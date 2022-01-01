Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar Massapequa NY

review star

No reviews yet

37 Broadway

North Massapequa, NY 11758

Popular Items

Quesadilla Special
Burrito Special
Quesadilla

Fresh Pressed Juices

Essential Green 16oz

$9.95

Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Apple

Essential Red 16oz

$8.95

Beet, Carrot, Lemon, Apple

Essential Orange 16oz

$8.95

Carrot, Ginger

Alkaline Refreshment 16oz

$8.95

Cucumber, Apple

Spicy Lemonade 16oz

$8.95

Lemon Juice, Agave, Cayenne Pepper, Alkaline Water

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$9.95

Super Strawberry

$9.95

Strawberries with scoop of plant based protein

Nuts Over Chocolate

Nuts Over Chocolate

$10.75

Bananas, raw cacao & choice of nut butter

Raw Chocolate Banana

$9.95

PB+J

$9.95

Thin Mint Chip

$10.95

Organic-Kefir-Berry

$10.95

Strawberry & Blueberry with Kefir (yogurt)

Blissful Berrylina

Blissful Berrylina

$10.95

Blueberries & raspberries with scoop of plant based protein

Raspberry Coconata

$10.95

Raspberries & bananas with coconut flakes

Carrot Special

$9.95

Bananas with carrot juice

Pineapple Beaches

$9.95

Pineapple & mango with coconut flakes

OC Specialty Smoothies (Copy)

Very Berry Greens

$10.95

Kaley’s “I Believe” 16oz

$10.95

Frozen Frappuccino

$11.25

I’m Awake Now

$11.95

1000 B.C.

$12.95

Good Belly Goddess

$11.95

Bananas, mango, spinach, aloe vera with kefir (yogurt)

Spicy Matcha

$12.25

Sweet Pineapple Spice

$11.25

Turmeric Sunrise

$11.95

Mr Blu

$11.85

Rise & Shine

$11.45

The Detox

$11.95

The Metab

$11.45

The Stamina

$11.75

Nut Mylks

$9.95

Acai Bowls

SuperBerry

$11.99

Nutty Monkey

$11.99

Blended: Banana with Peanut or Almond Butter Toppings: Banana, Chocolate Chips or Cacao Nibs & Nut Butter of Choice.

Tropical

Tropical

$11.99

Blended: Pineapple and Mango wiith Coconut Milk Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana & Coconut Flakes

Popeye

$11.99

Blended: Banana, Blurberry and Spinach Toppings: Berries, Banana, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds & Coconut Flakes

The OC

$14.99

Blended: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Mango, Raspberry, Spirulina, Protein & Spinach Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Pumkin Seeds & Coconut Flakes

Tonics

Ginger-Bomb (2oz)

$3.00
Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$2.75+

E-3 Live

$2.75+

Aloe Vera

$1.95+

Turmeric Bomb

$3.50

Coffee & Kombucha Bar

16oz Kombucha

16oz Kombucha

$5.00

16oz Nitro “Cold Brew” Coffee

$7.25

12oz Coffee Can

$6.00

Boost & Add-ons

Protein

$1.75

Cacao Powder

$1.75

Cacao Nibs

$1.75

Chia Seeds

$1.75

Flax Seeds

$1.75

Hemp Seeds

$1.75

Coconut Dates

$1.75

Coconut Flakes

$1.75

Maca

$1.75

Bee Pollen

$1.75

Pumpkin Seeds

$1.75

Spirulina

$1.75

GF Oats

$1.75

Turmeric

$1.75

Matcha

$1.75

Charcoal

$1.75

Chocolate Chips

$1.75

Dates

$1.75

Goji

$1.75

Spinach

$1.75

Kale

$1.75

Lions Mane

$1.75

HM GF Granola

$1.75

Peanut Butter

$1.75

Almond Butter

$1.75

lemon

$0.75

ginger

$0.75

spirulina

$1.00

Turmeric

$0.75

fruit

$1.50

Cayenne

$0.75

Wrap Or Bun

$1.00

Ezikiel bread

$1.75

Tomato

$0.50

Spinach

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Kale Salads

Spicy

Spicy

$15.99
Tahini

Tahini

$14.79

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$10.40
Burrito Special

Burrito Special

$12.95

Quesadilla's

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$5.50
Quesadilla Special

Quesadilla Special

$8.99

Patties

Quinoa Pattie

Quinoa Pattie

$8.99
Quiona Pattie Special

Quiona Pattie Special

$12.99

CUPCAKES

no cookie

$4.00

with cookie

$5.25

SUGAR COOKIES

Skulls

$3.50

FULL SIZE CAKES

6inch Cake (Serves 6-9)

$60.00

8 inch cake (serves 10-15)

$90.00

10 inch cake (serves 20-25)

$125.00

12 inch cake (serves 30-35)

$155.00

SWEET SOUL BAKERY

PB Breakfast Bar

PB Breakfast Bar

$5.25

Raspberry Breakfast Bar

$5.25

PB Brownie (single)

$4.75

Blondie (2)

$5.75

Brownie (2)

$5.75

Cheese Cakes - Assorted

$4.75

PB cups

$5.00

SIMPLY SPINELLI [assorted flavors]

Assorted 5 packs

$7.99

Cold Drinks

Strainge Beast - Acai 16oz

$8.95

Strainge Beast - Ginger 12oz

$7.49

Strainge Beast - Ginger 16oz

$8.95

Mt. Valley Sparkling

$4.25

Eternal Water 1.5 Ltr

$3.25

Eternal Water 1 Ltr

$2.50

Sam Smith - Ale

$7.49

Sam Smith- Apple Cider

$8.69

Sam Smith Chocolate

$7.95

Strainge Beast - Passion 16oz

$8.95

Tazo Teas

$3.25

Rose

$15.99

Honest Tea

$3.25

Waterloo

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We welcome you to the 1st and only 100% Organic Plant Based Juice Bar & Eatery on Long Island, NY. Our goal is providing our guests with a one of kind dining experience within a super cozy friendly environment.

Website

Location

37 Broadway, North Massapequa, NY 11758

Directions

OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar image
OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar image
OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar image

