Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

691 Reviews

$$

294 Cabot St

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Za'atar Curry Bowl
Thai Spice Bowl
Baked Mac 'N Cheese

SPECIALS

Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$11.75

Baby Kale, crisp Fuji apples, celery, grapes, red onion, and rosemary walnuts, topped with a house made Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Bacon Pizza - 8.5 to 10" Personal

Buffalo Bacon Pizza - 8.5 to 10" Personal

$19.50

cashew cream sauce (can be made without), Violife mozzarella, red onion, buffalo sauce or Mild Jack Cheez sauce (both contain cashew & brazil nut), coconut bacon and broccoli &/or cauliflower

Fall Harvest Bowl

Fall Harvest Bowl

$15.00

spinach, quinoa, butternut squash, cabbage, red onion, ‘roasted’ walnuts, cranberry, sunflower sprouts, and w/reduced balsamic & cashew cream sauce

Harvest Pizza - 8.5 to 10" Personal

Harvest Pizza - 8.5 to 10" Personal

$19.50

with butternut squash, cashew cream sauce, violife mozzarella and feta, dried cranberries, fresh sage & a balsamic reduction

Baked Mac 'N Cheese

Baked Mac 'N Cheese

$16.00

Gluten free pasta is tossed with broccoli and a cheesey cashew sauce, with gf bread crumbs, Sun-dried Tomato & nutritional yeast; then baked Sauce: Cashews, nutricional yeast, lemon juice, water, garlic, garlic powder, tumeric, black pepper, salt, cayenne Sun-dried tomatoes are marinated with garlic, Italian herbs, and olive oil

HOLIDAY 2022 - For pick up 11/22 & 11/23 by 7pm

Holiday Meal to go

Holiday Meal to go

$30.00

Holiday Loaf, Mushroom Walnut Gravy, Baked Mac and Cheese, Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower, choice of Millet or Sourdough Stuffing, and Butternut Squash

- Holiday Meal plate in-house

$19.95Out of stock

Holiday Loaf, Mushroom Walnut Gravy, Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower, Millet Stuffing and Butternut Squash

WHOLE Pumpkin Pie - Holiday Special

$65.00

Available for pickup week of Thanksgiving, vegan gf, made in house!

9" Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese frosting, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER by Treat

$52.00

Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Baked carrot cake covered in a thick, creamy layer of 'creamcheese' frosting - topped with coconut 9" square SERVES 6-12. By Treat, Cake and Confections

9" Pecan Pie, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER

$55.00

Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Almond pastry crust filled with sweet, nutty filling, topped with whole pecans. 9" tart, SERVES 8-10. By Treat, Cake and Confections

9" Apple Cinn Crumb Bars, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER

$55.00

Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Cinnamon dusted apples baked between layers of oat, almond & brown sugar crumb. 9" square, SERVES 12. By Treat, Cake and Confections

9" Choc Cake w Ganache, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER

$52.00

Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Decadent chocolate cake smothered in chocolate-coconut cream ganache. 9" square, SERVES 6-12. By Treat, Cake and Confections

- 1 Piece Holiday Loaf + 4oz gravy

- 1 Piece Holiday Loaf + 4oz gravy

$8.00

- 6 Piece Holiday Loaf ('whole loaf')

$36.00

-10oz Butternut Squash Side

$5.95

-10oz 'Parmesan' Roasted Cauliflower

$7.95

-10oz Mushroom Walnut Gravy

$7.95

-10oz Stuffing Stuffing Millet

$7.95

18oz Butternut Squash Side

$9.95

18oz 'Parmesan' Roasted Cauliflower

$11.95

18oz Mushroom Walnut Gravy - Pint

$11.95

18oz Stuffing Millet - Pint

$11.95

32oz Butternut Squash Side

$16.95

32oz 'Parmesan' Roasted Cauliflower

$18.95

32oz Mushroom Walnut Gravy - Quart

$18.95

32oz Stuffing Millet - Quart

$18.95

SMALL PLATES

*Eco-friendly Cutlery & Napkins*

Please let us know if you need these things by 'ordering' this menu item

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* topped with avocado slices, olive oil, sea salt, scallions and lemon juice *processed on equip along with gluten

Broccoli & Cheez

Broccoli & Cheez

$7.50

blanched broccoli topped with our jack cheez (contains nut), nutritional yeast, and paprika

Buffalo Broccoli

Buffalo Broccoli

$8.00

blanched broccoli topped with spicy buffalo sauce, nutritional yeast, and paprika with cashew ranch sauce on the side

Grilled Cheese with Potato Chips

Grilled Cheese with Potato Chips

$9.00

Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* grilled with Violife vegan cheese and a side of Boulder Canyon Potato Chips, 1.5 oz (Avocado Oil & Himalayan Sea Salt) *processed on equip along with gluten

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* grilled with Violife vegan cheese. *processed on equip along with gluten

Grilled Tofu Panini

Grilled Tofu Panini

$9.00

Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* and grilled tofu with Violife vegan cheese on the panini press *processed on equip along with gluten

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$7.75

fresh guacamole served with Late July organic corn tortilla chips

Kale Chips, Brad's 2oz

Kale Chips, Brad's 2oz

$6.50
Nacho Plate

Nacho Plate

$14.75

a decadent nacho plate featuring canola-free Late July organic tortilla chips, shredded Violife vegan cheese cheddar melted in our high efficiency convection oven with our other toppings piled on: guacamole, cashew sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, scallion with house-made hot sauce & nacho cheese sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.25

cashew/brazil nut ‘jack cheez’, avocado and pico de gallo with hot sauce in 6” sprouted corn tortillas (temporarily out of stock till April 15) OR whole wheat tortilla

Sunburger & Potato Chips

Sunburger & Potato Chips

$10.50

sunburger grilled with lettuce, tomato & onion on choice of bread w/ a side of Boulder Canyon Potato Chips (Avocado Oil & Himalayan Sea Salt) ketchup and/or chipotle mayo on request EXTRA: add violife cheese slice, ‘jack cheez’, avocado.

Sunburger & Kale Chips

Sunburger & Kale Chips

$14.50

sunburger grilled with lettuce, tomato & onion on choice of bread w/ a side of Brad's kale chips. ketchup and/or chipotle mayo on request EXTRA: add violife cheese slice, ‘jack cheez’, avocado.

Sunburger Sandwich only

$8.50

sunburger grilled with lettuce, tomato & onion and sauces on choice of bread

SOUPS

Corn Chowder 16 oz Deli, Frozen

Corn Chowder 16 oz Deli, Frozen

$12.00Out of stock

These are kept cold or frozen until pickup

Black Bean Soup 16 oz Deli, Frozen

Black Bean Soup 16 oz Deli, Frozen

$12.00

These are kept cold or frozen until pickup

Rustic Chili 16 oz Deli, Frozen

Rustic Chili 16 oz Deli, Frozen

$12.00Out of stock

These are kept cold or frozen until pickup. tomato, sun-dried tomato, black bean, corn, onion, olive oil, chilis, garlic, herbs & spices

Corn Chowder Cup

Corn Chowder Cup

$7.00

our hearty take on a new england favorite, done right, with almond cream.

Miso Cup, heated to order

Miso Cup, heated to order

$4.75

local south river farms unpasturized SOY-FREE Chickpea miso, brown rice, & scallion

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$7.00Out of stock

tomato, sun-dried tomato, black bean, bell peppers, corn, onion, olive oil, chilis, garlic, herbs & spices

Black Bean Cup

Black Bean Cup

$7.00

cooked black beans with jalepeno, lime, tomato, onion & cilantro

Corn Chowder Bowl

Corn Chowder Bowl

$10.00

our hearty take on a new england favorite, done right, with almond cream.

Miso Bowl, heated to order

Miso Bowl, heated to order

$6.75

local south river farms unpasturized sweet white miso, brown rice, & scallion

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

tomato, sun-dried tomato, black bean, corn, bell peppers, onion, olive oil, chilis, garlic, herbs & spices