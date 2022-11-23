Restaurant header imageView gallery

Organic Dose

review star

No reviews yet

156 Webster Square Road

Berlin, CT 06037

Café Shrooms
Rehab
Citrus Rose Beauty Elixir

Dose of Beauty

Glow Getter

$13.00+

Strawberry, Cherries, Aloe, Collagen , Sea Moss, Chlorophyl, Oat Milk, Dates, Hemp Seeds

Forever Young

$11.00+

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Ginger, Maca, Sea Moss, Coconut Milk

Dose of Focus

Knowledge Is Power

$10.00+

Blueberries, Kale, Strawberry, Maple Syrup , Walnuts, Blue Spirulina, Oat Milk

Mastermind

$10.00+

Pitaya, Avocado, Blueberries, Raspberries, Flaxseed, Oat Milk, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice

Dose of Calm

Lavenburst

$10.00+

Acai, Blueberries, Vanilla, Lavender, Hemp Seeds, Ashwagandha, Almond Milk

Holy Grail

$10.00+

Banana, Orange, Carrot, Tulsi (Holy Basil), Vanilla, Almond Milk

Dose of Energy

Grand Rising

$11.00+

Avocado, Banana, Mango, Spirulina, Ginger, Matcha, Mint, Sea Moss, Almond Milk, Cinnamon

Pom Berry Crunch

$11.00+

Pomegranate, Strawberry, Avocado, Local Honey, Coconut Cream, Organic Cinnamon Crunch

Dose of Wellness

Ametrine

$9.00+

Passion Fruit, Mango, Ginger, Agave, Coconut Water, Mint

Pink Dragon

$9.00+

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice

Dose of Recovery

Oracle

$9.00+

Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Oat Milk

Signature Bowls

Cocoa Buzz

$15.00

Coconut, Banana, Cocoa, Maca Toppings: Banana, Bee Pollen , Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Honey, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Cream

Eartha

$15.00

Jackfruit, Spinach, Banana, Ginger Toppings: Blueberries, Goji Berries, Coconut Cream, Chia, Walnuts, Almond Butter, Vanilla Almond Granola

Mother of Pearl

$15.00

Pitaya, Banana, Raspberries, Cacao Toppings: Strawberry, Raspberries, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Swiss Granola Organic Chocolate

Sol-Acaí

$15.00

Açaí, Raw Guarana, Banana, Sea Moss Toppings: Raspberries, Strawberries, Swiss Granola, Agave, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds

Salted PB & Chocolate Frappe

$8.00

Mushroom Coffee, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Maca, Organic Chocolate, Seas Salt. Oat Milk

Boosted Café Shrooms

$3.00

Double Serving of Mushroom Coffee Add to any mushroom coffee beverage

Loose Leaf Tea

Mai Chai Spice

$6.00

Anti-Inflammatory Tea Blend, Chai, Cinnamon, Spice, OatMilk

BLM

$6.00

Matcha, Blueberry, Lavender, Cinnamon, Oat Milk

Immuni-Tea

$6.00

Immunity loose leaf tea blend infused with local honey, our signature elderberry syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Served Hot, Organic, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegan

Arista+

$9.50

Slim Loose Leaf blend (Rooibos, Turmeric, and Hibiscus, +) infused with the rich flavors of organic pumpkin spice, nutmeg, Chai, Maple, vegan collagen, and sea moss. A healthy fall delight with amazing benefits.

Firefly

$9.00

Our Decongest Loose Leaf blend infused with turmeric, cayenne, sea moss, local honey, organic lemons, and our signature warm cold-pressed apple juice.

Azul

$7.50

Butterfly pea leaf tea, infused with maple, lavender, blueberry +antioxidants, and Vitamin C topped with blueberry lavender almond milk and fresh cinnamon.

Seasonal Blends

Cinnamon Apple

$7.00

Skinny Tea loose leaf blend infused with sugar-free caramel pecan syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, spice, and cold-pressed apple juice. Served hot. Gluten-free, Organic, Dairy-Free, Sugar-Free

Caramel Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin, Mushroom Coffee, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk, Spice

Arista

$6.00

Arista, meaning harvest, is one of our seasonal favorites. Our skinny herbal tea blend is infused with rooibos, turmeric, and hibiscus with a seasonal touch of rich pumpkin spice, nutmeg, and vanilla. Served Hot. Organic. Gluten-Free. Sugar-Free. Dairy-Free

Organic Hot Cacao

$6.00

An organic and healthy spin on traditional hot chocolate infused with hemp seeds and creamy oat milk.

Cold-Pressed Juice

Onyx

$9.00

Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Activated Charcoal

Evergreen

$9.00

Cold-Pressed Carrot, Zucchini, Celery, & Lemon

Knight

$9.00

Cold-Pressed Apple, Carrot, Orange, & Lime

Elixirs

Citrus Blaze

$5.00

Lemon, Honey, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper. A flaming punch to detox and cleanse the digestive system and liver.

Zenergy

$7.00

2 ounce wellness shot Cold-pressed grapefruit Cold-pressed Mint Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Organic Matcha Ceylon Cinnamon Boost your immunity with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and clean energy from organic matcha powder!

Elderberry Syrup

Vegan

$25.00+

Ingredients: Alkaline Water, Organic Dried Black Elderberries (Sambucus Nigra), Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Whole Cloves, Organic Ginger, Organic Agave Syrup.

Original

$25.00+

Ingredients: Alkaline Water, Organic Dried Black Elderberries (Sambucus Nigra), Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Whole Cloves, Organic Ginger, Organic Raw Honey.

Grab & Go

Alkaline Water

$2.00

Alkaline Water

Wheatgrass Shot

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Deals

Stunning Saturday Wellness Shot

$3.00

$3 Elixirs Shot with purchase of Smoothie Saturday's Only

Feel-Good Friday

$10.00

Friday Only. Wellness Shots 2 for $10.

Triple Dose Combo

$15.00+

Deal Includes 12 oz Smoothie, 16 oz loose leaf tea or Café Shrooms, and choice of Ginger or Wheat Grass Shot *This combo excludes sea moss infused smoothie and teas. Sea Moss can be added for an additional cost.

Double Dose Combo

$11.00

Choice of 12 oz Cold-Pressed Juice 1.Solar- Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, Basil 2. Onyx- Apples, Lemon, Ginger, Activated Charcoal Choice of Wellness Shot 1. Wheatgrass 2. Ginger

Wellness Wednesday

Ginger & Wheatgrass Shot

$1.00

Apple Pie Elixir

$3.00

By The Dose

Bee Pollen

$1.50

An excellent source of vitamin A and has B vitamins, magnesium, iron and zinc.

Sea Moss Gel

$2.00+

Sea Moss, commonly referred to as Irish Moss in the Caribbean, is one of the most potent superfoods in the Ocean. Apart from its powerful anti-inflammatory effects, this red alga is packed with Protein, Fiber, Selenium, Iodine, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, and Zinc. Overall, there are strong claims that it contains 92 of the 102 minerals needed daily.

Chlorophyll

$1.00

A popular supplement that detoxes the body, strengthens the immune system, boosts energy, and more.

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Chia seeds are tiny but mighty! They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein. They aid in weight loss, cholesterol reduction, anti-inflammatory, bone and teeth health, and are a great source of protein for vegans!

Vanilla Protein

$1.00

Vegan and Organic Vanilla Flavored Protein Powder

Vegan Collagen

$1.50

Collagen supports keratin and elastin levels, thick, strong hair, skin elasticity, balanced oil, and hydration.

Activated Charcoal

$1.50

One of the main benefits activated charcoal provides is its ability to stop the absorption of harmful and hazardous compounds in the body, while also absorbing and removing dangerous elements from the body. Activated charcoal can be used to detoxify and restore the natural balance of enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and other organic compounds utilized by the body.

Aloe

$1.00+

Aloe vera contains vitamins C and A, antioxidants, and enzymes that can combat problems such as dry skin, burns, and acne. It also promotes skin reparation and prevents hair loss.

Spirulina

$1.00

Spirulina has been shown to help with heart health and to be antimicrobial, so it can help promote the healthy bacteria in the gut that prevents the overgrowth of harmful bacteria. Spirulina is also a good source of protein and vitamin B12 and even acts as a natural antihistamine to combat allergies.

Maca

$1.00

Maca powder has powerful, energizing properties. It's rich in vitamins B, C + E; it helps balance hormones and mood, increases energy + stamina, and has skin-clarifying properties. Maca has a nutty, malted flavor, so it pairs well with creamy, nut-inclusive blends.

Pecans

$0.50

Pecans are packed full of antioxidants, plant sterols, fiber, and "good " unsaturated fats for heart health. Pecans are also a delicious source of plant protein. When added to a smoothie, the protein and fiber in pecans can help keep you feeling full longer. It sounds like a natural waist trainer to us!

Raw Honey

$0.50

Raw honey will not only sweeten your smoothie but also aids in digestion and provides vitamins B and C. Raw honey has a calming, almost therapeutic effect on your body.

Mushroom Coffee

$2.00

Our mushroom coffee is composed of nootropics, and medicinal mushrooms, including Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Chaga, and King Trumpet. Because of their adaptogenic properties, these mushrooms encourage the body to produce energy naturally. What does that mean for you? It means you can enjoy a delicious drink that tastes like traditional coffee without worrying about the jitters, headaches, or upset stomach that sometimes happens with overconsumption. The most super thing about our mushroom coffee is that it will help you become more energized, focused, and calmer over time. Once again, you can thank its adaptogenic nature for that. Its' versatility allows you to enjoy it hot or cold.

Signature Coconut Cream

$0.50

Our organic, dairy-free coconut cream is rich in flavor and a velvety smooth texture. Enjoy it on any smoothie, bowl, mushroom coffee, or tea beverage. Not to mention it's an excellent source of protein, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Kelp

$1.50

Kelp is high in antioxidants, including carotenoids and flavonoids, which help fight against disease-causing free radicals. It is also an excellent aid for weight loss due to the natural fiber alginate found in kelp which acts as a fat blocker, stopping fat absorption in the gut.

Walnuts

$0.50

Walnuts are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats.

Ashwagandha

$1.00

Ashwagandha is an important herb in Ayurvedic medicine. There is some evidence to suggest that the herb can have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects.

Extra Strawberries

$0.50

Extra Raspberries

$0.50

Extra Granola

$1.00

Extra Peanut Butter

$0.50

Extra Almond Butter

$0.50

Extra Banana

$0.50

Organic Coconut Flakes

$0.75

Extra Organic Cacao Nibs

$0.75

Extra Organic Hemp Seeds

$0.75

Extra Organic Chia Seeds

$0.50

Extra Coconut Cream

$1.00

Organic Coconut MCT Oil

$1.00

CBD

Full Spectrum

$3.00

Broad

$5.00

Oils

Grapefruit Rose Oil

$28.00

Cold-pressed coconut oil, jojoba, castor, and avocado oil infused with rose and grapefruit essential oils. This oil is garnished with rose petals for a beautiful and aromatic finish. Benefits: Growth, Hydration, & Repairs Damage.

Herbal Tea

Pink Bracelet

$1.00Out of stock

