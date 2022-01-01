Juice & Smoothies
Vegan
OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar Massapequa NY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We welcome you to the 1st and only 100% Organic Plant Based Juice Bar & Eatery on Long Island, NY. Our goal is providing our guests with a one of kind dining experience within a super cozy friendly environment.
Location
37 Broadway, North Massapequa, NY 11758
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bango Bowls - WW
No Reviews
160 Walt Whitman Shops Suite 1173 Huntington Station, NY 11746
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Massapequa
More near North Massapequa