Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oren's Hummus - Mountain View

890 Reviews

$$

126 Castro Street

Mountain View, CA 94041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Herb Falafel
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer
Quick-Fried Cauliflower Florets with Pesto Labane

Build Your Own Family Meal

Orens Family Meal

Orens Family Meal

$95.00

Generously serves 3 - 4 Choose any combination of skewers and schnitzel along with Hummus, Green Cabbage, Israeli Salad, Traditional Tabouli, one dip or side, and two desserts of your choosing. Pita bread and sauces included.

Hummus Bowls

Served with two pitas (white or whole wheat) Each additional pita .85¢ /piece Gluten free pita available upon request $1.55/piece
Hummus Classic

Hummus Classic

$9.22

Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)

Hummus Jaffa Style

Hummus Jaffa Style

$11.28

A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and parsley (gf, v)

Hummus Zucchini

$14.37

Hummus with grilled zucchini, warmed cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, and sumac (gf, v)

Hummus Beets

Hummus Beets

$14.37

Hummus with marinated beets, feta cheese, chopped walnuts, orange zest, cilantro, and balsamic reduction (gf)

Hummus Eggplant

Hummus Eggplant

$14.37

Hummus with chunky eggplant, stewed tomatoes, and garlic (gf, v)

Hummus Sabich

Hummus Sabich

$15.97

Hummus with fried eggplant, hard-boiled egg, potato, cucumber, tomato, chopped pickles, Amba sauce, and fresh herbs (gf)

Hummus Cauliflower

Hummus Cauliflower

$15.97

Hummus with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, toasted almonds, and chives (gf)

Hummus Stewed Mushrooms

Hummus Stewed Mushrooms

$14.37

Hummus with mushrooms and sautéed onions in vegetable broth (gf, v)

Hummus Chicken

Hummus Chicken

$16.48

Hummus with spiced and chopped chicken thigh and tahini (gf)

Hummus Braised Lamb

Hummus Braised Lamb

$19.57

Hummus with pomegranate- braised lamb shoulder and fresh mint (gf)

Hummus Moroccan Beef

Hummus Moroccan Beef

$17.00

Hummus with Moroccan spiced ground beef and pine nuts (gf)

Soup & Salads

Ema's Lentil Soup

Ema's Lentil Soup

$6.13

Our new homemade warm and hearty green lentil soup simmered with carrots, onion, celery, and fresh herbs. Served with a lemon wedge. (v)

Large Israeli Salad

Large Israeli Salad

$10.82

Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette (gf, v)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.43

Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)

Oren's Fattoush Salad

Oren's Fattoush Salad

$14.94

Tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, and crushed pita chips in lemon vinaigrette

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.40

Chopped Romaine, steamed beets, goat cheese, and toasted walnuts, with tahini-balsamic dressing (gf)

Grilled Entrees

Includes your choice of two sides or dips Cauliflower or Sweet Potato Fries as a side +$3.50 Served with one pita (white or whole wheat)
Plant-Based Lamb Kebab

Plant-Based Lamb Kebab

$25.75

Introducing Black Sheep Food's Plant-Based Lamb (gf, v)

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$23.69

All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)