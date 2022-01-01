Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oreofe African Restaurant

3804 West Stan Schlueter

Loop Suite 103

Killeen, TX 76549

APPETIZERS

Suya - 4 Pieces

$7.25

Pof Pof (8 Pieces)

$8.58

Suya - 1 Piece

$2.29

Akara - 8 Pieces

$10.79

Meat Pie (Each)

$2.75

Fish Roll (Each)

$2.75

Fried Goat Meat - 3 Pieces

$12.90

Fried Talapia (Whole Fish)

$12.24

Fried Goat Meat - 1 Piece

$4.30

Fried Talapia (Cut/Each)

$4.00

Pof Pof (4 Pieces)

$4.29

Fried Beef (Each)

$4.10

Saki ONLY

$3.00

Chicken (Leg&Thigh) ONLY

$4.00

Akara - 4 Pieces

$5.99

Ponmo ONLY

$3.00

Asun (3 pieces of Beef)

$11.50

Asun (3 pieces of Goat)

$11.55

Egg roll

$2.75

1 Boiled Egg

$3.00

Cowfeet

$3.20

Isi-Ewu (Goat Head)

$11.99

Peanut Cake

$2.99

Stew on top

$2.00

Snail ONLY

$4.99

SOUPS

Fish Pepper Soup (Whole Fish)

$13.04

Goat Meat With Saki (Tribe) Pepper Soup

$14.04

Beef With Saki (Tribe) Pepper Soup

$13.04

PLATES

Asaro - Yam Porraige ONLY

$11.04

Attieke with Cut Fish

$15.04

Beans with Protein

$12.34

Beans with Goat

$15.04

Ewa Agonyin with Goat and Stew

$16.19

Ewa Agonyin with Protein and Stew

$16.04

Ewa Agonyin (No protein)

$11.04

Fried Rice with Goat

$16.04

Fried Rice with Protein

$15.04

Grilled Tilapia with White Rice

$16.04

Jollof Rice with Goat

$16.04

Jollof Rice with Protein

$15.04

Shito Sauce with Goat (No Solid/Rice)

$15.04

Shito Sauce with Protein (No Solid/Rice)

$14.04

Yam and Egg

$13.99

Asaro Yam Porridge with Protein

$15.04

Asaro - Yam Porridge with Goat

$16.04

Attieke ONLY

$11.04

Attieke With Goat Meat

$16.04

Attieke With Protein

$15.04

Attieke With Whole Fish

$17.04

Ofada with Sauce and Protein

$15.04

Ofada with Sauce and Goat

$16.04

SIDES

Dodo Whole plantain

$4.75

Ewedu (Palava) Sauce ONLY

$5.04

Moi Moi

$5.75

Okra Sauce (No Meat) ONLY

$9.04

Spinach/Efo Sauce (No Meat) ONLY

$9.04

White Rice ONLY

$5.75

Agree Bread (4 Slices)

$3.75

Red Stew ONLY

$7.75

Ogi (Pap) ONLY

$6.04

Egusi Sauce (No Meat) ONLY

$9.04

Ogbono Sauce (No Meat) ONLY

$9.04

Bitter Leave Sauce (No Meat) ONLY

$9.04

1 Cup of Garri

$3.75

Ofada Rice ONLY

$8.75

SAUCE

Bitter Leaf Sauce with Protien and Solid

$15.04

Bitter Leaf with Goat and Solid

$16.04

Efo Sauce with Goat and Solid

$16.04

Efo Sauce with Protien and Solid

$15.04

Egusi Sauce with Goat and Solid

$16.04

Egusi Sauce with Protein and Solid

$15.04

Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra with Goat and Solid

$16.04

Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra with Protein and Solid

$15.04

Ogbono Sauce with Goat and Solid

$16.04

Ogbono Sauce with Protein and Solid

$15.04

Gbegiri And Ewedu With Goat Meat & Solid

$16.04

Gbegiri And Ewedu With Protein & Solid

$15.04

Groundnut Soup with Protein & Solid

$15.04

Groundnut Soup with Goat Meat & Solid

$16.04

TOMATO BASED STEW

Assorted Meat Stew with Protein and Solid

$16.04

Assorted Meat Stew with Goat and Solid

$18.04

Beef Stew with Goat and Solid

$18.04

Beef Stew with Protein and Solid

$16.04

Chicken Stew with Goat and Solid

$18.04

Chicken Stew with Protein and Solid

$16.04

Goat Stew with Solid

$16.04

Igbin (Snail) Stew with Goat and Solid

$18.04

Igbin (Snail) Stew with Protein and Solid

$16.04

Panla (Stockfish) Stew with Goat and Solid

$18.04

Panla (Stockfish) Stew with Protein and Solid

$16.04

Talapia Stew with Goat and Solid

$18.04

Talapia Stew with Protein and Solid

$16.04

Designer Stew ONLY

$11.99

Designer Stew with Protein ONLY

$13.74

Designer Stew with Goat ONLY

$14.74

SOLIDS

Amala ONLY

$5.75

Eba ONLY

$5.75

Fufu ONLY

$6.40

Pounded Yam ONLY

$6.40

Semolina ONLY

$6.40

Tuwo ONLY

$5.75

EXTRA

Assorted Meat Stew with Goat ONLY

$17.04

Assorted Meat Stew ONLY

$14.04

Beans ONLY

$10.99

Beef Sauce ONLY

$11.99

Beef Sauce with Goat ONLY

$16.04

Bitter Leaf Sauce with Protein ONLY

$13.75

Bitter Leaf with Goat ONLY

$14.75

Chicken Stew ONLY

$11.99

Chicken Stew with Goat ONLY

$16.04

Dun-du (Fried Yam) with Red Sauce ONLY

$12.99

Efo Sauce with Goat ONLY

$14.75

Efo Sauce with Protein ONLY

$13.75

Fried Rice ONLY

$11.99

Goat Sauce ONLY

$12.99

Grilled Talapia ONLY

$12.50

Igbin (Snail) with Goat ONLY

$17.04

Igbin (Snail) Stew ONLY

$13.04

Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra With Protein ONLY

$13.75

Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra with Goat ONLY

$14.75

Jollof Rice ONLY

$11.99

Ogbono Sauce with Protein ONLY

$13.75

Ogbono Sauce with Goat ONLY

$14.75

Panla (Stockfish) Sauce ONLY

$11.99

Panla (Stockfish) with Goat ONLY

$15.99

Red Stew ONLY (No Protein)

$7.75

Shito / Designer Sauce ONLY

$8.75

Cut Fish (Talapia) Sauce ONLY

$11.99

Talapia Sauce With Goat ONLY

$15.99

Yam (Boiled) ONLY

$9.99

Egusi Sauce With Goat ONLY

$14.75

Egusi Sauce With Protein ONLY

$13.75

Gbegiri And Ewedu With Goat ONLY

$14.75

Gbegiri And Ewedu With Protein ONLY

$13.75

Gberigi ONLY

$7.99

Whole Fish (Talapia) Sauce ONLY

$15.99

Dun-du (Fried Yam) ONLY

$9.99

Dun-du (fried Yam) With Protein

$13.75

Dun-du (fried Yam) With Goat

$14.75

Ofada Rice ONLY

$9.99

DELIVERY CHARGES

Delivery Charges

$10.00

HALF AND HALF

Half and Half

$1.99

DRINKS

Apple Juice

$2.10

Canned Soda

$2.10

Cranberry Juice

$2.10

Glass Soda

$2.80

Bottled Soda

$2.80

Guave Juice

$2.10

Malta Guinness

$3.80

Mango Juice

$2.10

Orange Juice

$2.10

Pineapple Juice

$2.10

Schweppes

$3.29

Vita Malt

$3.05

Water

$1.80

Palm Drink - Emu

$5.55

Gatorade - Big

$2.75

Gatorade - Small

$1.25

LACASERA

$3.35

Maltina Plastic

$2.99

Snapple

$2.75

MEAT ONLY

Half pan of Beef only (12 pieces of Beef)

$35.00

Half pan of Chicken only (12 pieces of Chicken)

$30.00

Half pan of Goat only (12 pieces of Goat)

$39.00

Full pan of Beef only (24 pieces of Beef)

$70.00

Full pan of Chicken only (24 pieces of Chicken)

$60.00

Full pan of Goat only (24 pieces of Goat)

$78.00

FISH ONLY

Half pan of Tilapia Fish ONLY (12 pieces of Cut Fish)

$28.00

Half pan of Mackerel Fish ONLY (12 pieces of Cut Fish)

$35.00

Full pan of Tilapia Fish ONLY (24 pieces of Cut Fish)

$56.00

Full pan of Mackerel Fish ONLY (24 pieces of Cut Fish)

$70.00

SAUCE ONLY

Half pan of Efo (No meat Added)

$35.00

Full pan of Efo (No meat Added)

$70.00

Half pan of Egusi (No meat Added)

$35.00

Full pan of Egusi (No meat Added)

$70.00

Half pan of Okra (No meat Added)

$30.00

Full pan of Okra (No meat Added)

$60.00

Half pan of Ogbono (No meat Added)

$30.00

Full pan of Ogbono (No meat Added)

$60.00

Half pan of Bitter Leaf (No meat Added)

$35.00

Half pan of Bitter Leaf (No meat Added)

$60.00

SAUCE WITH FISH

Half Pan Efo with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)

$45.00

Half Pan Egusi with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)

$45.00

Half Pan Ogbono with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)

$40.00

Half Pan Bitter leaf with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)

$45.00

Half Pan Okra with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)

$40.00

Full Pan Efo with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)

$90.00

Full Pan Egusi with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)

$90.00

Full Pan Ogbono with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)

$80.00

Full Pan Bitter leaf with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)

$90.00

Full Pan Okra with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)

$80.00

SAUCE WITH MEAT

Half Pan Efo with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)

$50.00

Half pan Egusi with Beef (12 Pieces of Beef)

$50.00

Half of Efo with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)

$60.00

Half pan of Egusi with Goat (12 pieces Goat)

$60.00

Half pan of Okra with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)

$45.00

Half pan of Ogbono with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)

$45.00

Half pan of Bitter Leaf with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)

$50.00

Half pan of Okra with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)

$52.00

Half pan of Ogbono with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)

$52.00

Half pan of Bitter Leaf with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)

$55.00

Full Pan Efo with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)

$100.00

Full pan Egusi with Beef (24 Pieces of Beef)

$100.00

Full of Efo with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)

$120.00

Full pan of Egusi with Goat (24 pieces Goat)

$120.00

Full pan of Okra with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)

$90.00

Full pan of Ogbono with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)

$90.00

Full pan of Bitter Leaf with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)

$100.00

Full pan of Okra with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)

$104.00

Full pan of Ogbono with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)

$104.00

Full pan of Bitter Leaf with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)

$110.00

STEW

Half pan of Stew (No meat Added)

$25.00

Full pan of Stew (No meat Added)

$50.00

Half pan of Designer Stew ONLY (No additional meat Added)

$30.00

Half pan of Designer Stew ONLY (No additional meat Added)

$60.00

Half pan of Shito Stew (No meat Added)

$30.00

Full pan of Shito Stew (No meat Added)

$60.00

STEW WITH FISH

Half pan of Tilapia Fish Stew (12 pieces of Cut Fish)

$30.00

Half pan of Mackerel Fish Stew (12 pieces of Cut Fish)

$35.00

Full pan of Tilapia Fish Stew (24 pieces of Cut Fish)

$60.00

Full pan of Mackerel Fish Stew (24 pieces of Cut Fish)

$70.00

STEW WITH MEAT

Half pan of Beef Stew (12 pieces of Beef)

$40.00

Full pan of Beef Stew (24 pieces of Beef)

$80.00

Half pan of Goat Stew (12 pieces of Goat)

$50.00

Full pan of Goat Stew (24 pieces of Goat)

$100.00

Half pan of Chicken Stew (12 pieces of Chicken)

$35.00

Full pan of Chicken Stew (24 pieces of Chicken)

$70.00

RICE / BEANS

Half pan of Jollof Rice (No Meat Added)

$25.00

Full pan of Jollof RIce (No meat Added)

$50.00

Half pan of Fried Rice (No meat Added)

$30.00

Full pan of Fried Rice (No meat Added)

$60.00

Half pan White Rice (No meat Added)

$20.00

Full Pan White Rice (No meat Added)

$40.00

Half pan Ofada Rice (No meat added)

$40.00

Full pan Ofada Rice (No meat added)

$80.00

Half pan of Stewed Beans (No meat added)

$35.00

Half pan of Ewa Agoyin Beans (No meat added)

$30.00

Full pan of Stewed Beans (No meat Added)

$70.00

Full pan of Ewa Agoyin Beans (No meat Added)

$60.00

APPETIZERS

Half pan of Fried Plantains (ONLY) (6)

$25.00

Full pan of Fried Plantains (ONLY) (12)

$50.00

10 Pieces of Meat Pies

$15.00

20 Pieces of Meat Pies

$26.00

10 Pieces of Fish Rolls

$15.00

20 Pieces of Fish Rolls

$26.00

10 Pieces of Egg Rolls

$15.00

20 Pieces of Egg Rolls

$26.00

IMPORTED / AFRICAN BEER

STAR - BEER

$7.35

33 EXPORT - BEER

$7.35

GUINESS (BIG) - BEER

$8.15

GOLDBERG - BEER

$7.25

TROPHY - BEER

$7.25

ORIJIN - BEER

$7.25

GUINESS STOUT (SMALL) - BEER

$5.99

GULDER - BEER

$7.25

ORIJIN BITTERS (BIG)

$22.99

ORIJIN BITTERS (SMALL)

$10.50

WINE by cup

Gallo Family - Sweet Peach (1 cup)

$2.99

Yellow Tail - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 cup)

$4.50

Spring Creek - Merlot (1 cup)

$2.99

Menage a Trois - Dolce (1 cup)

$4.50

Spring Creek - White Zinfandel (1 cup)

$2.99

Gemma di Luna - Moscato (1 Cup)

$5.50

Spring Creek - Chardonnay (1 cup)

$2.99

Tropical Passion Fruit - Moscato (1 Cup)

$4.80

Spring Creek - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 cup)

$2.99

Stella Rosa - Stella Peach (1 cup)

$4.80

Castello Del Poggio - Moscato

$4.10

Chardonnay - Sonomo County

$3.50

DOMESTIC / AMERICAN BEER

Budweiser Beer

$3.35

Corona Extra Beer

$3.35

Miller Lite Beer

$3.35

Heineken Beer

$3.35

Blue Moon Beer

$3.35

Stella Artois Beer

$3.35

EROTIC DRINKS FOR HIM - JUST FOR HER

BAJINATU

$3.99

SENUEBO

$3.99

OKAGBA

$3.99

BACK TO BACK

$4.20

BABY OKU

$3.99

KOLAQ ALAGBO

$7.99

KICK AND START

$4.85

ADONKO

$4.85

WINE by bottle

Gallo Family - Sweet Peach (1 Bottle)

$8.50

Spring Creek - Chardonnay (1 Bottle)

$8.50

Spring Creek - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 Bottle)

$8.50

Spring Creek - White Zinfandel (1 Bottle)

$8.50

Spring Creek - Merlot (1 Bottle)

$8.50

Yellow Tail - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 Bottle)

$13.50

Menage a Trois - Dolce (1 Bottle)

$13.50

Gemma di Luna - Moscato (1 Bottle)

$16.50

Tropical Passion Fruit - Moscato (1 Bottle)

$14.50

Stella Rosa - Stella Peach (1 Bottle)

$14.50

Castello Del Poggio - Moscato (1 Bottle)

$12.50

Chardonnay - Sonomo County (1 Bottle)

$10.50

Monday

Monday Special - Jollof rice with chicken

$8.60

Tuesday

Tuesday Special - Fried rice with chicken

$8.60

Wednesday

Wednesday Special - Beans with chicken

$8.60

Thursday

Thursday Special - White rice with chicken stew

$8.60

Friday

Friday Special - Jollof rice with chicken

$8.60
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3804 West Stan Schlueter, Loop Suite 103, Killeen, TX 76549

Directions

Gallery
Oreofe African Restaurant image
Oreofe African Restaurant image
Oreofe African Restaurant image

