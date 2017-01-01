Orenji Sushi & Noodles
558 Reviews
$$
5625 221st Pl SE #120
Issaquah, WA 98027
Popular Items
Cold Drinks
Iced Hokkaido Milk Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced B & W
Half milk tea & half coffee
The Blue Drink
Lemonade
Lemonade Boba
Strawberry Lemonade
Boba Straw-Lemonade
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Unsweet Iced Tea
Iced Peach Tea
Iced Mango Tea
Ginger Beer
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Tea Leamonade
Juice Apple
Bottled Water
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Roger(coke, cherry)
Dino Drink( Green)
Hot Drinks
Drink Open/special
Bottle Sake
BT House Cold 300ml
Junmai Sake
1.Hakkaisan(blue) 300ml
Hakkaisan Junmai has honeysuckle, melon, pineapple and sugar aroma, with a rounded flavor and soft mouth-feel balanced by acidity.
2.Jumai Kimoto 300ml
Kurosawa sake, from the beautiful Nagano prefecture in Japan. has been brewed using the unique and traditional Kimono process since 1858. The many steps of hand brewing ensure a clean, dry and distinctive taste in every bottle.
3.Okunomatsu Tokubetsu 300ml
4.Thousand dream 300ml
Elegant aroma, clean and delicious
5.Mizbasho Ginjo 300ml
6. Dassai 45, 300ml
7. Green Ridge 300ml
Floral nose and mellow fruity flavor. Pair great with sushi
8.Sho Chiku Bai Nigiri 300ml
Its full, pleasantly sweet and complex flavor and smooth texture guarantee.
9. Summer Snow 500ml
A deluxe label for nigiri fans, this unfiltered sake is voluptuously rich and brimming with exuberant flavor.
10. Hana Fuji Apple 300 ml
Hana is a premium sake with refreshing fruit flavor. it contains no preservatives. This wonderful blend of delicious fruit flavors makes Hana sake a delightful drinks for all occasions.
11.CHOYA Plum wine 750ml
12. Mirror of truth 720ml
One of Japan's best-loved sakes....comfortingly familiar with a range of subtle, organic flavors and a pleasantnnatural sweetness
13. Tenth Degree 720ml
A martini- lover's sake. Dry and clear with a hint of juniper reminiscent of Tanqueray. Super dry ginjo sake.
14.Yuzu Sake 720ml
Refreshing and delicious. delightful
BT Black bottle 300ml
The true revival of the classic sake from Samurai era.
BT Nigori Kurosawa( Green Bottle) 300ml
This sake's fruity nose and creamy "umami " flavor" make it an excellent complement to either spicy foods or desserts.
Corkage Fee
Premuim Ginjo Sake
Sake by glass
Japanese Beer & IPA
Wine by glass
Bottle Wine
Signature Cocktails
Yuzu Lemondrop
Most popular cocktails! Perfect balance of yuzu sake and vodka. Try one today :)
JW Milk Tea
Johnnie Walker high rye whisky meet our delicious milk tea, so smooth and so amazing !
Toki Mule
Take the classic and adding our twist ! Japaneses whisky- Suntory Whisky Toki, fresh ginger, lime and ginger beer all in a cool cooper mug, enjoy!
Lady Ginger
Soju, fresh ginger, black sugar, shaken with a lot of ice. Little sweet and great tasing ginger flavor.
Kahlua Milk Tea
Creamy, sweet and very dreamy! Our adult version of Milk Tea
Kyoto Plum Spritzer
Plum wine, soda water over ice. Perfect pair with sushi & ramen
Dancing Mango
Mango sauce, fresh brewed tea , soju shaken and served over ice
Toki Old Fashion
Taking the classic old fashion to the next level, using Toki whisky, bitter, light sugar, Bourbon cherry. Enjoy!
Japanese Whisky/ Whisky
Top Shelf Spirits
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Beefeater Gin
Seagram's Gin
Crown Royal
Shochu
Tito's
Bacardi Rum
Haku Vodka
Don Julio Tequila
Pedleton Whisky
1800 Silver Tequila
1800 Reposado Tequila
Roku Gin
Bombay Gin
JW BLACK LABEL
Johnny Walker
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed soy beans, sprinkled with salt
House Salad
Spring Mix salad , shredded carrot and mango cubes, topped with sesame ginger dressing
Miso Soup
with green onion and tofu
Miso Soup Large
with green onion and tofu
10oz Steamed Mixed Veggies
Salt & Pepper Calamari
crispy calamari rings with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Kara-age
Japanese-style popcorn chicken, fried to perfection
Gyoza 8
Gyoza 12
Best way to enjoy dumpling. A thin dough with crispy bottom.
Picoso Popper
Tempura fried jalapeno with cream cheese, salmon, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Saute Spicy Green Beans
Fresh green beans, sauteed in a homemade spicy garlic sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries with housemade sweet and spicy ketchup.
Takoyaki
Crispy octopus dumplings, with house sauce, japanese mayo, seaweed and bonito flakes.
Tempura Shrimp(4)
4 Shrimps coated with crispy tempura batter.
Tempura Veggie
Assorted seasonal veggies coated with crispy tempura batter and fried to perfection.
Tempura Mix(Shrimp & Veggie )
4 shrimps and assorted seasonal veggies coated with crispy tempura batter and fried to perfection.
Tofu Agedashi
Fried tofu cubes served in a savory broth.
Crispy Salmon Collar
Crispy salmon collar with ponzu sauce( contain bone & skin )
Bowl Of Rice
Plain steamed calrose rice. Soft, moist, and slightly sticky.
Side Of Egg
1 piece seasoned soft-boiled egg. The sweet soy seasoning gives the egg unbelievable flavor.
Side Grill Salmon
1 Pc Katsu Ck
1 piece hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, fried to perfection.
Bottle Chili Oil
Housemade chili oil that you can only find here in Orenji! This crunchy and flavorful chili oil brings out the full flavor of your food.
Bowl Of Sushi Rice
Calrose rice seasoned with housemade rice vinegar.
2 Egg(2pcs)
2 seasoned soft-boiled eggs. The sweet soy seasoning gives the egg unbelievable flavor.
Yellowtail Collar Fried
Harumaki( spring roll6pcs)
Ninja Star(5 pcs)
Cream cheese and krab meat wrapped in wanton skin, fried crispy
Ramen
Tonkotsu
Our signature chicken and pork bone broth , thin noodles, pork chashu, kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, half soft-boiled egg, scallions, sesame seeds and fish cake.
5-Alarms
Signature bone and chicken broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious pork chashu, kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallions, naruto (fish cake), crispy garlic, sesame seeds, jalapeno pepper. Try it and add a Soft boiled egg! CONTAINS PEANUT!
Shoyu
Our signature Tonkotsu broth cooked with soy sauce and blend of smoked bonito, paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious chashu,kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, scallions, naruto (fish cake), sesame seeds. Try it and add steamed fresh spinach!
Spicy Beef Ramen
Bonito flavored beef broth, thin noodles, topped with thinly sliced beef cooked in sweet soysauce, kikurage mushroom, crispy garlic ,scallions and sesame seeds
Sapporo Miso Ramen
Our savory Chicken Miso broth, paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious chashu, kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions, naruto (fish cake), sesame seeds Try it with soft boiled egg.
Katsu Chicken Ramen
Our Signature Tonkotsu broth, paired with thin noodles, topped with kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions, naruto (fish cake) and sesame seeds. Served on the side: Chicken Katsu (Hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, fried to perfection).
Creamy Veggie Ramen
Creamy vegetable broth, paired with thin noodles, topped with fresh spinach, carrot, kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions and sesame seed. Try it with crispy or soft tofu
Miso Veggie Ramen
Our vegetable broth, flavored with sapporo miso. Paired with thick noodles and topped with fresh spinach, carrot, kikurage mushroom, sweet corn, scallions and sesame seed. Try it with crispy or soft tofu.
Shio Ramen
(Picture shown with added egg)Seafood flavored Tonkotsu broth paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious Chashu, Kikurage mushroom , scallions, Naruto (Fish cake), sesame seeds. Try it with a soft boiled egg, add egg+1.75
Veggie Tan Tan
Picture shown added sweet corn . Signature creamy veggie broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. Paired with thick noodles, topped with spinach, carrot, kikurage mushroom, scallions, crispy garlic, sesame seeds. CONTAINS PEANUT!
Chicken Tan Tan
Signature creamy chicken broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. Paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious grilled chicken, kikurage mushroom, scallions, naruto (fish cake), crispy garlic, sesame seeds, jalapeno pepper. CONTAINS PEANUT!
Udon
Soup Udon Beef
Udon noodles served in bonito flavored beef broth topped with thinly sliced beef cooked in sweet savory soy sauce, scallions, fish cake and sesame seed.
Soup Udon Chicken
Udon noodles served in bonito flavored broth topped with delicious grilled chicken, scallions, fish cake and sesame seed.
Udon Tempura
Udon, broth, sesame seed, green onion, fish cake, tempura shrimp and veggie on the side
Soup Udon Pork Chashu
Stir fry chashu, udon, broth, green onion, sesame seeds, fish cake
Yakiudon with Chicken
Stir fry udon with chicken and veggies
Yakiudon with Chashu
Stir fry udon with pork chashu and veggies
Yakiudon with Salmon
Stir fry udon with salmon and veggies
Veggie Yakiudon Veggie
Plain Udon Soup
Only udon and broth
Soup Udon Katsu CK
Udon, broth, green onion, sesame seeds, fish cake, Katsu chicken on the side
Veggie Udon Soup
Fresh veggie, udon, broth, green onions, sesame seeds
Rice Bowl & More
Rice Set--Katsu Chicken
Chicken breast fillet, hand-breaded in-house daily. Served with buttered sweet corn, house salad, rice.
Rice Set Salmon Teriyaki
Pan seared salmon with teriyaki sauce , buttered sweet corn, house salad, rice.
Rice Set Beef Don
Thinly sliced beef and sweet onion, served with buttered sweet corn, salad, rice.
Katsu Chicken Rice
House made Katsu Chicken with dipping sauce, rice.
Set Curry Udon Beef
Savory curry broth, beef with udon , sweet corn, scallions, carrot, rice
Chicken Teriyaki Rice
Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, rice. Choose 1 side
Salmon Teriyaki Rice
Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce, rice. Choose 1 side
Tempura Salmon Rice Bowl
Tempura fried salmon with tangy teriyaki sauce, rice. Choose 1 side
Beef Rice Bowl
Beef with sweet onion, rice. Choose 1 side
Chashu and Rice
Stir fry pork chashu over rice. Choose 1 side
Fried Tofu Teriyaki (8pcs)
Crispy tofu over rice with teriyaki sauce. Choose 1 side
Dinner Set
3 pcs salmon sashimi, 2 pcs tuna sashimi, chicken teriyaki with rice. Choose 1 side
Unagi Don
Baked eel over rice. Choose 1 side
Teriyaki Chicken & Sushi Bento
Chicken Teriyaki, California roll, house salad or miso soup
Teriyaki Salmon & Sushi Bento
Salmon teriyaki, rice, California roll, house salad or miso soup
Kid's Rice
Kid Chicken Katsu rice
Crispy Katsu chicken with rice, side of dipping sauce
Kid Chicken Teriyaki rice
Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce and rice
Kid Salmon Teriyaki rice
Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce and rice
Kid Beef & Rice
Beef with onion and rice
Kid 3 Shrimp Tempura rice
3 shrimp tempura, dipping sauce and rice
Kid Steam tofu, veggie, rice
steamed veggies, soft tofu, side of teriyaki sauce and rice
Kid's Noodles
Kid's Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu broth, thin noodles, choice of protein
Kid's Shoyu
Shoyu broth, thick noodles, choice of protein
Kids Miso
Chicken miso broth, thick noodles, choice of protein
Kids Miso Veggie
Miso veggie broth, thick noodles, choice of protein
Kids Plain Udon
Plain udon and broth
Kids Chicken Udon
Plain udon, broth and choice of 1 protein
Kids Shio
Shio broth, thick noodles, choice of protein
Kids Creamy Veg
Creamy veggie broth, thick noodles, choice of protein
Ramen Kits(cook at home)
Side Broth/ Noodles
Sauce & Side
Cold Plates
House Salad
Spring Mix salad , shredded carrot and mango cubes, topped with sesame ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Avocado Salad
Salad with dressing topped with sliced avocado
Kani Mango Salad
Fresh cucumber, Kani, mango, spicy house dressing, tobiko.
Big Island Poke
Bed of fresh salad mix,tuna and salmon, tossed in our spicy poke sauce,kani salad,tobiko, and sesame seed.
Seared Ahi 6pcs
Sashimi grade tuna coated with pepper then seared, topped with spicy sauce, scallions, sesame seeds.
Hamachi Usuzukuri
Thinly sliced yellowtail served with ponzu sauce and fresh jalapeno slices
Sunonmono with Ebi
Served with shrimp
Sunomono Plain
Maui Poke Bowl
Fresh Salmon mixed in spicy poke sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, tobiko over salad and sushi rice
Ohada Salad(salmon skin)
Crispy salmon skin, fresh salad mix, cucumber, sweet chili sauce