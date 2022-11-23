Organic Dose
156 Webster Square Road
Berlin, CT 06037
Rehab
Apple, Pineapple, Lime, Kale, Ginger, Coconut Water, Chia Seeds *Pineapple – rich with the enzyme bromelain, which aids in the digestion of protein and can help decrease inflammation. It’s also packed with vitamin C, an important antioxidant for tissue growth and healing. * Apple – loaded with vitamin C and nutrients. * Lemon – helps to boost your immunity and flush toxins. It’s also packed with vitamin C. * Kale – the perfect leafy green powerhouse. It’s really high in vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, C and K as well as potassium. It’s also a good plant-based source of calcium and is loaded with antioxidants. * Ginger – helps with digestion and is anti-inflammatory, among many other amazing benefits. *Coconut Water – a great option for hydration. Plus, it’s packed with electrolytes! * Chia seeds – a great source of fiber and healthy fats.
Oracle
Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Oat Milk
Cocoa Buzz
Coconut, Banana, Cocoa, Maca Toppings: Banana, Bee Pollen , Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Honey, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Cream
Eartha
Jackfruit, Spinach, Banana, Ginger Toppings: Blueberries, Goji Berries, Coconut Cream, Chia, Walnuts, Almond Butter, Vanilla Almond Granola
Mother of Pearl
Pitaya, Banana, Raspberries, Cacao Toppings: Strawberry, Raspberries, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Swiss Granola Organic Chocolate
Sol-Acaí
Açaí, Raw Guarana, Banana, Sea Moss Toppings: Raspberries, Strawberries, Swiss Granola, Agave, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds
Salted PB & Chocolate Frappe
Mushroom Coffee, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Maca, Organic Chocolate, Seas Salt. Oat Milk
Café Shrooms
Mushroom Coffee with choice of flavored syrup (Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel) or Sugar-free Caramel Pecan, Vanilla, Cinnamon Bun. Choice of oat milk, almond milk, or coconut milk. Attention: Please indicate add-ins in the comment section.
Boosted Café Shrooms
Double Serving of Mushroom Coffee Add to any mushroom coffee beverage
Mai Chai Spice
Anti-Inflammatory Tea Blend, Chai, Cinnamon, Spice, OatMilk
BLM
Matcha, Blueberry, Lavender, Cinnamon, Oat Milk
Immuni-Tea
Immunity loose leaf tea blend infused with local honey, our signature elderberry syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Served Hot, Organic, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegan
Arista+
Slim Loose Leaf blend (Rooibos, Turmeric, and Hibiscus, +) infused with the rich flavors of organic pumpkin spice, nutmeg, Chai, Maple, vegan collagen, and sea moss. A healthy fall delight with amazing benefits.
Firefly
Our Decongest Loose Leaf blend infused with turmeric, cayenne, sea moss, local honey, organic lemons, and our signature warm cold-pressed apple juice.
Azul
Butterfly pea leaf tea, infused with maple, lavender, blueberry +antioxidants, and Vitamin C topped with blueberry lavender almond milk and fresh cinnamon.
Cinnamon Apple
Skinny Tea loose leaf blend infused with sugar-free caramel pecan syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, spice, and cold-pressed apple juice. Served hot. Gluten-free, Organic, Dairy-Free, Sugar-Free
Caramel Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin, Mushroom Coffee, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk, Spice
Arista
Arista, meaning harvest, is one of our seasonal favorites. Our skinny herbal tea blend is infused with rooibos, turmeric, and hibiscus with a seasonal touch of rich pumpkin spice, nutmeg, and vanilla. Served Hot. Organic. Gluten-Free. Sugar-Free. Dairy-Free
Organic Hot Cacao
An organic and healthy spin on traditional hot chocolate infused with hemp seeds and creamy oat milk.
Citrus Blaze
Lemon, Honey, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper. A flaming punch to detox and cleanse the digestive system and liver.
Citrus Rose Beauty Elixir
The Pink roses in this beauty elixir gives this magical drink a fresh floral taste. This beauty elixir is infused with sea moss, vegan collagen, rose extract, elderflower, lemon, lime, and edible rose petals. Benefits: Reduces inflammation in the skin Prevents breakouts and acne flare ups Give skin a natural glow Immunity Boosting
Zenergy
2 ounce wellness shot Cold-pressed grapefruit Cold-pressed Mint Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Organic Matcha Ceylon Cinnamon Boost your immunity with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and clean energy from organic matcha powder!
Elderberry Syrup
Vegan
Ingredients: Alkaline Water, Organic Dried Black Elderberries (Sambucus Nigra), Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Whole Cloves, Organic Ginger, Organic Agave Syrup.
Original
Ingredients: Alkaline Water, Organic Dried Black Elderberries (Sambucus Nigra), Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Whole Cloves, Organic Ginger, Organic Raw Honey.
Stunning Saturday Wellness Shot
$3 Elixirs Shot with purchase of Smoothie Saturday's Only
Feel-Good Friday
Friday Only. Wellness Shots 2 for $10.
Triple Dose Combo
Deal Includes 12 oz Smoothie, 16 oz loose leaf tea or Café Shrooms, and choice of Ginger or Wheat Grass Shot *This combo excludes sea moss infused smoothie and teas. Sea Moss can be added for an additional cost.
Double Dose Combo
Choice of 12 oz Cold-Pressed Juice 1.Solar- Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, Basil 2. Onyx- Apples, Lemon, Ginger, Activated Charcoal Choice of Wellness Shot 1. Wheatgrass 2. Ginger
Wellness Wednesday
Bee Pollen
An excellent source of vitamin A and has B vitamins, magnesium, iron and zinc.
Sea Moss Gel
Sea Moss, commonly referred to as Irish Moss in the Caribbean, is one of the most potent superfoods in the Ocean. Apart from its powerful anti-inflammatory effects, this red alga is packed with Protein, Fiber, Selenium, Iodine, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, and Zinc. Overall, there are strong claims that it contains 92 of the 102 minerals needed daily.
Chlorophyll
A popular supplement that detoxes the body, strengthens the immune system, boosts energy, and more.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are tiny but mighty! They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein. They aid in weight loss, cholesterol reduction, anti-inflammatory, bone and teeth health, and are a great source of protein for vegans!
Vanilla Protein
Vegan and Organic Vanilla Flavored Protein Powder
Vegan Collagen
Collagen supports keratin and elastin levels, thick, strong hair, skin elasticity, balanced oil, and hydration.
Activated Charcoal
One of the main benefits activated charcoal provides is its ability to stop the absorption of harmful and hazardous compounds in the body, while also absorbing and removing dangerous elements from the body. Activated charcoal can be used to detoxify and restore the natural balance of enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and other organic compounds utilized by the body.
Aloe
Aloe vera contains vitamins C and A, antioxidants, and enzymes that can combat problems such as dry skin, burns, and acne. It also promotes skin reparation and prevents hair loss.
Spirulina
Spirulina has been shown to help with heart health and to be antimicrobial, so it can help promote the healthy bacteria in the gut that prevents the overgrowth of harmful bacteria. Spirulina is also a good source of protein and vitamin B12 and even acts as a natural antihistamine to combat allergies.
Maca
Maca powder has powerful, energizing properties. It's rich in vitamins B, C + E; it helps balance hormones and mood, increases energy + stamina, and has skin-clarifying properties. Maca has a nutty, malted flavor, so it pairs well with creamy, nut-inclusive blends.
Pecans
Pecans are packed full of antioxidants, plant sterols, fiber, and "good " unsaturated fats for heart health. Pecans are also a delicious source of plant protein. When added to a smoothie, the protein and fiber in pecans can help keep you feeling full longer. It sounds like a natural waist trainer to us!
Raw Honey
Raw honey will not only sweeten your smoothie but also aids in digestion and provides vitamins B and C. Raw honey has a calming, almost therapeutic effect on your body.
Mushroom Coffee
Our mushroom coffee is composed of nootropics, and medicinal mushrooms, including Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Chaga, and King Trumpet. Because of their adaptogenic properties, these mushrooms encourage the body to produce energy naturally. What does that mean for you? It means you can enjoy a delicious drink that tastes like traditional coffee without worrying about the jitters, headaches, or upset stomach that sometimes happens with overconsumption. The most super thing about our mushroom coffee is that it will help you become more energized, focused, and calmer over time. Once again, you can thank its adaptogenic nature for that. Its' versatility allows you to enjoy it hot or cold.
Signature Coconut Cream
Our organic, dairy-free coconut cream is rich in flavor and a velvety smooth texture. Enjoy it on any smoothie, bowl, mushroom coffee, or tea beverage. Not to mention it's an excellent source of protein, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.
Kelp
Kelp is high in antioxidants, including carotenoids and flavonoids, which help fight against disease-causing free radicals. It is also an excellent aid for weight loss due to the natural fiber alginate found in kelp which acts as a fat blocker, stopping fat absorption in the gut.
Walnuts
Walnuts are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an important herb in Ayurvedic medicine. There is some evidence to suggest that the herb can have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects.
Extra Strawberries
Extra Raspberries
Extra Granola
Extra Peanut Butter
Extra Almond Butter
Extra Banana
Organic Coconut Flakes
Extra Organic Cacao Nibs
Extra Organic Hemp Seeds
Extra Organic Chia Seeds
Extra Coconut Cream
Organic Coconut MCT Oil
Pink Dragon
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Mango, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Organic
Pink Coconut Cream
Our signature organic coconut cream is rich in flavor and color as well. Enjoy this creamy, velvety housemade cream on any smoothie, bowl, mushroom coffee, or tea.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
An apothecary-inspired wellness café that handcrafts smoothies, juices, teas, and other herbal essentials to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.
156 Webster Square Road, Berlin, CT 06037