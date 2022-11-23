Organic Dose

Mushroom Coffee

$2.00

Our mushroom coffee is composed of nootropics, and medicinal mushrooms, including Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Chaga, and King Trumpet. Because of their adaptogenic properties, these mushrooms encourage the body to produce energy naturally. What does that mean for you? It means you can enjoy a delicious drink that tastes like traditional coffee without worrying about the jitters, headaches, or upset stomach that sometimes happens with overconsumption. The most super thing about our mushroom coffee is that it will help you become more energized, focused, and calmer over time. Once again, you can thank its adaptogenic nature for that. Its' versatility allows you to enjoy it hot or cold.