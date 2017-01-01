Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

558 Reviews

$$

5625 221st Pl SE #120

Issaquah, WA 98027

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu
California roll
Orenji Dragon

Cold Drinks

Iced Hokkaido Milk Tea

Iced Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.95
Iced B & W

Iced B & W

$5.95

Half milk tea & half coffee

The Blue Drink

The Blue Drink

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade Boba

$4.95
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25
Boba Straw-Lemonade

Boba Straw-Lemonade

$5.25
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00
Iced Peach Tea

Iced Peach Tea

$4.50
Iced Mango Tea

Iced Mango Tea

$4.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.50
Small Milk

Small Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$4.00
Small Chocolate Milk

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Tea Leamonade

$4.50

Juice Apple

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Roger(coke, cherry)

$4.50

Dino Drink( Green)

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$1.50

Organic Genmaicha, premium green tea

Hot Ginger Tea

$4.50

Hot Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot B & W

$5.95

Drink Open/special

Halloween Drink

$4.90

Small Halloween Drink

$3.50

Bottle Sake

BT House Cold 300ml

$15.00

Junmai Sake

1.Hakkaisan(blue) 300ml

1.Hakkaisan(blue) 300ml

$29.00

Hakkaisan Junmai has honeysuckle, melon, pineapple and sugar aroma, with a rounded flavor and soft mouth-feel balanced by acidity.

2.Jumai Kimoto 300ml

2.Jumai Kimoto 300ml

$31.00

Kurosawa sake, from the beautiful Nagano prefecture in Japan. has been brewed using the unique and traditional Kimono process since 1858. The many steps of hand brewing ensure a clean, dry and distinctive taste in every bottle.

3.Okunomatsu Tokubetsu 300ml

$26.00
4.Thousand dream 300ml

4.Thousand dream 300ml

$26.00

Elegant aroma, clean and delicious

5.Mizbasho Ginjo 300ml

$26.00

6. Dassai 45, 300ml

$33.00
7. Green Ridge 300ml

7. Green Ridge 300ml

$36.00

Floral nose and mellow fruity flavor. Pair great with sushi

8.Sho Chiku Bai Nigiri 300ml

$19.00

Its full, pleasantly sweet and complex flavor and smooth texture guarantee.

9. Summer Snow 500ml

9. Summer Snow 500ml

$58.00Out of stock

A deluxe label for nigiri fans, this unfiltered sake is voluptuously rich and brimming with exuberant flavor.

10. Hana Fuji Apple 300 ml

$19.00

Hana is a premium sake with refreshing fruit flavor. it contains no preservatives. This wonderful blend of delicious fruit flavors makes Hana sake a delightful drinks for all occasions.

11.CHOYA Plum wine 750ml

$42.00
12. Mirror of truth 720ml

12. Mirror of truth 720ml

$66.00

One of Japan's best-loved sakes....comfortingly familiar with a range of subtle, organic flavors and a pleasantnnatural sweetness

13. Tenth Degree 720ml

13. Tenth Degree 720ml

$69.00

A martini- lover's sake. Dry and clear with a hint of juniper reminiscent of Tanqueray. Super dry ginjo sake.

14.Yuzu Sake 720ml

14.Yuzu Sake 720ml

$59.00

Refreshing and delicious. delightful

BT Black bottle 300ml

BT Black bottle 300ml

$29.00

The true revival of the classic sake from Samurai era.

BT Nigori Kurosawa( Green Bottle) 300ml

$24.00

This sake's fruity nose and creamy "umami " flavor" make it an excellent complement to either spicy foods or desserts.

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Premuim Ginjo Sake

$27.00

Sake by glass

Hot Sake

$12.00

Large Hot Sake

$16.00

House Cold Sake300ml

$15.00

Yuzu Citrus Glass

$10.50

Plum Wine

$10.00

Japanese Beer & IPA

Kirin

Kirin

$6.00
Large Kirin

Large Kirin

$11.00
Sapporo

Sapporo

$6.00
Large Sapporo

Large Sapporo

$11.00
Sapporo Light

Sapporo Light

$6.00

IPA Japan Dragon

$7.00

Wine by glass

Red,Cabernet

$9.00

White, Chardonnay

$9.00

White,Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Champagne/ Sparkling Wine

$13.00

Glass Plum Wine

$10.00

Bottle Wine

BT House Red

$34.00

BT Chardonnay

$34.00

BT Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BT Rose

$34.00

BT Choya Plum Wine 750ml

$42.00

BT Champagne small

$13.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Signature Cocktails

Yuzu Lemondrop

$15.00

Most popular cocktails! Perfect balance of yuzu sake and vodka. Try one today :)

JW Milk Tea

$14.00

Johnnie Walker high rye whisky meet our delicious milk tea, so smooth and so amazing !

Toki Mule

$15.00

Take the classic and adding our twist ! Japaneses whisky- Suntory Whisky Toki, fresh ginger, lime and ginger beer all in a cool cooper mug, enjoy!

Lady Ginger

$12.00

Soju, fresh ginger, black sugar, shaken with a lot of ice. Little sweet and great tasing ginger flavor.

Kahlua Milk Tea

$12.00

Creamy, sweet and very dreamy! Our adult version of Milk Tea

Kyoto Plum Spritzer

$12.00

Plum wine, soda water over ice. Perfect pair with sushi & ramen

Dancing Mango

$12.00

Mango sauce, fresh brewed tea , soju shaken and served over ice

Toki Old Fashion

$16.00

Taking the classic old fashion to the next level, using Toki whisky, bitter, light sugar, Bourbon cherry. Enjoy!

Japanese Whisky/ Whisky

Toki

$14.50

Hibiki

$17.50

Nikka Coffey Gain

$20.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$22.00

Nikka Taketsuru

$27.00Out of stock

Nikka MIYAGIKYO

$28.00

Nikka YOICHI

$28.00

Top Shelf Spirits

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$12.00

Seagram's Gin

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Shochu

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Bacardi Rum

$10.50

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Don Julio Tequila

$13.00

Pedleton Whisky

$10.00

1800 Silver Tequila

$13.00

1800 Reposado Tequila

$15.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

Bombay Gin

$11.00

JW BLACK LABEL

$12.00

Johnny Walker

$11.00

Need Chopsticks ?

Please add this item to your cart so we will provide a pair of chopsticks for you. Thank you !
Appetizers

Edamame

$5.90

Steamed soy beans, sprinkled with salt

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix salad , shredded carrot and mango cubes, topped with sesame ginger dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

with green onion and tofu

Miso Soup Large

Miso Soup Large

$5.00

with green onion and tofu

10oz Steamed Mixed Veggies

$5.00
Salt & Pepper Calamari

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$10.90

crispy calamari rings with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Kara-age

Chicken Kara-age

$9.50

Japanese-style popcorn chicken, fried to perfection

Gyoza 8

$9.90
Gyoza 12

Gyoza 12

$12.90

Best way to enjoy dumpling. A thin dough with crispy bottom.

Picoso Popper

Picoso Popper

$7.90

Tempura fried jalapeno with cream cheese, salmon, unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Saute Spicy Green Beans

Saute Spicy Green Beans

$12.90

Fresh green beans, sauteed in a homemade spicy garlic sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.90

Sweet potato fries with housemade sweet and spicy ketchup.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.90

Crispy octopus dumplings, with house sauce, japanese mayo, seaweed and bonito flakes.

Tempura Shrimp(4)

Tempura Shrimp(4)

$7.90

4 Shrimps coated with crispy tempura batter.

Tempura Veggie

$7.90

Assorted seasonal veggies coated with crispy tempura batter and fried to perfection.

Tempura Mix(Shrimp & Veggie )

$14.90

4 shrimps and assorted seasonal veggies coated with crispy tempura batter and fried to perfection.

Tofu Agedashi

Tofu Agedashi

$6.90

Fried tofu cubes served in a savory broth.

Crispy Salmon Collar

Crispy Salmon Collar

$10.90

Crispy salmon collar with ponzu sauce( contain bone & skin )

Bowl Of Rice

Bowl Of Rice

$3.00

Plain steamed calrose rice. Soft, moist, and slightly sticky.

Side Of Egg

$1.75

1 piece seasoned soft-boiled egg. The sweet soy seasoning gives the egg unbelievable flavor.

Side Grill Salmon

$10.00

1 Pc Katsu Ck

$7.00

1 piece hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, fried to perfection.

Bottle Chili Oil

Bottle Chili Oil

$6.90

Housemade chili oil that you can only find here in Orenji! This crunchy and flavorful chili oil brings out the full flavor of your food.

Bowl Of Sushi Rice

$3.50

Calrose rice seasoned with housemade rice vinegar.

2 Egg(2pcs)

$3.50

2 seasoned soft-boiled eggs. The sweet soy seasoning gives the egg unbelievable flavor.

Yellowtail Collar Fried

$13.90
Harumaki( spring roll6pcs)

Harumaki( spring roll6pcs)

$9.50
Ninja Star(5 pcs)

Ninja Star(5 pcs)

$8.90

Cream cheese and krab meat wrapped in wanton skin, fried crispy

Ramen

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$13.50

Our signature chicken and pork bone broth , thin noodles, pork chashu, kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, half soft-boiled egg, scallions, sesame seeds and fish cake.

5-Alarms

5-Alarms

$14.90

Signature bone and chicken broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious pork chashu, kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallions, naruto (fish cake), crispy garlic, sesame seeds, jalapeno pepper. Try it and add a Soft boiled egg! CONTAINS PEANUT!

Shoyu

Shoyu

$13.50

Our signature Tonkotsu broth cooked with soy sauce and blend of smoked bonito, paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious chashu,kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, scallions, naruto (fish cake), sesame seeds. Try it and add steamed fresh spinach!

Spicy Beef Ramen

Spicy Beef Ramen

$16.00

Bonito flavored beef broth, thin noodles, topped with thinly sliced beef cooked in sweet soysauce, kikurage mushroom, crispy garlic ,scallions and sesame seeds

Sapporo Miso Ramen

Sapporo Miso Ramen

$13.50

Our savory Chicken Miso broth, paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious chashu, kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions, naruto (fish cake), sesame seeds Try it with soft boiled egg.

Katsu Chicken Ramen

Katsu Chicken Ramen

$15.50

Our Signature Tonkotsu broth, paired with thin noodles, topped with kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions, naruto (fish cake) and sesame seeds. Served on the side: Chicken Katsu (Hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, fried to perfection).

Creamy Veggie Ramen

Creamy Veggie Ramen

$13.50

Creamy vegetable broth, paired with thin noodles, topped with fresh spinach, carrot, kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions and sesame seed. Try it with crispy or soft tofu

Miso Veggie Ramen

Miso Veggie Ramen

$13.50

Our vegetable broth, flavored with sapporo miso. Paired with thick noodles and topped with fresh spinach, carrot, kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions and sesame seed. Try it with crispy or soft tofu.

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$13.50

(Picture shown with added egg)Seafood flavored Tonkotsu broth paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious Chashu, Kikurage mushroom , scallions, Naruto (Fish cake), sesame seeds. Try it with a soft boiled egg, add egg+1.75

Veggie Tan Tan

Veggie Tan Tan

$14.90

Picture shown added sweet corn . Signature creamy veggie broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. Paired with thick noodles, topped with spinach, carrot, kikurage mushroom, scallions, crispy garlic, sesame seeds. CONTAINS PEANUT!

Chicken Tan Tan

$14.90

Signature creamy chicken broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. Paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious grilled chicken, kikurage mushroom, scallions, naruto (fish cake), crispy garlic, sesame seeds, jalapeno pepper. CONTAINS PEANUT!

Udon

Soup Udon Beef

Soup Udon Beef

$16.00

Udon noodles served in bonito flavored beef broth topped with thinly sliced beef cooked in sweet savory soy sauce, scallions, fish cake and sesame seed.

Soup Udon Chicken

$14.00

Udon noodles served in bonito flavored broth topped with delicious grilled chicken, scallions, fish cake and sesame seed.

Udon Tempura

$15.00

Udon, broth, sesame seed, green onion, fish cake, tempura shrimp and veggie on the side

Soup Udon Pork Chashu

$14.00

Stir fry chashu, udon, broth, green onion, sesame seeds, fish cake

Yakiudon with Chicken

$16.00

Stir fry udon with chicken and veggies

Yakiudon with Chashu

Yakiudon with Chashu

$16.00

Stir fry udon with pork chashu and veggies

Yakiudon with Salmon

$18.00

Stir fry udon with salmon and veggies

Veggie Yakiudon Veggie

$15.00

Plain Udon Soup

$10.00

Only udon and broth

Soup Udon Katsu CK

$15.50

Udon, broth, green onion, sesame seeds, fish cake, Katsu chicken on the side

Veggie Udon Soup

$14.00

Fresh veggie, udon, broth, green onions, sesame seeds

Rice Bowl & More

Rice Set--Katsu Chicken

Rice Set--Katsu Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast fillet, hand-breaded in-house daily. Served with buttered sweet corn, house salad, rice.

Rice Set Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Pan seared salmon with teriyaki sauce , buttered sweet corn, house salad, rice.

Rice Set Beef Don

$18.50

Thinly sliced beef and sweet onion, served with buttered sweet corn, salad, rice.

Katsu Chicken Rice

Katsu Chicken Rice

$16.00

House made Katsu Chicken with dipping sauce, rice.

Set Curry Udon Beef

$19.50

Savory curry broth, beef with udon , sweet corn, scallions, carrot, rice

Chicken Teriyaki Rice

$14.00

Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, rice. Choose 1 side

Salmon Teriyaki Rice

$17.00

Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce, rice. Choose 1 side

Tempura Salmon Rice Bowl

$18.00

Tempura fried salmon with tangy teriyaki sauce, rice. Choose 1 side

Beef Rice Bowl

$17.00

Beef with sweet onion, rice. Choose 1 side

Chashu and Rice

$14.50

Stir fry pork chashu over rice. Choose 1 side

Fried Tofu Teriyaki (8pcs)

$14.00

Crispy tofu over rice with teriyaki sauce. Choose 1 side

Dinner Set

$25.00

3 pcs salmon sashimi, 2 pcs tuna sashimi, chicken teriyaki with rice. Choose 1 side

Unagi Don

$26.00

Baked eel over rice. Choose 1 side

Teriyaki Chicken & Sushi Bento

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki, California roll, house salad or miso soup

Teriyaki Salmon & Sushi Bento

Teriyaki Salmon & Sushi Bento

$19.00

Salmon teriyaki, rice, California roll, house salad or miso soup

Kid's Rice

Only rice and choice of protein, kids like it simply !

Kid Chicken Katsu rice

$10.00

Crispy Katsu chicken with rice, side of dipping sauce

Kid Chicken Teriyaki rice

$9.00

Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce and rice

Kid Salmon Teriyaki rice

$11.00

Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce and rice

Kid Beef & Rice

$11.00

Beef with onion and rice

Kid 3 Shrimp Tempura rice

$10.00

3 shrimp tempura, dipping sauce and rice

Kid Steam tofu, veggie, rice

$9.00

steamed veggies, soft tofu, side of teriyaki sauce and rice

Kid's Noodles

Just the way kids like it, only noodles, broth and choice of protein.

Kid's Tonkotsu

$10.00

Tonkotsu broth, thin noodles, choice of protein

Kid's Shoyu

$10.00

Shoyu broth, thick noodles, choice of protein

Kids Miso

$10.00

Chicken miso broth, thick noodles, choice of protein

Kids Miso Veggie

$9.00

Miso veggie broth, thick noodles, choice of protein

Kids Plain Udon

$8.00

Plain udon and broth

Kids Chicken Udon

$11.00

Plain udon, broth and choice of 1 protein

Kids Shio

$10.00

Shio broth, thick noodles, choice of protein

Kids Creamy Veg

$9.00

Creamy veggie broth, thick noodles, choice of protein

Ramen Kits(cook at home)

Cook at home ramen kit, instruction included

Take Home ramen kit For 4

$48.00

Dessert

Mochi 2pcs

$6.90

Shu Cream 3

$6.90

Shu Cream 6

$10.90

Ice Cream

$4.00

Side Broth/ Noodles

Side Broth

$8.00

Side Thick Noodles

$3.50

Side Thin Noodles

$3.50

Side Udon

$4.50

Side Kale Noodles

$4.50

Side Rice Noodles

$4.50

Sauce & Side

2oz spicy mayo

$0.50

2oz unagi sauce

$0.50

2oz teriyaki sauce

$0.50

2oz chili oil

$0.25

2oz salad dressing

$0.50

10oz buttered corn

$4.00

10oz steamed spinach

$5.00

10oz steamed veggie

$5.00
Jar of Homemade chili oil

Jar of Homemade chili oil

$6.90

Side Fishcake 15-18pcs

$2.99

Yes, Please include chopsticks

Cold Plates

House Salad

House Salad

$6.90

Spring Mix salad , shredded carrot and mango cubes, topped with sesame ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.90

Avocado Salad

$8.90

Salad with dressing topped with sliced avocado

Kani Mango Salad

Kani Mango Salad

$6.90

Fresh cucumber, Kani, mango, spicy house dressing, tobiko.

Big Island Poke

Big Island Poke

$15.00

Bed of fresh salad mix,tuna and salmon, tossed in our spicy poke sauce,kani salad,tobiko, and sesame seed.

Seared Ahi 6pcs

Seared Ahi 6pcs

$16.00

Sashimi grade tuna coated with pepper then seared, topped with spicy sauce, scallions, sesame seeds.

Hamachi Usuzukuri

Hamachi Usuzukuri

$16.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail served with ponzu sauce and fresh jalapeno slices

Sunonmono with Ebi

$7.90

Served with shrimp

Sunomono Plain

$5.00

Maui Poke Bowl

$14.00

Fresh Salmon mixed in spicy poke sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, tobiko over salad and sushi rice

Ohada Salad(salmon skin)

Ohada Salad(salmon skin)

$8.90

Crispy salmon skin, fresh salad mix, cucumber, sweet chili sauce

Sashimi Appetizer,3 Sal & 2 Tuna

$16.00

Sashimi(2 pcs)

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00
Seared Salmon Sashimi

Seared Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

2 pieces per order, picture shown 2 orders

Smoked salmon Sashimi

$8.00