dinner Special

$16.95

Seafood and Baskets

Fish and Chips (cod)

$16.95

Hal Fish and Chips

$21.95

Sal Fish and Chips

$19.95

Clam Strips

$8.95

Battered Strips of Clam's Served with Steak Fries, Coleslaw and House made Tarter Sauce

Double Clam Strips

$11.95

Battered Strips of Clam's Served with Steak Fries, Coleslaw and House made Tarter Sauce

Alaskan cod Fish Tacos

$14.95

Two Hand Dipped Alaskan Cod Tacos topped wtih our yummy Cucumber Salsa served with Fries.

Halibut Fish Tacos

$17.95

Two Hand Dipped Halibut Fish Tacos topped wtih our yummy Cucumber Salsa served with Fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Two Hand Dipped Bay Shrimp Tacos topped wtih our yummy Cucumber Salsa served with Fries.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Served with Fries, Garlic Toast and Coleslaw

Calamari Basket

$14.95

Served with Fries, Garlic Toast and Coleslaw

Scallap Basket

$14.95

Served with Fries, Garlic Toast and Coleslaw

Captain's Platter

$19.95

An array of Clam Strips, Popcorn shrimp, Scallops and Calamari

Appetizers

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$9.95

Pub Fries

$14.95

Cheezy Sticks

$18.75

Medium Size Pizza made with White Sauce and lots of Cheese

Bread Sticks (4)

$4.65

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.95

Mojos SM

$5.50

Mojos LG

$7.95

Steak Fries

$4.95

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.95

Deep Fried Green Beans

$6.75

Curly Fries

$4.95

Chicken Gizzards

$6.95

Reg Fries

$3.75

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Served with Garlic Toast

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Served with Garlic Toast

Crispy Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Served with Garlic Toast

Dungeness Crab Alfredo

$19.95

Served with Garlic Toast

Bay Shrimp Alfredo

$19.95

Served with Garlic Toast

Veggie Alfredo

$16.95

Kids Menu

B.L,T, and Fries

$9.95

Kraft Mac-N-Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$9.95

Braves Burger and Fries

$9.95

Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.95

Shakes and Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.95

Cream Pie

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Shake

$6.95

Vanilla Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Blackberry Shake

$6.95

Single Scoop

$3.75

Double Scoop

$6.75

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Sides

Slice

$3.50

Slice with Pop

$5.00

SM Ranch

$0.25

LG Ranch

$0.50

SM fry sauce

$0.25

LG fry sauce

$0.50

SM Marinara

$0.25

LG Marinara

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Pineapple

$2.95

Jalapeno

$2.95

Salsa

$0.50

Tomatoes

$4.50

Anchovies

$3.50

Smoked Oysters

$3.50

Crab

$6.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Parmesan

$0.25

Peppers

$0.25

Coleslaw

$2.95

Fries

$4.95

Tots

$4.95

Curly Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

SM Mojos

$5.50

LG Mojos

$7.95

Bacon

$5.95

Sausage

$5.95

Ham

$5.95

Toast

$3.75

1 Biscuit

$2.50

Garlic Toast

$4.95

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$3.50

1 Piece Halibut

$6.95

1 Piece Cod

$3.95

Tarter sauce

$0.25

Guacamole

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

1 Drum

$2.95

1 Thigh

$2.95

1 Breast

$3.95

Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

$17.95

12 Piece Chicken

$22.95

16 Piece Chicken

$28.95

20 Piece Chicken

$33.95

Two Pieces and Mojos

$8.95

Four Piece and Mojos

$12.95

Two Piece All White and Mojos

$9.95

Four Piece All White and Mojos

$14.95

Two Piece All Dark and Mojos

$9.50

Four Piece All Dark and Mojos

$13.95

Wings and Mojos

$10.95

Hot Wings and Mojos

$10.95

BBQ Wings and Mojos

$10.95

Honey Garlic Wings and Mojos

$10.95

Teriyaki Wings and Mojos

$10.95

Double Wings (no mojo)

$15.95

2 Piece only

$5.45

2 Piece All white only

$7.95

4 Piece All white only

$11.95

2 Piece all Dark only

$4.95

4 Piece all Dark only

$9.95

6 Piece only

$13.95

6 Piece All White Only

$17.95

6 Piece All Dark Only

$14.95

4 Piece Only

$8.95

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.95

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.95

Margarita

$7.95

Mimosa

$4.95

Screwdriver

$6.95

AMF

$9.95

Cherry Bomb

$9.95

Mixed

$6.95

Double

$10.95

Shot

$5.95

Beer

Apocalypse IPA

$5.95

Heff

$5.95

Coor Light

$4.95

Arch Rock (Lager)

$5.95

Atlas (Cider)

$5.95

Three Creeks (Porter)

$5.95

Apocalypse IPA

$10.95

Heff

$10.95

Coor Light

$8.95

Arch Rock (Lager)

$10.95

Atlas (Cider)

$10.95

Three Creeks (Porter)

$10.95

Apocalypse IPA

$15.95

Heff

$15.95

Coor Light

$13.95

Arch Rock (Lager)

$15.95

Atlas (Cider)

$15.95

Three Creeks (Porter)

$15.95

Apocalypse IPA

$26.95

Heff

$26.95

Coor Light

$24.95

Arch Rock (Lager)

$26.95

Atlas (Cider)

$26.95

Three Creeks (Porter)

$26.95

Apocalypse IPA

$21.95

Heff

$21.95

Coor Light

$19.95

Arch Rock (Lager)

$21.95

Atlas (Cider)

$21.95

Three Creeks (Porter)

$21.95

White Claws

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Wine

Merlot

$5.95

Cabernet

$5.95

Merlot

$13.75

Cabernet

$13.75

Zinfandel

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Zinfandel

$13.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Andre

$5.50

Champagne

$13.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Mtn. Dew

$2.95

Orange

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Pepsi 20oz

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.50

Mug Root Beer 20oz

$3.50

Mtn. Dew 20oz

$3.50

Sierra Mist 20oz

$3.50

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$3.50

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.95

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.95

Mug Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.95

Mtn. Dew 2 Liter

$4.95

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$4.95

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$4.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Rockstar

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Water

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pizza

Mini Pizza

Mini Cheese

$7.60

Cheese

Mini Pepperoni

$8.50

Pepperoni

Mini Granite

$10.30

Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage

Mini Boulder

$10.30

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp

Mini Hot and Spicy

$10.30

A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis

Mini BBQ Chicken

$10.30

Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce

Mini Garlic Chicken

$10.30

Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce

Mini The Ketch-All

$11.20

Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes

Mini Chicken Fajita

$11.20

Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend

Mini Ray's Combo

$11.20

Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage

Mini Bedrock's Combo

$11.20

Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage

Mini Taco Chicken

$11.20

Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes

Mini Taco Beef

$11.20

Mini Greek

$11.20

Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Mini Vegetarian

$11.20

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Mini Foundation Combo

$11.20

Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef

Mini Rip Tide

$9.40

Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp

Mini Hawaiian

$9.40

Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple

Mini Rock

$9.40

A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Mini Ultimate Meat Lovers

$12.10

loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage

Small Pizza

Small Cheese

$11.90

Cheese

Small Pepperoni

$13.40

Pepperoni

Small Granite

$16.40

Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage

Small Boulder

$16.40

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp

Small Hot and Spicy

$16.40

A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.40

Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce

Small Garlic Chicken

$16.40

Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce

Small The Ketch-All

$17.90

Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes

Small Chicken Fajita

$17.90

Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend

Small Ray's Combo

$17.90

Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage

Small Bedrock's Combo

$17.90

Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage

Small Taco Chicken

$17.90

Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes

Small Taco Beef

$17.90

Small Greek

$17.90

Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Small Vegetarian

$17.90

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Small Foundation Combo

$17.90

Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef

Small Rip Tide

$14.90

Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp

Small Hawaiian

$14.90

Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple

Small Rock

$14.90

A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Small Ultimate Meat Lovers

$19.40

loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage

Small Half & Half Specialty

Medium Pizza

Medim Cheese

$18.75

Cheese

Medium Pepperoni

$20.95

Pepperoni

Medium Granite

$25.35

Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage

Medium Boulder

$25.35

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp

Medium Hot and Spicy

$25.35

A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis

Medium BBQ Chicken

$25.35

Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce

Medium Garlic Chicken

$25.35

Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce

Medium The Ketch-All

$27.55

Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Chicken Fajita

$27.55

Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend

Medium Ray's Combo

$27.55

Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage

Medium Bedrock's Combo

$27.55

Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage

Medium Taco Chicken

$27.55

Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes

Medium Taco Beef

$27.55

Medium Greek

$27.55

Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Vegetarian

$27.55

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Foundation Combo

$27.55

Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef

Medium Rip Tide

$25.35

Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp

Medium Hawaiian

$25.35

Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple

Medium Rock

$25.35

A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Ultimate Meat Lovers

$29.75

loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage

Medium Half & Half Specialty

Giant Pizza

Giant Cheese

$23.80

Cheese

Giant Pepperoni

$27.40

Pepperoni

Giant Granite

$34.60

Made With Pepperoni, Fresh Green Peppers and Topped with Italian Sausage

Giant Boulder

$34.60

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives and Shrimp

Giant Hot and Spicy

$34.60

A Spicy Blend of Pepperoni, Linguica and Pepperoncinis

Giant BBQ Chicken

$34.60

Made with Mesquite Chicken and Smothered with our own BBQ Sauce

Giant Garlic Chicken

$34.60

Chicken on our Garlic White Sauce

Giant The Ketch-All

$38.20

Made with Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and onion Topped with Tuscany Dressing and Fresh Tomatoes

Giant Chicken Fajita

$38.20

Mesquite Chicken, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onions made with our own Homemade Ranch Sauce Toped with a three Cheese Blend

Giant Ray's Combo

$38.20

Piles of Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Beef and Sausage

Giant Bedrock's Combo

$38.20

Oodles of Pepperoni, Pineapple, shrimp and Italian Sausage

Giant Taco Chicken

$38.20

Made with Black Olives, and Topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and Tomatoes

Giant Taco Beef

$38.20

Giant Greek

$38.20

Made with Fresh Spinach, Salami, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts all on our Homemade Ranch Sauce and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Giant Vegetarian

$38.20

Made with Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives Green Onions and Green Peppers topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Giant Foundation Combo

$38.20

Loads of real Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms and Beef

Giant Rip Tide

$31.00

Topped with Delicious Canadian Bacon and Shrimp

Giant Hawaiian

$31.00

Loads of real Canadian Bacon topped with Pineapple

Giant Rock

$31.00

A layer of Canadian Bacon topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Giant Ultimate Meat Lovers

$41.80

loaded with Meat. Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bacon Bits, Beef, and Italian Sausage

Giant Half & Half Specialty

