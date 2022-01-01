Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Ore House

1,822 Reviews

$$$

147 E COLLEGE DR

Durango, CO 81301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1972, the Ore House is one of Colorado's oldest and finest restaurants. Decorated with intricate murals and historical artifacts, the dining room exemplifies the heritage, history and culture of Southwestern Colorado. In this chef owned and operated steakhouse you will be treated to hand-cut steaks, sustainable wild-caught seafood and seasonal, local ingredients. The Ore House is well-known for an extensive whiskey and wine collection, as well as an ever-evolving craft cocktail menu.

Website

Location

147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Gallery
Ore House image
Ore House image
Ore House image
Ore House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Roost
orange star4.3 • 136
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
11th Street Station - Ernies - 1101 Main Ave
orange star4.5 • 613
1101 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings - Durango North
orange star4.5 • 173
2411 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
HomeSlice Pizza N Main-N Main St
orange star4.0 • 106
2957 Main Ave. Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
The Lift Cascade - 50827 US-550
orange starNo Reviews
50827 US-550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durango

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
James Ranch Grill
orange star4.7 • 767
33846 Highway 550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
11th Street Station - Ernies - 1101 Main Ave
orange star4.5 • 613
1101 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Cuckoo's Chicken House - Cuckoo's Chicken
orange star4.3 • 472
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Durango Joes - Drive Thru North - 3455 Main Ave
orange star4.6 • 339
3455 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durango
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston