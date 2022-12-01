- Home
Orgäanika Coffee
1369 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Espressos
Café Americano
Organic espresso with hot water
Espresso Macchiato
Organic espresso shot with a dash of froth on top.
Espresso Shot
Made by forcing very hot water under high pressure through finely ground fresh organic coffee.
Espresso with Panna
Organic espresso shot with a layer of whipped cream on top.
Espresso Cortado
Organic espresso shot with a dash of steamed milk.
Lattes
Café Latte
Organic espresso with steamed milk and a layer of froth.
Flat White
Organic espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of froth.
Vanilla Latte
Organic espresso with vanilla syrup, steamed milk and a layer of froth.
Latte Macchiato
Steamed milk with a layer of froth, organic espresso poured on top.
Caramel Macchiato
Organic espresso with caramel syrup, steamed milk and a layer of froth, topped with caramel sauce.
Pecan Caramel
Organic espresso with caramel syrup, steamed milk and a layer of froth, topped with a layer of whiped cream and pecan bits.
Cappuccinos
Mochas
Dark Mocha
Organic espresso with dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
White Mocha
Organic espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and white mocha drizzle.
Hazelnut Mocha
Organic espresso with hazelnut syrup, dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface, finished with a layer of whiped cream and mocha drizzle.
Mint Mocha
Organic espresso with green mint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
Orange Mocha
Organic espresso with orange syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
Brewed
Gräanita
Espresso
Frappe drink based on organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix and shot of organic espresso.
Caramel
Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with caramel syrup and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and caramel sauce topping.
Chai
Frappé drink based on organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with chai tea syrup and a layer of whipped cream.
Dark Mocha
Frappé drink based on organic Dominican mocha and coffee mix, combined with dark chocolate sauce and a layer of whipped cream topped with mocha drizzle.
White Mocha
Frappé drink based on organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with white chocolate sauce and a layer of whipped cream topped with white chocolate drizzle.
Hazelnut Mocha
Frappé drink based on organic Dominican mocha and coffee mix, combined with dark chocolate sauce and hazelnut syrup finished with a layer of whipped cream topped with cocoa powder.
Dulce de Leche
Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with dulce de leche sauce and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream.
Oreo®
Frappé drink based on organic Dominican mocha and coffee mix, combined with chocolate sauce and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and Oreo® cookie topping.
Peanut Butter
Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with peanut butter sauce and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and topped with roasted peanut bits.
Andean Crème
Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with coconut syrup and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and cinnamon powder topping.
Strawberry Cupcake
Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with strawberry syrup and white chocolate sauce, decorated with red sprinkles on top of whipped cream.
Whole Leaf Tea
White Pear
Delicate and aromatic like a fresh pear, this blend combines white tea with sweet pear bits and natural pear flavor.
Organic Green
Three Asian green teas, including certified organic Chun Mee, Sencha, and Idulgashinna, are blended to produce this healthy and delicious beverage.
English Breakfast
Enjoy this strong and delicious tea that stays true to the exact quality standards of the original and popular English tea. Really, this tea is a great way to start the day!
Tropical Green
Tropical Green Tea is a natural blend of Dragonwell Green Tea, Young Hyson and Pineapple flavor.
Earl Grey Lavender
Ceylon, Oolong and Darjeeling tea leaves are lightly flavored with bergamot oil and combined with deep blue lavender to create a wonderful sweet tea.
Sweet Ginger Peach
Sweet Peach Ginger Tea is an original flavorful tea made from fine Ceylon and Assam teas (from the state of Assam, India), flavored with fresh peach and ginger root.
Dragon Eye Oolong
A cross between a green and black tea, this smooth and complete elixir mixes Chinese smoked oolong with safflower, peach and apricots.
Herbal Tea
Southern Mint
A refreshing pick-me-up, Southern Mint is a delicious take on traditional English mint tea.
Golden Chamomile
It's time to unwind with Golden Chamomile Herbal Tea, a delicious blend of whole chamomile flowers from Egypt, calendula flowers and mint leaves.
Honeybush Caramel
With its delicious caramel flavour, Caramel Honeybush Tea is a sweet infusion that is well suited to round off any meal.
Bubble Tea
Chocolate
Smoothies
Breakfast & Coffee
Breakfast Empanada & Coffee
Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and empanada.
Breakfast Muffin & Coffee
Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and muffin.
Breakfast Panino & Coffee
Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and panino.
Breakfast Triple & Coffee
Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and triple sandwich
Breakfast Waffle & Coffee
Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and a Belgian waffle with mixed berries.
Breakfast Croissant & Coffee
Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and croissant.