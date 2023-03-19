Oreofe African Restaurant & Lounge Fort Hood
202N Fort Hood Street
killeen, TX 76541
Online Ordering Coming January 30! In the mean time, feel free to browse our menu! More
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Suya - 4 Pieces
$7.25
Pof Pof (8 Pieces)
$8.58
Suya - 1 Piece
$2.29
Akara - 8 Pieces
$10.79
Meat Pie (Each)
$2.75
Fish Roll (Each)
$2.75
Fried Goat Meat - 3 Pieces
$12.90
Fried Talapia (Whole Fish)
$12.24
Fried Goat Meat - 1 Piece
$4.30
Fried Talapia (Cut/Each)
$4.00
Pof Pof (4 Pieces)
$4.29
Fried Beef (Each)
$4.10
Saki ONLY
$3.00
Chicken (Leg&Thigh) ONLY
$4.00
Akara - 4 Pieces
$5.99
Ponmo ONLY
$3.00
Asun (3 pieces of Beef)
$11.50
Asun (3 pieces of Goat)
$11.55
Egg roll
$2.75
1 Boiled Egg
$3.50
Cowfeet
$3.20
Isi-Ewu (Goat Head)
$11.99
Peanut Cake
$2.99
Stew on top
$2.00
Snail ONLY
$4.99
SOUPS
PLATES
Asaro - Yam Porraige ONLY
$11.04
Attieke with Cut Fish
$15.04
Beans with Protein
$12.34
Beans with Goat
$15.04
Ewa Agonyin with Goat and Stew
$16.50
Ewa Agonyin with Protein and Stew
$16.04
Ewa Agonyin (No protein)
$11.04
Fried Rice with Goat
$16.04
Fried Rice with Protein
$15.04
Grilled Tilapia with White Rice
$16.04
Jollof Rice with Goat
$16.04
Jollof Rice with Protein
$15.04
Shito Sauce with Goat (No Solid/Rice)
$15.04
Shito Sauce with Protein (No Solid/Rice)
$14.04
Yam and Egg
$13.99
Asaro Yam Porridge with Protein
$15.04
Asaro - Yam Porridge with Goat
$16.04
Attieke ONLY
$11.04
Attieke With Goat Meat
$16.04
Attieke With Protein
$15.04
Attieke With Whole Fish
$17.04
Ofada Rice with Sauce and Protein
$15.04
Ofada Rice with Sauce and Goat
$16.04
Spaghetti with Protein
$15.04
Spaghetti with Goat
$16.04
Spaghetti ONLY
$9.99
SIDES
Dodo Whole plantain
$4.75
Ewedu (Palava) Sauce ONLY
$6.50
Moi Moi
$5.75
Okra Sauce (No Meat) ONLY
$9.04
Spinach/Efo Sauce (No Meat) ONLY
$9.04
White Rice ONLY
$5.75
Agree Bread (4 Slices)
$3.75
Red Stew ONLY
$7.75
Ogi (Pap) ONLY
$6.04
Egusi Sauce (No Meat) ONLY
$9.04
Ogbono Sauce (No Meat) ONLY
$9.04
Bitter Leave Sauce (No Meat) ONLY
$9.04
1 Cup of Garri
$3.75
Ofada Rice ONLY
$9.99
Gbegiri ONLY
$9.04
SAUCE
Bitter Leaf Sauce with Protien and Solid
$15.04
Bitter Leaf with Goat and Solid
$16.04
Efo Sauce with Goat and Solid
$16.04
Efo Sauce with Protien and Solid
$15.04
Egusi Sauce with Goat and Solid
$16.04
Egusi Sauce with Protein and Solid
$15.04
Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra with Goat and Solid
$16.04
Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra with Protein and Solid
$15.04
Ogbono Sauce with Goat and Solid
$16.04
Ogbono Sauce with Protein and Solid
$15.04
Gbegiri And Ewedu With Goat Meat & Solid
$16.04
Gbegiri And Ewedu With Protein & Solid
$15.04
Groundnut Soup with Protein & Solid
$15.04
Groundnut Soup with Goat Meat & Solid
$16.04
TOMATO BASED STEW
Assorted Meat Stew with Protein and Solid
$16.04
Assorted Meat Stew with Goat and Solid
$18.04
Beef Stew with Goat and Solid
$18.04
Beef Stew with Protein and Solid
$16.04
Chicken Stew with Goat and Solid
$18.04
Chicken Stew with Protein and Solid
$16.04
Goat Stew with Solid
$16.04
Igbin (Snail) Stew with Goat and Solid
$18.04
Igbin (Snail) Stew with Protein and Solid
$16.04
Panla (Stockfish) Stew with Goat and Solid
$18.04
Panla (Stockfish) Stew with Protein and Solid
$16.04
Talapia Stew with Goat and Solid
$18.04
Talapia Stew with Protein and Solid
$16.04
Designer Stew ONLY
$11.99
Designer Stew with Protein ONLY
$13.74
Designer Stew with Goat ONLY
$14.74
SOLIDS
EXTRA
Assorted Meat Stew with Goat ONLY
$17.04
Assorted Meat Stew With Protein ONLY
$14.50
Beans ONLY
$10.99
Beef Sauce ONLY
$11.99
Beef Sauce with Goat ONLY
$16.04
Bitter Leaf Sauce with Protein ONLY
$13.75
Bitter Leaf with Goat ONLY
$14.75
Chicken Stew ONLY
$11.99
Chicken Stew with Goat ONLY
$16.04
Dun-du (Fried Yam) with Red Sauce ONLY
$12.99
Efo Sauce with Goat ONLY
$14.75
Efo Sauce with Protein ONLY
$13.75
Fried Rice ONLY
$9.99
Goat Sauce ONLY
$12.99
Grilled Talapia ONLY
$12.50
Igbin (Snail) with Goat ONLY
$17.04
Igbin (Snail) Stew ONLY
$13.04
Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra With Protein ONLY
$13.75
Ila Asepo - Mixed Okra with Goat ONLY
$14.75
Jollof Rice ONLY
$11.99
Ogbono Sauce with Protein ONLY
$13.75
Ogbono Sauce with Goat ONLY
$14.75
Panla (Stockfish) Sauce ONLY
$11.99
Panla (Stockfish) with Goat ONLY
$15.99
Red Stew ONLY (No Protein)
$7.75
Shito / Designer Sauce ONLY
$8.75
Cut Fish (Talapia) Sauce ONLY
$11.99
Talapia Sauce With Goat ONLY
$15.99
Yam (Boiled) ONLY
$9.99
Egusi Sauce With Goat ONLY
$14.75
Egusi Sauce With Protein ONLY
$13.75
Gbegiri And Ewedu With Goat ONLY
$14.75
Gbegiri And Ewedu With Protein ONLY
$13.75
Gberigi ONLY
$9.99
Whole Fish (Talapia) Sauce ONLY
$15.99
Dun-du (Fried Yam) ONLY
$9.99
Dun-du (fried Yam) With Protein
$13.75
Dun-du (fried Yam) With Goat
$14.75
Ofada Rice ONLY
$9.99
Spaghetti ONLY
$11.99
DELIVERY CHARGES
HALF AND HALF
DRINKS
Apple Juice
$2.50
Canned Soda
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Glass Soda
$2.99
Bottled Soda
$2.80
Guave Juice
$2.50
Malta Guinness
$3.80
Mango Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Schweppes
$3.50
Vita Malt
$3.10
Water
$2.00
Palm Drink - Emu
$6.10
Gatorade - Big
$2.99
Gatorade - Small
$2.50
LACASERA
$3.55
Maltina Plastic
$2.99
Snapple
$2.75
CATERING
MEAT ONLY
FISH ONLY
SAUCE ONLY
Half pan of Efo (No meat Added)
$35.00
Full pan of Efo (No meat Added)
$70.00
Half pan of Egusi (No meat Added)
$35.00
Full pan of Egusi (No meat Added)
$70.00
Half pan of Okra (No meat Added)
$30.00
Full pan of Okra (No meat Added)
$60.00
Half pan of Ogbono (No meat Added)
$30.00
Full pan of Ogbono (No meat Added)
$60.00
Half pan of Bitter Leaf (No meat Added)
$35.00
Half pan of Bitter Leaf (No meat Added)
$60.00
SAUCE WITH FISH
Half Pan Efo with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)
$45.00
Half Pan Egusi with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)
$45.00
Half Pan Ogbono with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)
$40.00
Half Pan Bitter leaf with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)
$45.00
Half Pan Okra with Tilapia Fish (12 pieces of Fish)
$40.00
Full Pan Efo with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)
$90.00
Full Pan Egusi with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)
$90.00
Full Pan Ogbono with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)
$80.00
Full Pan Bitter leaf with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)
$90.00
Full Pan Okra with Tilapia Fish (24 pieces of Fish)
$80.00
SAUCE WITH MEAT
Half Pan Efo with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)
$50.00
Half pan Egusi with Beef (12 Pieces of Beef)
$50.00
Half of Efo with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)
$60.00
Half pan of Egusi with Goat (12 pieces Goat)
$60.00
Half pan of Okra with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)
$45.00
Half pan of Ogbono with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)
$45.00
Half pan of Bitter Leaf with Beef (12 pieces of Beef)
$50.00
Half pan of Okra with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)
$52.00
Half pan of Ogbono with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)
$52.00
Half pan of Bitter Leaf with Goat (12 pieces of Goat)
$55.00
Full Pan Efo with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)
$100.00
Full pan Egusi with Beef (24 Pieces of Beef)
$100.00
Full of Efo with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)
$120.00
Full pan of Egusi with Goat (24 pieces Goat)
$120.00
Full pan of Okra with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)
$90.00
Full pan of Ogbono with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)
$90.00
Full pan of Bitter Leaf with Beef (24 pieces of Beef)
$100.00
Full pan of Okra with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)
$104.00
Full pan of Ogbono with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)
$104.00
Full pan of Bitter Leaf with Goat (24 pieces of Goat)
$110.00
STEW
STEW WITH FISH
STEW WITH MEAT
RICE / BEANS
Half pan of Jollof Rice (No Meat Added)
$25.00
Full pan of Jollof RIce (No meat Added)
$50.00
Half pan of Fried Rice (No meat Added)
$30.00
Full pan of Fried Rice (No meat Added)
$60.00
Half pan White Rice (No meat Added)
$20.00
Full Pan White Rice (No meat Added)
$40.00
Half pan Ofada Rice (No meat added)
$40.00
Full pan Ofada Rice (No meat added)
$80.00
Half pan of Stewed Beans (No meat added)
$35.00
Half pan of Ewa Agoyin Beans (No meat added)
$30.00
Full pan of Stewed Beans (No meat Added)
$70.00
Full pan of Ewa Agoyin Beans (No meat Added)
$60.00
APPETIZERS
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
IMPORTED / AFRICAN BEER
WINE by cup
Gallo Family - Sweet Peach (1 cup)
$2.99
Yellow Tail - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 cup)
$4.50
Spring Creek - Merlot (1 cup)
$2.99
Menage a Trois - Dolce (1 cup)
$4.50
Spring Creek - White Zinfandel (1 cup)
$2.99
Gemma di Luna - Moscato (1 Cup)
$5.50
Spring Creek - Chardonnay (1 cup)
$2.99
Tropical Passion Fruit - Moscato (1 Cup)
$4.80
Spring Creek - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 cup)
$2.99
Stella Rosa - Stella Peach (1 cup)
$4.80
Castello Del Poggio - Moscato
$4.10
Chardonnay - Sonomo County
$3.50
DOMESTIC / AMERICAN BEER
EROTIC DRINKS FOR HIM - JUST FOR HER
WINE by bottle
Gallo Family - Sweet Peach (1 Bottle)
$8.50
Spring Creek - Chardonnay (1 Bottle)
$8.50
Spring Creek - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 Bottle)
$8.50
Spring Creek - White Zinfandel (1 Bottle)
$8.50
Spring Creek - Merlot (1 Bottle)
$8.50
Yellow Tail - Cabernet Sauvignon (1 Bottle)
$13.50
Menage a Trois - Dolce (1 Bottle)
$13.50
Gemma di Luna - Moscato (1 Bottle)
$16.50
Tropical Passion Fruit - Moscato (1 Bottle)
$14.50
Stella Rosa - Stella Peach (1 Bottle)
$14.50
Castello Del Poggio - Moscato (1 Bottle)
$12.50
Chardonnay - Sonomo County (1 Bottle)
$10.50
BREAKFAST
FOOD
Moi Moi (1 Each)
$4.75
Akara (4 Pieces)
$3.99
Agege Bread (1 Bag)
$3.75
Boiled Yam (3 Pieces)
$4.99
Scrambled eggs - Spicy (1 cup/scoop)
$2.99
Scrambled eggs - Non Spicy (1 cup/scoop)
$2.99
Pancakes (2 pieces)
$3.00
Toasted Bread & Eggs Sandwich - Spicy (1 pair)
$2.75
Toasted Bread & Eggs Sandwich - Non Spicy (1 pair)
$2.75
Sausages (3 pieces)
$2.50
Bacon (2 pieces)
$2.00
Boiled Eggs (1 each)
$3.00
FRUITS
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
