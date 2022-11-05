Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
691 Reviews
$$
294 Cabot St
Beverly, MA 01915
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SPECIALS
Waldorf Salad
Baby Kale, crisp Fuji apples, celery, grapes, red onion, and rosemary walnuts, topped with a house made Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Bacon Pizza - 8.5 to 10" Personal
cashew cream sauce (can be made without), Violife mozzarella, red onion, buffalo sauce or Mild Jack Cheez sauce (both contain cashew & brazil nut), coconut bacon and broccoli &/or cauliflower
Fall Harvest Bowl
spinach, quinoa, butternut squash, cabbage, red onion, ‘roasted’ walnuts, cranberry, sunflower sprouts, and w/reduced balsamic & cashew cream sauce
Harvest Pizza - 8.5 to 10" Personal
with butternut squash, cashew cream sauce, violife mozzarella and feta, dried cranberries, fresh sage & a balsamic reduction
Baked Mac 'N Cheese
Gluten free pasta is tossed with broccoli and a cheesey cashew sauce, with gf bread crumbs, Sun-dried Tomato & nutritional yeast; then baked Sauce: Cashews, nutricional yeast, lemon juice, water, garlic, garlic powder, tumeric, black pepper, salt, cayenne Sun-dried tomatoes are marinated with garlic, Italian herbs, and olive oil
HOLIDAY 2022 - For pick up 11/22 & 11/23 by 7pm
Holiday Meal to go
Holiday Loaf, Mushroom Walnut Gravy, Baked Mac and Cheese, Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower, choice of Millet or Sourdough Stuffing, and Butternut Squash
- Holiday Meal plate in-house
Holiday Loaf, Mushroom Walnut Gravy, Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower, Millet Stuffing and Butternut Squash
WHOLE Pumpkin Pie - Holiday Special
Available for pickup week of Thanksgiving, vegan gf, made in house!
9" Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese frosting, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER by Treat
Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Baked carrot cake covered in a thick, creamy layer of 'creamcheese' frosting - topped with coconut 9" square SERVES 6-12. By Treat, Cake and Confections
9" Pecan Pie, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER
Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Almond pastry crust filled with sweet, nutty filling, topped with whole pecans. 9" tart, SERVES 8-10. By Treat, Cake and Confections
9" Apple Cinn Crumb Bars, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER
Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Cinnamon dusted apples baked between layers of oat, almond & brown sugar crumb. 9" square, SERVES 12. By Treat, Cake and Confections
9" Choc Cake w Ganache, GF/Vegan PRE-ORDER
Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Decadent chocolate cake smothered in chocolate-coconut cream ganache. 9" square, SERVES 6-12. By Treat, Cake and Confections
- 1 Piece Holiday Loaf + 4oz gravy
- 6 Piece Holiday Loaf ('whole loaf')
-10oz Butternut Squash Side
-10oz 'Parmesan' Roasted Cauliflower
-10oz Mushroom Walnut Gravy
-10oz Stuffing Stuffing Millet
18oz Butternut Squash Side
18oz 'Parmesan' Roasted Cauliflower
18oz Mushroom Walnut Gravy - Pint
18oz Stuffing Millet - Pint
32oz Butternut Squash Side
32oz 'Parmesan' Roasted Cauliflower
32oz Mushroom Walnut Gravy - Quart
32oz Stuffing Millet - Quart
SMALL PLATES
*Eco-friendly Cutlery & Napkins*
Please let us know if you need these things by 'ordering' this menu item
Avocado Toast
Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* topped with avocado slices, olive oil, sea salt, scallions and lemon juice *processed on equip along with gluten
Broccoli & Cheez
blanched broccoli topped with our jack cheez (contains nut), nutritional yeast, and paprika
Buffalo Broccoli
blanched broccoli topped with spicy buffalo sauce, nutritional yeast, and paprika with cashew ranch sauce on the side
Grilled Cheese with Potato Chips
Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* grilled with Violife vegan cheese and a side of Boulder Canyon Potato Chips, 1.5 oz (Avocado Oil & Himalayan Sea Salt) *processed on equip along with gluten
Grilled Cheese
Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* grilled with Violife vegan cheese. *processed on equip along with gluten
Grilled Tofu Panini
Choice of local Bonny Breads Amber organic sourdough (whole grain wheat flour) or Millet Bread* and grilled tofu with Violife vegan cheese on the panini press *processed on equip along with gluten
Guacamole and Chips
fresh guacamole served with Late July organic corn tortilla chips
Kale Chips, Brad's 2oz
Nacho Plate
a decadent nacho plate featuring canola-free Late July organic tortilla chips, shredded Violife vegan cheese cheddar melted in our high efficiency convection oven with our other toppings piled on: guacamole, cashew sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, scallion with house-made hot sauce & nacho cheese sauce
Quesadilla
cashew/brazil nut ‘jack cheez’, avocado and pico de gallo with hot sauce in 6” sprouted corn tortillas (temporarily out of stock till April 15) OR whole wheat tortilla
Sunburger & Potato Chips
sunburger grilled with lettuce, tomato & onion on choice of bread w/ a side of Boulder Canyon Potato Chips (Avocado Oil & Himalayan Sea Salt) ketchup and/or chipotle mayo on request EXTRA: add violife cheese slice, ‘jack cheez’, avocado.
Sunburger & Kale Chips
sunburger grilled with lettuce, tomato & onion on choice of bread w/ a side of Brad's kale chips. ketchup and/or chipotle mayo on request EXTRA: add violife cheese slice, ‘jack cheez’, avocado.
Sunburger Sandwich only
sunburger grilled with lettuce, tomato & onion and sauces on choice of bread
SOUPS
Corn Chowder 16 oz Deli, Frozen
These are kept cold or frozen until pickup
Black Bean Soup 16 oz Deli, Frozen
These are kept cold or frozen until pickup
Rustic Chili 16 oz Deli, Frozen
These are kept cold or frozen until pickup. tomato, sun-dried tomato, black bean, corn, onion, olive oil, chilis, garlic, herbs & spices
Corn Chowder Cup
our hearty take on a new england favorite, done right, with almond cream.
Miso Cup, heated to order
local south river farms unpasturized SOY-FREE Chickpea miso, brown rice, & scallion
Chili Cup
tomato, sun-dried tomato, black bean, bell peppers, corn, onion, olive oil, chilis, garlic, herbs & spices
Black Bean Cup
cooked black beans with jalepeno, lime, tomato, onion & cilantro
Corn Chowder Bowl
our hearty take on a new england favorite, done right, with almond cream.
Miso Bowl, heated to order
local south river farms unpasturized sweet white miso, brown rice, & scallion
Chili Bowl
tomato, sun-dried tomato, black bean, corn, bell peppers, onion, olive oil, chilis, garlic, herbs & spices