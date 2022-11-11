- Home
Oren's Hummus - Mountain View
890 Reviews
$$
126 Castro Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
Build Your Own Family Meal
Hummus Bowls
Hummus Classic
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Hummus Jaffa Style
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and parsley (gf, v)
Hummus Zucchini
Hummus with grilled zucchini, warmed cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, and sumac (gf, v)
Hummus Beets
Hummus with marinated beets, feta cheese, chopped walnuts, orange zest, cilantro, and balsamic reduction (gf)
Hummus Eggplant
Hummus with chunky eggplant, stewed tomatoes, and garlic (gf, v)
Hummus Sabich
Hummus with fried eggplant, hard-boiled egg, potato, cucumber, tomato, chopped pickles, Amba sauce, and fresh herbs (gf)
Hummus Cauliflower
Hummus with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, toasted almonds, and chives (gf)
Hummus Stewed Mushrooms
Hummus with mushrooms and sautéed onions in vegetable broth (gf, v)
Hummus Chicken
Hummus with spiced and chopped chicken thigh and tahini (gf)
Hummus Braised Lamb
Hummus with pomegranate- braised lamb shoulder and fresh mint (gf)
Hummus Moroccan Beef
Hummus with Moroccan spiced ground beef and pine nuts (gf)
Soup & Salads
Ema's Lentil Soup
Our new homemade warm and hearty green lentil soup simmered with carrots, onion, celery, and fresh herbs. Served with a lemon wedge. (v)
Large Israeli Salad
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette (gf, v)
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)
Oren's Fattoush Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, and crushed pita chips in lemon vinaigrette
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Chopped Romaine, steamed beets, goat cheese, and toasted walnuts, with tahini-balsamic dressing (gf)