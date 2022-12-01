Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orgäanika Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1369 New York Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espressos

Café Americano

Café Americano

$4.50

Organic espresso with hot water

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Organic espresso shot with a dash of froth on top.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Made by forcing very hot water under high pressure through finely ground fresh organic coffee.

Espresso with Panna

Espresso with Panna

$4.50

Organic espresso shot with a layer of whipped cream on top.

Espresso Cortado

Espresso Cortado

$4.50

Organic espresso shot with a dash of steamed milk.

Lattes

Café Latte

Café Latte

$5.50

Organic espresso with steamed milk and a layer of froth.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.50

Organic espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of froth.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Organic espresso with vanilla syrup, steamed milk and a layer of froth.

Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$5.50

Steamed milk with a layer of froth, organic espresso poured on top.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Organic espresso with caramel syrup, steamed milk and a layer of froth, topped with caramel sauce.

Pecan Caramel

Pecan Caramel

$6.00

Organic espresso with caramel syrup, steamed milk and a layer of froth, topped with a layer of whiped cream and pecan bits.

Cappuccinos

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

Organic espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of froth.

Mochaccino

Mochaccino

$6.50

Organic espresso with dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk and a thick layer of froth. Garnished with cocoa powder.

Mochas

Dark Mocha

Dark Mocha

$6.00

Organic espresso with dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$6.00

Organic espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and white mocha drizzle.

Hazelnut Mocha

Hazelnut Mocha

$6.00

Organic espresso with hazelnut syrup, dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface, finished with a layer of whiped cream and mocha drizzle.

Mint Mocha

Mint Mocha

$6.00

Organic espresso with green mint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

Orange Mocha

Orange Mocha

$6.00

Organic espresso with orange syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk with a layer of froth on the surface finished with a layer of whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

Brewed

Andean Drip

Andean Drip

$5.50

Freshly brewed drip organic coffee using specialty medium ground coffee from the Andes.

Andean Café Au Lait

Andean Café Au Lait

$5.50

Freshly brewed drip organic coffee using specialty medium ground coffee from the Andes with steamed milk.

Gräanita

Espresso

Espresso

$4.75

Frappe drink based on organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix and shot of organic espresso.

Caramel

Caramel

$5.25

Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with caramel syrup and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and caramel sauce topping.

Chai

Chai

$5.25

Frappé drink based on organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with chai tea syrup and a layer of whipped cream.

Dark Mocha

Dark Mocha

$5.25

Frappé drink based on organic Dominican mocha and coffee mix, combined with dark chocolate sauce and a layer of whipped cream topped with mocha drizzle.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.25

Frappé drink based on organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with white chocolate sauce and a layer of whipped cream topped with white chocolate drizzle.

Hazelnut Mocha

Hazelnut Mocha

$5.50

Frappé drink based on organic Dominican mocha and coffee mix, combined with dark chocolate sauce and hazelnut syrup finished with a layer of whipped cream topped with cocoa powder.

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$5.50

Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with dulce de leche sauce and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream.

Oreo®

Oreo®

$5.50

Frappé drink based on organic Dominican mocha and coffee mix, combined with chocolate sauce and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and Oreo® cookie topping.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$5.50

Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with peanut butter sauce and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and topped with roasted peanut bits.

Andean Crème

Andean Crème

$5.50

Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with coconut syrup and finished with a thick layer of whipped cream and cinnamon powder topping.

Strawberry Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$5.50

Frappé drink with organic Belizian vanilla and coffee mix, combined with strawberry syrup and white chocolate sauce, decorated with red sprinkles on top of whipped cream.

Whole Leaf Tea

White Pear

White Pear

$5.50

Delicate and aromatic like a fresh pear, this blend combines white tea with sweet pear bits and natural pear flavor.

Organic Green

Organic Green

$5.50

Three Asian green teas, including certified organic Chun Mee, Sencha, and Idulgashinna, are blended to produce this healthy and delicious beverage.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$5.50

Enjoy this strong and delicious tea that stays true to the exact quality standards of the original and popular English tea. Really, this tea is a great way to start the day!

Tropical Green

Tropical Green

$5.50

Tropical Green Tea is a natural blend of Dragonwell Green Tea, Young Hyson and Pineapple flavor.

Earl Grey Lavender

Earl Grey Lavender

$5.50

Ceylon, Oolong and Darjeeling tea leaves are lightly flavored with bergamot oil and combined with deep blue lavender to create a wonderful sweet tea.

Sweet Ginger Peach

Sweet Ginger Peach

$5.50

Sweet Peach Ginger Tea is an original flavorful tea made from fine Ceylon and Assam teas (from the state of Assam, India), flavored with fresh peach and ginger root.

Dragon Eye Oolong

Dragon Eye Oolong

$5.50

A cross between a green and black tea, this smooth and complete elixir mixes Chinese smoked oolong with safflower, peach and apricots.

Herbal Tea

Southern Mint

Southern Mint

$5.50

A refreshing pick-me-up, Southern Mint is a delicious take on traditional English mint tea.

Golden Chamomile

Golden Chamomile

$5.50

It's time to unwind with Golden Chamomile Herbal Tea, a delicious blend of whole chamomile flowers from Egypt, calendula flowers and mint leaves.

Honeybush Caramel

Honeybush Caramel

$5.50

With its delicious caramel flavour, Caramel Honeybush Tea is a sweet infusion that is well suited to round off any meal.

Bubble Tea

Refresher Tapioca

Refresher Tapioca

$6.50

Refreshing drink prepared with your choice of mango or strawberry and tapioca pearls

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.50

Refreshing drink prepared with your choice of, brewed tea and tapioca pearls.

Juice

Freshly Squeezed Orange

Freshly Squeezed Orange

$6.50

100% natural orange juice, freshly squeezed from fresh oranges

Sodas

Artisan Flavored Bubbles

Artisan Flavored Bubbles

$5.00

Artisanal soda prepared with premium syrups of your choice.

Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

$5.00

A classic drink mixed with dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk and finished with a light layer of milk foam on the top.

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$5.00

This version of the classic drink mixes white chocolate sauce with steamed milk and finished with a light layer of milk foam on the top.

Smoothies

Frozen Mango

Frozen Mango

$6.50

Granita drink with natural mango concentrate.

Frozen Strawberry

Frozen Strawberry

$6.50

Granita drink with natural strawberry concentrate.

Water

Bottled Water

$3.40

Carbonated Water

$3.60

Breakfast & Coffee

Breakfast Empanada & Coffee

Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and empanada.

Breakfast Muffin & Coffee

Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and muffin.

Breakfast Panino & Coffee

Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and panino.

Breakfast Triple & Coffee

Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and triple sandwich

Breakfast Waffle & Coffee

Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and a Belgian waffle with mixed berries.

Breakfast Croissant & Coffee

Fresh orange juice, choice of hot coffee and croissant.

Breakfast & Tea